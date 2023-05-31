'FUBAR' Star Travis Van Winkle Shares His Premiere Day Photo Diary, Schwarzenegger and All (Exclusive)

01 of 14 Getting Spiffy Courtesy Travis Van Winkle The FUBAR fun "starts with a fitting with my stylist Avo Yermagyan and my sidekick Karen," says actor Travis Van Winkle. (Karen is the adorable dog to the right.) The new Netflix action series is about "a big dysfunctional family trying to save the world," the actor told PEOPLE at the premiere.

02 of 14 A Wave from the Top Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "Patio Pals at Day 1 of our press junket," says Van Winkle, with costar Monica Barbaro. "Hi Monica!"

03 of 14 The Cast That Dines Together Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "Lunch Break Shenanigans," Van Winkle titled this pic with costars Milan Carter, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Fortune Feimster. "Even in our breaks, we want to hang together and make each other laugh."

04 of 14 Ruff Life Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "Emotional support dog Karen on duty."

05 of 14 Man's Best Friend Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "[Karen] is mad she can’t be in the shot, but always as close to my side as she can be at all times."

06 of 14 Fist Bump! Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "Talking FUBAR with the best baddy on TV, Gabriel Luna."

07 of 14 Ready to Spill Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "We need some caffeine," says Van Winkle, with Fortune Feimster and Milan Carter as they gear up for more interviews. "Love these two."

08 of 14 Hugs All Around Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "Ran into the icon himself on the carpet..."

09 of 14 Avenue A Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "Me and Arnold Schwarzenegger (the puppet). You’ll see this guy in a few episodes this season..."

10 of 14 Superb Superstition Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "Kissing Fortune for good fortune."

11 of 14 And Now for Some Throwbacks Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "Here are a few fun memories from set," Van Winkle shares. At the show's premiere, he told PEOPLE, "You read a lot of scripts and you know when you've got something special. I immediately knew this was something special. It was so witty. The action was incredible. I love the character development. My character, he's just a whole lot of fun. This was a full body hell yes from first read."

12 of 14 I Scream, You Scream Courtesy Travis Van Winkle Here's hoping one of Van Winkle's two cones is for us!

13 of 14 It's in His Kiss Courtesy Travis Van Winkle "No matter what, if you are around Arnold, you always want to do your best because you know that he's bringing it," Van Winkle said at the premiere of working with Schwarzenegger.