Entertainment From 'Past Lives' to 'Joyride,' it's Going to Be a Hot Summer for AAPI Talent Check out PEOPLE's calendar of releases for projects set to debut in the coming months with a spotlight on Asian American and Pacific Islander stars By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 12:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney AMERICAN BORN CHINESE, Disney + Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney Release Date: May 24, 2023 Synopsis: Jin Wang is an average teenager both in high school and at home until he meets a new student—and then finds himself swept up in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Directors: Lucy Liu, Destin Daniel Cretton Executive Producers: Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton, Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Asher Goldstein, Gene Luen Yang (the creator of the original graphic novels on which the series is based) Cast: Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, Daniel Wu, Michelle Yeoh PAST LIVES, A24 A24 Release Date: June 2, 2023 Synopsis: Childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung are forced apart after Nora’s family leaves South Korea. Twenty years later, the friends spend one week reunited in New York City in this modern romance. Director: Celine Song Producers: Yale Chasin, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Khan Kwon, Young Woo Suh, Christine Vachon Executive Producers: Yeonu Choi, Christine D'Souza Gelb, Hosung Kang, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Miky Lee, Taylor Shung Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro NEVER HAVE I EVER, Netflix Lara Solanki/Netflix Release Date: June 8, 2023 Synopsis: The fourth and final season of this coming-of-age comedy follows first-generation Indian-American teenager, Devi, as she navigates the triumphs and tribulations of young love and adolescence. Executive Producers: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein, David Miner Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Niecy Nash, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez NIMONA, Netflix Netflix Release Date: June 30, 2023 Synopsis: Nimona, a teen shapeshifter, is tasked with helping a futuristic knight prove his innocence after being framed for a crime he didn't commit. Directors: Nick Brun, Troy Quane Producers: Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary, Roy Lee Executive Producers: Megan Ellison, Robert L. Baird, Andrew Millstein, John Powers Middleton Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang JOY RIDE, Lionsgate Steve Jennings/Getty Release Date: July 7, 2023 Synopsis: Four Asian-American friends bond on the trip of a lifetime through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Director: Adele Lim Producer: Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, Adele Lim Cast: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu THE AFTERPARTY, Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Release Date: July 12, 2023 Synopsis: Season 2 of this comedy-thriller follows the stories of numerous murder-mystery suspects, each depicted through a different genre of film. Director: Eric Appel, Anu Valia, Tamra Davis Executive Producers: Chris Miller, Antony King, Phil Lord Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Illana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demitriou, Elizabeth Perkins SHORTCOMINGS, Sony Jon Pack/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics Release Date: August 4, 2023 Synopsis: Ben, a Japanese-American comic book artist, and his partner Miko, a Chinese-American writer, are struggling in their professional and personal lives while living in California. When Miko decides to move to New York City, Ben must face his biggest fears as he decides what to do with his future. Director: Randall Park Producers: Hieu Ho, Randall Park, Michael Golamco, Jennifer Berman, Howard Cohen, Eric D'Arbeloff, Margot Hand Executive Producers: Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Semler, Maria Zuckerman, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva, Neil Shah, Ryan Paine, Daniel Hank, Adrian Tomine Cast: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Debby Ryan, Tavi Gevinson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jacob Batalon, Timothy Simons THE MONKEY KING, Netflix Netflix Release Date: August 18, 2023 Synopsis: This family comedy follows a fun-loving Monkey, his "magical fighting Stick," and a young village girl on a hero's quest during which the duo must face demons, a Dragon King and confront Monkey’s greatest enemy of all—himself. Director: Anthony Stacchi (The Boxtrolls) Producer: Peilin Chou Executive Producer: Stephen Chow Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie, BD Wong