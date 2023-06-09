From Florence Pugh to Lil Nas X: How These Gen Z Stars are Defining Pop Culture Today

01 of 11 Florence Pugh Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Actress, 27 Breakout Moment Conveying the horror of a breakup in 2019’s terrifying Midsommar. Blazing a Trail The Little Women Oscar nominee is not only a capital-S star in the traditional sense (her Claudette Colbert looks) and the antiestablishment sense (her surprising film choices), she also has keen insight into filmmaking. As her ex-boyfriend and A Good Person director Zach Braff told People, “She would ask questions that would make me brainstorm more.”Pugh is also a must-follow on social media, treating followers to high fashion and outspoken commentary alike. Responding to those who criticized how her body appeared in a see-through pink gown last year (right), Pugh wrote, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women.” Her Impact Pugh made clapping back (and wearing pink) cool.

02 of 11 Lil Nas X Charlotte Rutherford Rapper-Singer, 24 Breakout Moment “Old Town Road,” his 2019 hit with Billy Ray Cyrus that brought country rap to the mainstream. Blazing a Trail Since “Road”—which spent 19 weeks at the top of the charts—Lil Nas X (real name: Montero Lamar Hill) has steadily released a stream of certifiable bops, all while burning down red carpets with hisjaw-dropping looks. But what has really set him apart from the crowd is how he successfully harnessed thepower of social media to pave a new path to stardom: His viral moments include a “pregnancy” announcement ahead of the “birth” of his album Montero in 2021 and his look at the 2023 Met Gala in May, where he covered himself in crystals and silver paint. His Impact Singer Blanco Brown has said that “Old Town Road” paved the way for him to release his 2019 country trap song “The Git Up,” which inspired a viral dance on TikTok.

03 of 11 Timothée Chalamet Andreas Rentz/Getty Actor, 27 Breakout Moment Making hearts ache in 2017’s queer romance Call Me by Your Name. Blazing a Trail The star doesn’t just push boundaries—he demolishes them. His intimate scene with a peach in Name earned him a reputation as a fearless artist, while his overall performance netted him a Best Actor Oscar nod. Fashionwise, the red Haider Ackermann halter top he wore at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (left) showcased his sartorial range—and influence: Internet searches for the French designer surged by 806 percent after Chalamet’s appearance, according to the shopping app Lyst. His Impact Through his fashion and movie choices, Chalamet—who has 18 million Instagram followers—is redefining masculinity. As the New York native, next up in Dune: Part Two, recently said, “There isn’t a specific notion, or jean size, or muscle shirt, or affectation, or eyebrow raise, or dissolution, or drug use that you have to take part in to be masculine.”

04 of 11 Kaia Gerber Kaia Gerber. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Model-Actress, 21 Breakout Moment Opening Chanel’s spring runway show in 2017. Blazing a Trail The model (and daughter of Cindy Crawford) has conquered fashion and is ascending in Hollywood—she appeared on American Horror Story in 2021 and will next be seen in the raunchy high school comedy Bottoms. She’s also a powerful, if low-key, force in the book world. Gerber launched her Instagram book club as a pandemic hobby in 2020 and now leverages her 9.4 million followers to amplify her favorite reads, like current pick Lillian Fishman’s Acts of Service—while also raising awareness around causes she cares about, including climate change and queer rights. Her Impact Being Lolita author Alisson Wood told The New York Times that she saw “huge jumps” in sales after being featured by the star. Drawing in hundreds of thousands of viewers at a time, Gerber’s Instagram videos give authors—including playwright Jeremy O. Harris and activist Leah Thomas—an audience ready to listen, learn and get involved.

05 of 11 Hunter Schafer Celeste Sloman/The New York Times Actress, 24 Breakout Moment Playing free-spirited trans high schooler Jules on Euphoria, which debuted in 2019. Blazing a Trail Schafer serves as a touchstone for the trans community on the Emmy-winning HBO drama. “It’s magic when you haven’t seen someone like you on the screen your whole life, and then all of a sudden, there it is,” Schafer has said. The actress uses her platform to support the LGBTQ+ community: She worked to repeal North Carolina’s House Bill 2, which barred people from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. The star has also appeared on the covers of Allure, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar—but truly solidified her fashion trailblazer title when she wore a single white feather as a top to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her Impact Schafer doesn’t feel the need to label her sexuality, tweeting in 2021 that she considers herself “bi or pan or something.” She encourages trans teens to simply “stand firm in what you believe in.”

