FuboTV Review: I’ll Never Go Back to Cable After Trying This Streaming Service

Let's be honest, Saturday Night Live isn't the same when you have to wait until Sunday for it to become available on Peacock. Similarly, the live finale of The Bachelor is significantly less thrilling when you don’t get to see who gets the final rose in real time. Unfortunately, this is the reality of exclusively watching TV via streaming services. However, live TV streaming services like FuboTV alleviate this issue by offering users both the choice to view whatever is currently airing live and plenty of shows on-demand. As someone who has racked up subscriptions to almost every major streaming service, the idea of being able to watch all of my favorite shows on a single platform sounded appealing. Not having to wait for new episodes to be uploaded was also a nice plus, and honestly enough to convince me to test FuboTV. During testing, though, I discovered several aspects that are worth taking into account if you’re on the fence about subscribing. View Subscription Options on fubo.tv Tester Profile Name: Kalea MartinMy streaming habits: I typically spend around two hours a day streaming TVWhat I like to watch: Reality shows, sitcoms, and the occasional TV dramaNo. of hours spent testing: 15 How We Tested FuboTV I tested FuboTV for 15 hours, limiting myself to only watching content from the service instead of hopping between my usual streamers. I stuck to my usual routine of streaming from my iPhone while at the gym, and through a smart TV when I was home. While I was using the service, I watched both live and on-demand TV to get a full understanding of how FuboTV worked. People / Kalea Martin FuboTV positions itself as an alternative to cable, so I paid careful attention to its channel variety and DVR features. While looking at its program offerings, I also noted how its on-demand and live TV streaming selection compared to other services. FuboTV’s offline and mobile viewing experience was also important for me to evaluate, especially since I watch a lot of TV when I’m not at home. Taking all these factors into consideration (and my own personal experience), I’ve determined that FuboTV does live up to its claim that it can replace cable. However, compared to on-demand streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, it falls short. FuboTV Key Specs What You Need To Know Our rating: 4.1 out of 5 starsBase price: $74.99/monthFree trial? YesNo. of plans: 4No. of concurrent streams: 10 in home, 3 out of homeAd-free plan? NoOption to record? Yes Pros & Cons ProsBase plan comes with more channels compared to other competitorsAllows up to 10 simultaneous streams per householdInterface is clean and easy to navigateYou can easily schedule shows to record automaticallyLocal programming is part of channel lineupConsShort trial period lacks transparency about when you’ll be chargedNumerous ads, even for on-demand programsExtremely lacking in original content FuboTV Cost FuboTV has four plans to choose from, ranging from $74.99 to $94.99. Each plan allows you to stream from multiple devices and record shows on a cloud-based DVR, but the prices differ based on how many channels are included and streaming quality. I signed up for the basic package, or the Pro Plan, for $74.99 per month, giving me access to 166 different channels, 10 streams per household, and 1080p quality. To customize your viewing plan, FuboTV has many add-ons that start at $2.99 a month and go up to $24.99 a month. If you only intend on watching the Spanish channels, FuboTV also has a Latino Plan for $32.99. Alternatively, you can add the Latino Plus channel bundle to the Pro or Elite Plan for an additional $19.99 per month. While I decided not to add any extra channels to my plan, I did sign up for the Family Share add-on for $5.99 per month to add an extra stream outside my home network. Even if you don’t want any add-ons to your plan, FuboTV is still one of the most expensive TV streaming services. While the base plan is advertised at $74.99 per month, FuboTV has an additional "Regional Sports Fee" of $13.99 that shows up on your bill every month. New customers can offset this with a one-time discount of $8 off, but it can only be applied to Latino Plan subscribers. I did however get to take advantage of the free trial that comes with all FuboTV subscriptions. Sign Up Now on fubo.tv Compare base prices across competitors: FuboTV Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream Sling TV YouTube TV $74.99/month $69.99/month $74.99/month $40/month $72.99/month Top Shows on FuboTV Since FuboTV offers live TV, many of its top shows are popular, ongoing series like 90 Day Fiance, Law & Order: SVU, and Young Sheldon. You can also find older rewatchable classics like The Office, Sex and the City, and Friends. I was very happy to find that I could catch up on the current season of Project Runway, and watch shows that I hadn’t seen since getting rid of cable, such as Barefoot Contessa on Food Network and reruns of Pretty Little Liars. One of the main drawbacks to having all of these options is that it’s almost impossible to binge watch shows in order. FuboTV’s on-demand library is almost exclusively made up of recently aired programs, but most expire within a few days, causing content to always change. While I was able to auto-record episodes for later viewing, I still would’ve liked a more compact and permanent way of binging my favorite shows. FuboTV also has five of its own channels dedicated to news, movies, TV shows, sports, and sports in Spanish. All five were included in my plan, but the only channel that airs original content is Fubo Sports. If you like sports commentary, you’ll likely enjoy FuboTV originals including Airing It Out With Housh and Scandrick, The Cooligans, and Call It A Night With Julie Stewart-Binks. Channels The first thing I noticed when I started streaming from FuboTV was the number of