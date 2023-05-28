These Popular Slide Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer’ — and They’re on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

Summer fashion is all about easy, breezy versatility; sundresses that you can throw on in one fell swoop, tank tops that you can dress up or down, and sandals that you can quickly slide on before running out the door.

These Funkymonkey Comfort Slide Sandals have earned more than 38,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, plus a bestseller status to boot. In addition to their slip-on design and comfortable silhouette, they bear a striking resemblance to the pricier Birkenstock Arizona sandal, which has been spotted on celebs like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Gigi Hadid. And right now, you can snag the Funkymonkey slides on sale for as little as $16 (that’s 50 percent off!) for Memorial Day.

The sandals are made from a cushiony, flexible, and lightweight material that molds to the shape of your foot over time, giving you a just-right fit with custom support. They also feature two wide upper straps with adjustable buckles for security, along with a spacious footbed that makes them “perfect” and “super comfortable” for people with wide feet, according to one shopper.

Amazon

The slides are also waterproof, so they’re an ideal companion for beach days and pool parties in the summer. It also means they’re easy to clean: Simply give them a rinse or wipe away scuffs and stains. In fact, one shopper said they looked “completely clean” after hosing off sand and mud from a day of walking at the beach in their review.

The sandals are available in women’s sizes 6 through 11, plus a ton of unique designs. For an everyday basic, grab the slides in white or black, or snag them in a tropical green leaves-print or brilliant sky blue for more oomph. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Amazon

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the Funkymonkey sandals. One reviewer that owns five pairs of the slides wrote, “I can wear these all day, walk long distances, and even chase the dog — my feet never hurt!” Another person shared: “I bought these initially just to wear inside the house, but they are so comfortable and easy to slip into that I ended up making them an everyday shoe.”

A final shopper said the slides “look just like Birkenstocks, but [for] a fraction of the price” in their review, and also called them a “must-have for summer.” They raved: “These have easily become my most comfortable pair of sandals.”

Don’t miss the major markdowns on the popular Funkymonkey Comfort Slide Sandals at Amazon for Memorial Day. Keep scrolling to see some other stellar styles on sale.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