06 of 11 Tom Holland and Zendaya Zendaya/Instagram Actor, 27, and Actress, 26 Breakout Moment Steaming up the screen as Peter Parker and MJ Watson in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Blazing a Trail They began as costars, grew to be friends and blossomed into lovers. But before Holland and Zendaya went Instagram official, their millions of fans were deeply invested in the are-they-or-aren’t-they aspect of their relationship, anointing them with their own hashtag, #tomdaya. Yes, they post occasional sweet messages on social media, but for the most part the Brit heartthrob and the Euphoria actress keep a low profile in this age of overexposure. As Zendaya has said, “Loving someone is a sacred thing.” Their Impact Modeling a delightful, relatively Old Hollywood way of dating to their fans and industry peers.

07 of 11 Conan Gray Simone Niamani Thompson/The New York Times Singer, 24 Breakout Moment His gentle, soulful song “Idle Town” in 2018. Blazing a Trail Gray got his start on YouTube at age 15 in 2013, where he uploaded videos about his life and sang covers from his small Texas hometown—and gained fans like now bestie Olivia Rodrigo. In 2020 his smash album Kid Krow was the biggest new-artist debut of the year. Since then Gray has been open about childhood bullying and facing racism in school as a child of a Japanese mother and an Irish father. He’s also built a reputation as the relatable “shy” kid navigating the attention brought on by fame. Remaining true to his beliefs, Gray rejects labels regarding his sexuality and wishes to just “exist” and serve as an inspiration for fans who have trouble fitting in. His Impact Gray now has more than 12 billion total music streams and 5 million YouTube subscribers—with many thanking him for making them feel seen.

08 of 11 Ice Spice Lester Cohen/Getty Rapper, 23 Breakout Moment She was a surprise guest on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in May. Blazing a Trail Born Isis Gaston in the Bronx, the self-described “nonchalant” and “girlie” artist with a penchant for callbacks to SpongeBob SquarePants has become music’s latest It girl—before she’s even released a debut album. She rose to fame with her viral smash “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which broke through after Drake played it on his SiriusXM station. This year she did collabs with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift—the latter of which, “Karma,” earned her the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper in Spotify history.



Her Impact Her music has been used in more than 5 million videos on TikTok. “She is THE ONE to watch,” Swift recently said.

09 of 11 Jack Harlow Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Rapper, 25 Breakout Moment His smooth 2020 debut, “Whats Poppin,” has more than 700 million streams on Spotify. Blazing a Trail Harlow’s appearance on his “hero” Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” which many advised him not to make, earned him his second Grammy nomination and No. 1 hit in 2021. In doing so he stood up for his friend—and fought homophobia—proving he was more than just another White rapper. Now with more than 10 billion career streams, six Grammy Award nominations and nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, Harlow is one of music’s brightest stars and has earned his rightful seat in rap music. He’s also flexed his acting skills in the new White Men Can’t Jump, a reboot of the 1992 film. His Impact He released an early clip of his soon-to-be hit “First Class” on TikTok in 2022, which gave him a foundation to skyrocket to No. 1 once more. And he created a release template—launch songs on TikTok, allow creators to use them in videos to generate buzz—that is now used industry-wide.

10 of 11 Bronny James Gregory Payan/ap Athlete, 18 Breakout Moment His (nationally televised) 2019 varsity debut. Blazing a Trail A legendary bloodline and eye-popping skills make Bronny a can’t-miss future superstar. By age 11, he had offers from powerhouse college programs like Duke and Kentucky. In May the high school senior announced he would play at USC (likely for one season) before turning pro. Adding to the frenzy: his father’s intention to join the team that drafts him. “My last year will be played with my son,” the 38-year-old Lakers forward told The Athletic last year. His Impact With massive social media reach, an endorsement deal with Nike and an estimated net worth of $10 million, Bronny is the hottest young commodity in sports—the rightful heir to King James’s throne.