available sports channels. Since my family is already subscribed to Hulu’s streaming bundle, which includes ESPN+, I wasn't expecting FuboTV to have any sports content that I didn’t already have access to. But in addition to popular networks like ESPN, CBS Sports, and FS1, the Pro Plan has channels that I never knew existed like Bleav, Swerve Sports, and Women’s Sports Network. While I personally don’t watch much sports, adding the Family Share add-on to my plan made it possible for other household members to enjoy those channels. Best NFL Streaming Services of 2023 FuboTV's entertainment offerings aren't quite as extensive as its sports lineup, but I never found myself wishing for any channels that weren't included in the Pro Plan. I especially appreciated being able to watch original movies on the Hallmark channel, and Seinfeld and Golden Girls marathons on TV Land. While I did notice that the service doesn’t offer TNT, TBS, or PBS, (even with different plans or add-ons), I personally don’t watch any shows from those channels, so it didn’t affect my viewing experience. For animation fans and those with little ones, I should note that Cartoon Network and PBS Kids are also absent from FuboTV. Unlike YouTube TV and DirecTV stream, which both include the two networks in their basic plans, FuboTV doesn’t even offer them as add-ons. Regardless, the Pro Plan still has a considerable amount of variety of content for children, including multiple Disney channels for different age groups such as Disney Junior and Disney XD. What FuboTV somewhat lacks in kids channels, it makes up for in news channels — except CNN. However, the Pro Plan is packed with practically every other national news network, including MSNBC, ABC News, and Bloomberg. You can also tack on the News Plus add-on for $2.99 for international news channels like Euro News and AfricaNews. Additionally, I really appreciated that FuboTV included all local news and entertainment stations in the Pro Plan, a feature that some competitors lack entirely. Compare channel lineups across base plans Channels FuboTV DirecTV Stream YouTube TV ABC ✓ - ✓ CBS ✓ - ✓ Fox ✓ - ✓ NBC ✓ - ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ Bravo ✓ ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ ✓ ✓ HBO - - - Showtime - - - BBC - ✓ ✓ FX ✓ ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ NFL Network ✓ - ✓ TNT - ✓ ✓ TBS - ✓ ✓ TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS - - ✓ Univision ✓ ✓ ✓ Family Share add-on For $5.99 a month, FuboTV’s Family Share add-on offers an extra stream for usage outside of the home network. Since FuboTV’s Pro Plan already lets you stream from up to 10 devices on a home network and two connected to outside networks, I found that the Family Share add-on was a convenient option to have, but not something I truly needed every single time I watched TV. I feel that the Family Share add-on is only worth getting if you share an account with friends and family who live at different addresses. I can also see it being useful if your kids all watch TV on their phones in the car at the same time. Otherwise, FuboTV’s base package would work just fine for the average family, especially since Family Share only adds one more outside stream. FuboTV’s User Experience I initially signed up for FuboTV on my phone and found it to be extremely user-friendly because of how simple it was set up. Logging in brought me to a homepage where I could see recommended content and easily switch between categories like Movies, Shows, Sports, or DVR recordings. The mobile app also includes a channel guide, but once I downloaded the TV app, I felt that this feature and the streaming service as a whole worked best on an actual television. Overall, I would describe FuboTV’s television interface as an enhanced version of a cable TV guide. Like a traditional TV, I was able to flip through the channels with my remote, but I could also filter the guide by genre. For example, if I was in the mood to watch true crime or sports, all I would have to do is select them from the list of filters, and the irrelevant channels would automatically disappear. Since the Pro Plan only streams up to 1080p, I was expecting the quality of these channels to look lower without 4K streaming, but in all honesty, I didn’t even notice. I also didn’t have any issues with loading speed either while I streamed. The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now If you can’t find anything you like on live TV, you can also browse a library of on-demand content categorized by different genres. It’s worth noting that all on-demand content includes ads, which can’t be skipped. FuboTV, unfortunately, lacks an ad-free subscription plan or add-on. Since I’ve grown accustomed to ad-free streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, it took some time for me to get used to all the commercial breaks while watching on-demand content. Free trial FuboTV’s free trial period is a little misleading. The service’s website advertises that users can sign up for a seven-day free trial, but in reality, you get charged after three days. If I hadn’t read the fine print of my confirmation email, I would’ve easily missed this. To put this into perspective, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV give you a full five days, and SlingTV lets you test out its services for a whole month without charging you. Despite the short trial period, FuboTV grants you full access to its content library and all of the subscription features included in your plan. You can also test out as many add-ons as you want, including the channel bundles. I just wish I had at least a week to either try more add-ons or simply experience FuboTV without feeling rushed. Sign Up for FuboTV's Free Trial DVR capabilities A cloud-based DVR feature is included in all FuboTV subscription plans, allowing members up to 1,000 recorded hours of live TV (Latino Plan members only