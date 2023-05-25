From 'Past Lives' to 'Joyride,' it's Going to Be a Hot Summer for AAPI Talent

Check out PEOPLE's calendar of releases for projects set to debut in the coming months with a spotlight on Asian American and Pacific Islander stars

By
Alex Ross
Published on May 25, 2023 12:35 PM
AMERICAN BORN CHINESE, Disney +
Photo:

Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney

AMERICAN BORN CHINESE, Disney +

MICHELLE YEOH, JIM LIU- AMERICAN BORN CHINESE

Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney

Release Date: May 24, 2023 

Synopsis: Jin Wang is an average teenager both in high school and at home until he meets a new student—and then finds himself swept up in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Directors: Lucy Liu, Destin Daniel Cretton

Executive Producers: Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton, Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Asher Goldstein, Gene Luen Yang (the creator of the original graphic novels on which the series is based)

Cast: Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, Daniel Wu, Michelle Yeoh

PAST LIVES, A24 

Greta Lee in Past Lives

A24

Release Date: June 2, 2023 

Synopsis: Childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung are forced apart after Nora’s family leaves South Korea. Twenty years later, the friends spend one week reunited in New York City in this modern romance.

Director: Celine Song

Producers: Yale Chasin, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Khan Kwon, Young Woo Suh, Christine Vachon

Executive Producers: Yeonu Choi, Christine D'Souza Gelb, Hosung Kang, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Miky Lee, Taylor Shung

Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro

NEVER HAVE I EVER, Netflix 

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 403 of Never Have I Ever.

Lara Solanki/Netflix

Release Date: June 8, 2023 

Synopsis: The fourth and final season of this coming-of-age comedy follows first-generation Indian-American teenager, Devi, as she navigates the triumphs and tribulations of young love and adolescence.

Executive Producers: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein, David Miner

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Niecy Nash, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez

NIMONA, Netflix 

NIMONA - A Knight (Riz Ahmed) is framed for a crime he didn't commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (ChloeÃÂ Grace Moretz), a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he's sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.

Netflix

Release Date: June 30, 2023 

Synopsis: Nimona, a teen shapeshifter, is tasked with helping a futuristic knight prove his innocence after being framed for a crime he didn't commit.

Directors: Nick Brun, Troy Quane

Producers: Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary, Roy Lee  

Executive Producers: Megan Ellison, Robert L. Baird, Andrew Millstein, John Powers Middleton 

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang

JOY RIDE, Lionsgate 

Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Ashley Park, and Sabrina Wu

Steve Jennings/Getty

Release Date: July 7, 2023 

Synopsis: Four Asian-American friends bond on the trip of a lifetime through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.

Director: Adele Lim 

Producer: Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, Adele Lim

Cast: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu

THE AFTERPARTY, Apple TV+

Episode 1. Elizabeth Perkins, Ken Jeong, Zach Woods, Poppy Liu and Paul Walter Hauser in "The Afterparty," premiering July 12, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+

Release Date: July 12, 2023 

Synopsis: Season 2 of this comedy-thriller follows the stories of numerous murder-mystery suspects, each depicted through a different genre of film.

Director: Eric Appel, Anu Valia, Tamra Davis 

Executive Producers: Chris Miller, Antony King, Phil Lord 

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Illana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demitriou, Elizabeth Perkins

SHORTCOMINGS, Sony

Justin Min as Ben and Sherry Cola as Alice in SHORTCOMINGS

Jon Pack/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Release Date: August 4, 2023 

Synopsis: Ben, a Japanese-American comic book artist, and his partner Miko, a Chinese-American writer, are struggling in their professional and personal lives while living in California. When Miko decides to move to New York City, Ben must face his biggest fears as he decides what to do with his future.

Director: Randall Park

Producers: Hieu Ho, Randall Park, Michael Golamco, Jennifer Berman, Howard Cohen, Eric D'Arbeloff, Margot Hand

Executive Producers: Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Semler, Maria Zuckerman, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva, Neil Shah, Ryan Paine, Daniel Hank, Adrian Tomine

Cast: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Debby Ryan, Tavi Gevinson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jacob Batalon, Timothy Simons

THE MONKEY KING, Netflix 

THE MONKEY KING - (L-R) LIN (voiced by Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and MONKEY KING (Jimmy O. Yang)

Netflix

Release Date: August 18, 2023

Synopsis: This family comedy follows a fun-loving Monkey, his "magical fighting Stick," and a young village girl on a hero's quest during which the duo must face demons, a Dragon King and confront Monkey’s greatest enemy of all—himself.

Director: Anthony Stacchi (The Boxtrolls)

Producer: Peilin Chou

Executive Producer: Stephen Chow

Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie, BD Wong

