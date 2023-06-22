Furby Returns to Store Shelves for the First Time Since 2016 — with a New Gen Alpha-Approved Design!

Furby fans, rejoice!

Hasbro announced the next era of their lovable interactive toy on Thursday, revealing that Furby will once again be available for purchase for the first time since 2016.

Available to buy on Amazon now and set to hit shelves at most major retailers next month, the new version of Furby includes brand-new features and a fresh new look in purple and coral colors for a whole new generation of kids.

The latest version of the beloved interactive toy has five voice-activated modes — including “Dance Party,” “Cop Cat,” “Tell My Fortune,” “Let's Chill" and “Lightshow” — and more than 600 responses for users to discover.

Furby also responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles and shaking, and kids can care for Furby by feeding them, combing their "furhawk" and styling them with included clip-on beads and fashion accessories.

Hasbro

Furby first launched into the scene in the late 1990s, when it sold over 40 million units globally in the first three years, according to a press release.

"Following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture zeitgeist, from music to television and film," Kristin McKay, the Vice President and General Manager at Hasbro, Fashion & Preschool, says. "For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby's power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave.”

Hasbro

Noting that "a lot of research" went into understanding what kids would want from a new generation of Furby, McKay continues, "Through this research, kids told us that it was important for Furby to be their ultimate best friend — a furry companion to do all the things a BFF would do, like dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic each other in silly voices, and even put on a light show, and that’s exactly what we created.”

Furby is available to purchase now on Amazon and will be at all major retailers starting July 15.