get 250 hours). Each profile has its own recordings library, but the hours are shared between users. If you run out, you have an option to add an additional 250 hours for $9.99 per month, or 1,000 hours for $16.99 per month. It only takes a few buttons to access and use FuboTV’s DVR function — simply search by show and schedule a one-time or recurring recording to save your episodes. Alternatively, you can tune into live TV and click “Record episode” or “Record series.” Recordings then remain in the My Stuff tab for as long as your subscription is active or until you decide to delete them. While the feature is convenient, it doesn’t compare to competitors like YouTube TV, which allows unlimited hours and DVR recordings for offline viewing. Parental controls During my time with FuboTV, I noticed that the service lacked any actual parental controls. I was unable to employ any viewing restrictions on different profiles, and this even extended to different devices associated with my account. It’s possible to manually select the Family filter every time you access the channel guide so only family-friendly options are displayed. Even then, FuboTV’s lack of channel restrictions or a “no watch” list may be worrisome for parents. Favorites When I first created my new profile on FuboTV, I was asked to pick out my favorite channels, sports teams, and TV shows. After inputting my responses, every time I logged on, FuboTV suggested channels to tune into or recordings to schedule based on my answers. Additionally, any channels that I favorited were moved automatically to the top of the channel guide for easy access. I also really liked that any time I wanted to adjust these preferences, I was able to add or remove favorites, or reorder them to my liking. FuboTV vs. YouTube TV Though FuboTV and YouTube TV both offer live TV, on-demand content, and DVR capabilities, both services vary in their packages, pricing, and customization options. For starters, FuboTV comes with 160+ channels, while YouTubeTV sits at 100+ channels. Additionally, the companies’ base plans have a price difference of only $2, with FuboTV being the slightly more expensive of the two. Overall, I found that FuboTV is a better fit for people who want a more customized channel selection. Not only does it have four plans compared to YouTube TV’s two, the add-ons are also more niche. For example, FuboTV offers five different sport-related ones, while YouTube TV only has one. FuboTV also boasts more foreign language, news, and entertainment channel bundles. YouTube TV Review: Can the Streaming Service Really Replace Cable? While FuboTV generally offers more than YouTube, if you aren’t attached to any specific networks and just want an alternative to basic cable, YouTube TV may be the better service for you. Instead of paying for big channel bundles that may include networks you could easily do without, YouTube TV gives you the option to add individual ones for as low as $1.99 per month. If you’re not sure which service you’ll enjoy more, you can always try each services’ free trial. Service FuboTV YouTube TV Plans • Pro ($74.99/month) - 166 channels• Elite ($84.99/month) - 236 channels• Premier ($94.99/month) - 245 channels• Latino ($32.99/month) - 57 Spanish-language channels • Base plan ($72.99/month) - 100+ channels• Spanish plan ($34.99/month) - 30+ Spanish•language channels Entertainment add-ons • fubo Extra ($7.99/month)• Showtime + Starz + MGM ($19.99/month)• Adventure Plus ($4.99/month) • Entertainment Plus ($29.99/month) • Max, Showtime, and Starz Sports add-ons • MLB.TV ($24.99/month)• Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($10.99/month)• International Sports Plus ($6.99/month)• NBA League Pass ($14.99/month)• Sports Lite ($9.99/month) • Sports Plus ($10.99/month) • 13+ additional channels News add-ons • FOX Nation ($5.99/month)• News Plus ($2.99/month) Foreign language add-ons • RAI Italia ($8.99/month)• TV5Monde ($9.99/month)• Portuguese Plus ($14.99/month)• Latino Plus ($19.99/month)• Entretenimiento Plus ($9.99/month) • Spanish Plus ($14.99/month) - additional Spanish channels Single channel add-ons • Showtime ($10.99/month)• Starz ($10.99/month)• MGM+ ($5.99/month) • 40+ different channels - $1.99/month to $15.99/month Account upgrades • Cloud DVR 250 ($9.99/month)• Cloud DVR 1000 ($16.99/month)• Family Share ($5.99/month)• Unlimited Screens ($9.99/month) • 4K Plus ($9.99/month) - unlimited simultaneous streams at home, offline DVR, 4K streaming on select content Sign up for YouTube TV Is FuboTV Worth It? If you’re looking for a cable replacement with a few new bells and whistles, I feel that FuboTV is worth subscribing to. For a decent price point, you get access to over 150 channels and DVR, in addition to customization options and the convenience of being able to stream from different devices. There’s also no extra installation fee or cable box to pay for, making for a lower monthly bill. However, if you’re hoping FuboTV can replace a bunch of subscriptions to different streaming platforms, you may be disappointed. For starters, there are a ton of commercial breaks — even on the on-demand content — and most of them can’t be fast forwarded. Though there are plenty of shows you can watch on-demand, hardly any have complete seasons. Episodes also expire after a certain time, making it hard to watch a series in order. Sign Up Now Though FuboTV does exactly what it promises, unless you really care about watching everything as soon as it airs, you may be better off with a different streaming service. The amount of ads, on top of the fact that I had to pay extra for simultaneous streaming, ultimately led to my decision to not renew my subscription. But if I ever decide I want the option to watch live TV in the future, FuboTV is the first service I’d consider, and a platform I would still recommend to anyone looking for a cheaper and more customizable alternative to traditional cable. 