'Frozen' Musical Star Samantha Barks Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Alex Stoll

Samantha Barks is going to be a mom!

On Monday, the singer, who played Elsa in West End's production of Frozen, announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Alex Stoll by posting a Reel to her Instagram. In the video, the couple and their dog have their hands in a pile and slowly remove them to reveal a sonogram picture.

"@missivybarks is being promoted ❤️," Barks captioned the video.

In a second post, the actress shared a photo of a white basket next to a pair of white boots. In the basket, a sign read, "We have been keeping a tiny secret. Baby Barks-Stoll Due October 2023."

"We are so excited to meet you little one 👶🏻❤️," Barks wrote in the caption. Aside from her role in Frozen, Barks is best known for playing Éponine in the London production of Les Misérables. She reprised the role for the 2012 movie version of the musical, which won three Oscars.

Barks met her husband while appearing in Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway. "Like Beyoncé… but with an F 💍❤️," Barks wrote in an Instagram post when announcing her engagement. She posed alongside Stoll in a selfie, where she can be seen wearing a ring on her left hand.

"If you like it... then you should put a ring on it," Stoll commented, prompting the British actress to reply, "😂❤️."

Barks and Stoll got married in 2022, sharing another Reel to their Instagrams from the special day. The actress wore an off-the-shoulder dress while her husband wore a grey suit with a pink tie. Barks simply captioned her post "❤️," letting the sweet video speak for itself.

