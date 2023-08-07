FuboTV Review: I’ll Never Go Back to Cable After Trying This Streaming Service

Channels FuboTV DirecTV Stream YouTube TV ABC ✓ - ✓ CBS ✓ - ✓ Fox ✓ - ✓ NBC ✓ - ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ Bravo ✓ ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ ✓ ✓ HBO - - - Showtime - - - BBC - ✓ ✓ FX ✓ ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ NFL Network ✓ - ✓ TNT - ✓ ✓ TBS - ✓ ✓ TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS - - ✓ Univision ✓ ✓ ✓

Family Share add-on

For $5.99 a month, FuboTV’s Family Share add-on offers an extra stream for usage outside of the home network. Since FuboTV’s Pro Plan already lets you stream from up to 10 devices on a home network and two connected to outside networks, I found that the Family Share add-on was a convenient option to have, but not something I truly needed every single time I watched TV.

I feel that the Family Share add-on is only worth getting if you share an account with friends and family who live at different addresses. I can also see it being useful if your kids all watch TV on their phones in the car at the same time. Otherwise, FuboTV’s base package would work just fine for the average family, especially since Family Share only adds one more outside stream.

FuboTV’s User Experience

I initially signed up for FuboTV on my phone and found it to be extremely user-friendly because of how simple it was set up. Logging in brought me to a homepage where I could see recommended content and easily switch between categories like Movies, Shows, Sports, or DVR recordings. The mobile app also includes a channel guide, but once I downloaded the TV app, I felt that this feature and the streaming service as a whole worked best on an actual television.

Overall, I would describe FuboTV’s television interface as an enhanced version of a cable TV guide. Like a traditional TV, I was able to flip through the channels with my remote, but I could also filter the guide by genre. For example, if I was in the mood to watch true crime or sports, all I would have to do is select them from the list of filters, and the irrelevant channels would automatically disappear.



Since the Pro Plan only streams up to 1080p, I was expecting the quality of these channels to look lower without 4K streaming, but in all honesty, I didn’t even notice. I also didn’t have any issues with loading speed either while I streamed.

If you can’t find anything you like on live TV, you can also browse a library of on-demand content categorized by different genres. It’s worth noting that all on-demand content includes ads, which can’t be skipped. FuboTV, unfortunately, lacks an ad-free subscription plan or add-on. Since I’ve grown accustomed to ad-free streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, it took some time for me to get used to all the commercial breaks while watching on-demand content.

Free trial

FuboTV’s free trial period is a little misleading. The service’s website advertises that users can sign up for a seven-day free trial, but in reality, you get charged after three days. If I hadn’t read the fine print of my confirmation email, I would’ve easily missed this. To put this into perspective, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV give you a full five days, and SlingTV lets you test out its services for a whole month without charging you.

Despite the short trial period, FuboTV grants you full access to its content library and all of the subscription features included in your plan. You can also test out as many add-ons as you want, including the channel bundles. I just wish I had at least a week to either try more add-ons or simply experience FuboTV without feeling rushed.

DVR capabilities

A cloud-based DVR feature is included in all FuboTV subscription plans, allowing members up to 1,000 recorded hours of live TV (Latino Plan members only get 250 hours). Each profile has its own recordings library, but the hours are shared between users. If you run out, you have an option to add an additional 250 hours for $9.99 per month, or 1,000 hours for $16.99 per month.



It only takes a few buttons to access and use FuboTV’s DVR function — simply search by show and schedule a one-time or recurring recording to save your episodes. Alternatively, you can tune into live TV and click “Record episode” or “Record series.” Recordings then remain in the My Stuff tab for as long as your subscription is active or until you decide to delete them. While the feature is convenient, it doesn’t compare to competitors like YouTube TV, which allows unlimited hours and DVR recordings for offline viewing.

Parental controls

During my time with FuboTV, I noticed that the service lacked any actual parental controls. I was unable to employ any viewing restrictions on different profiles, and this even extended to different devices associated with my account. It’s possible to manually select the Family filter every time you access the channel guide so only family-friendly options are displayed. Even then, FuboTV’s lack of channel restrictions or a “no watch” list may be worrisome for parents.

Favorites

When I first created my new profile on FuboTV, I was asked to pick out my favorite channels, sports teams, and TV shows. After inputting my responses, every time I logged on, FuboTV suggested channels to tune into or recordings to schedule based on my answers. Additionally, any channels that I favorited were moved automatically to the top of the channel guide for easy access. I also really liked that any time I wanted to adjust these preferences, I was able to add or remove favorites, or reorder them to my liking.

FuboTV vs. YouTube TV

Though FuboTV and YouTube TV both offer live TV, on-demand content, and DVR capabilities, both services vary in their packages, pricing, and customization options. For starters, FuboTV comes with 160+ channels, while YouTubeTV sits at 100+ channels. Additionally, the companies’ base plans have a price difference of only $2, with FuboTV being the slightly more expensive of the two.

Overall, I found that FuboTV is a better fit for people who want a more customized channel selection. Not only does it have four plans compared to YouTube TV’s two, the add-ons are also more niche. For example, FuboTV offers five different sport-related ones, while YouTube TV only has one. FuboTV also boasts more foreign language, news, and entertainment channel bundles.



While FuboTV generally offers more than YouTube, if you aren’t attached to any specific networks and just want an alternative to basic cable, YouTube TV may be the better service for you. Instead of paying for big channel bundles that may include networks you could easily do without, YouTube TV gives you the option to add individual ones for as low as $1.99 per month. If you’re not sure which service you’ll enjoy more, you can always try each services’ free trial.