The Funniest TikTok Reactions to Congress' Wild Hearing on Alien Life

TikTok users took to the app to poke fun at the notion of aliens invading Earth. Below, some of our favorites

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
Published on July 27, 2023 04:50PM EDT
(FILES) This file video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". - Are aliens watching us? That's what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government's secret files on UFOs goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there. But the report from the Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / To go with AFP story by Sylvie LANTEAUME: "Looming US intelligence report to address UFOs" (Photo by HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images)
A screenshot from an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that's circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". Photo: HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty

Social media is responding — hilariously — after a Department of Defense whistleblower made a number of shocking claims about unexplained aerial phenomena — or UAPs, the updated government term for UFOs — in a congressional hearing Wednesday.

On Wednesday, former U.S. intelligence official David Grusch claimed in testimony to the House Oversight Committee that “non-human” beings had been retrieved from spacecraft — and alleged that some U.S. officials had sustained injuries while trying to reverse-engineer technology that had been found aboard UAPs.

In response, TikTok users took to the app to poke fun at the notion of aliens invading Earth. Below, some of our favorites from this historic (and bizarre) news cycle.

Brian Jordan Alvarez's video showed an alien "going public" and explaining how its values align with those of America — "we are here to create profit," the alien says.

"For profit, by profit and of profit, and we really have a stronger relationship to profit and capital than you ever have," the alien says.

In this video, user @bigtugg envisions what it might be like if aliens do actually take over — and whether President Joe Biden is equipped to be the one to make contact with them.

Brandon Calvillo used TikTok to joke about Americans' seeming lack of interest in the idea of aliens being real.

After the American public shrugs off the notion of the existence of aliens, Calvillo — as the U.S. government — says, "sorry, I was kind of expecting a bigger reaction than this."

@amandajustvibin made a similar case in her post, laughing that Americans "literally don't care" if aliens had been found to exist. "Like we as a species have caused so much nonsense that the idea of extraterrestrials just doesn't phase us. It doesn't phase us. It's just another Wednesday."

Matt Buechele joked that the aliens were being "coy," saying, "I get it. I get that they pop in and kinda look at what's going on — they're probably like, 'Oh, look at those ice caps. They're not looking as good as they used to look.' I wouldn't come here either."

KC Davis simply joked that most of us "don't have enough brain space to deal with this knowledge."

Zay Dante, meanwhile, filmed his TikTok from the point of view of an alien, joking about everything from the cost of healthcare to the age of some lawmakers.

Vinny Thomas also attempted to show the point of view of the alien, acting as if he were sitting in a closed-door session with Congress. In the video, the alien struggles to explain what they admire about human civilization.

