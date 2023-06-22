Human Interest Furby Returns to Store Shelves for the First Time Since 2016 — with a New Gen Alpha-Approved Design! The newest version of the interactive toy is now available to purchase on Amazon, and will later be able at all major retailers starting July 15 By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 09:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Hasbro Furby fans, rejoice! Hasbro announced the next era of their lovable interactive toy on Thursday, revealing that Furby will once again be available for purchase for the first time since 2016. Available to buy on Amazon now and set to hit shelves at most major retailers next month, the new version of Furby includes brand-new features and a fresh new look in purple and coral colors for a whole new generation of kids. The latest version of the beloved interactive toy has five voice-activated modes — including “Dance Party,” “Cop Cat,” “Tell My Fortune,” “Let's Chill" and “Lightshow” — and more than 600 responses for users to discover. Furby also responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles and shaking, and kids can care for Furby by feeding them, combing their "furhawk" and styling them with included clip-on beads and fashion accessories. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hasbro Toys 'R' Us Is Making a Comeback! What to Know About Big Return Thanks to Macy's Furby first launched into the scene in the late 1990s, when it sold over 40 million units globally in the first three years, according to a press release. "Following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture zeitgeist, from music to television and film," Kristin McKay, the Vice President and General Manager at Hasbro, Fashion & Preschool, says. "For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby's power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave.” Hasbro Noting that "a lot of research" went into understanding what kids would want from a new generation of Furby, McKay continues, "Through this research, kids told us that it was important for Furby to be their ultimate best friend — a furry companion to do all the things a BFF would do, like dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic each other in silly voices, and even put on a light show, and that’s exactly what we created.” Furby is available to purchase now on Amazon and will be at all major retailers starting July 15.