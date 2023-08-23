Fruity Pebbles Now Sells Waffles — and Your First Box Is Free

Pebbles is celebrating National Waffle Day with a sweet deal

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 04:02PM EDT
Fruity Pebble Waffles
Customers can submit a copy of their receipt to receive cash back on their purchase of the new Fruity Pebbles waffles. Photo:

PEBBLES

Mornings just got a whole lot sweeter

Pebbles, the cereal brand that makes Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles among other products, is expanding their stake in the breakfast game by making Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles flavored waffles.

To celebrate the launch — and National Waffle Day on Thursday, Aug. 24 — the company is giving customers a chance to try the new sweet treats for free. 

Six-packs of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles waffles are now available for purchase at a variety of retailers, including Giant, Key Food and more — but your first box is on the company.

Fruity Pebble Waffles
Cocoa Pebbles Waffles.

PEBBLES

Customers who buy the waffles through October 16 can go to getfreewaffles.com and upload a copy of their receipt to get up to $3.79 back via Venmo or Paypal.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Steak Burrito
Chipotle is bringing back its trivia game Chipotle IQ, and 250,000 winners can score deals.

Beth Galton/Chipotle Mexican Grill 

Chipotle is also celebrating its fans with a fun chance to score savings.

Customers can put their knowledge of the Mexican fast food spot to the test for a big reward. The restaurant is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game focused on Chipotle, and 250,000 winners can score BOGO deals.

The Chipotle-centric trivia game is back for the fourth edition. Until noon ET on Thursday, Aug. 24, users have unlimited tries to get a perfect score on Chipotle IQ. There are 10 questions, which are a mix of multiple choice, true or false and write-in questions, and once fans score 10 out of 10, they are eligible for one of 250,000 prizes. The trivia quiz is available on the Chipotle IQ website.

The winners can grab one free regular menu entrée item, like a burrito, burrito bowl, tacos, quesadilla or salad, with the purchase of an entrée item at regular price.

