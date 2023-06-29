Friends Speak Out After 5 Teens Die in Florida Crash: 'They Had The Most Beautiful Souls'

The five teens — Eric Paul, 19, Jackson Eyre, 18, Amanda Ferguson, 18, Breanna Coleman, 18, and Jesus Salinas, 18 — were found dead in a Fort Myers retention pond following Sunday's crash

By
Published on June 29, 2023 03:09PM EDT
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson

Texas Roadhouse

Loved ones continue to mourn the deaths of five teenagers, including four coworkers, who were found dead in a Florida retention pond following a car crash.

The five teens — Eric Paul, 19, Jackson Eyre, 18, Amanda Ferguson, 18, Breanna Coleman, 18, and Jesus Salinas, 18 — were found dead inside a car that was submerged in a retention pond in Fort Myers late Sunday night, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

FMPD spokesperson Kristen Capuzzi said the teens seemingly lost control of a black Kia sedan before veering into the pond, The Fort Myers News-Press reported.

Officials said Wednesday that speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to the News-Press and CBS affiliate WINK-TV. The FMPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lylah Law, who was friends with some of the passengers, spoke fondly of the victims in an interview with FOX affiliate WFTX-TV.

"All of them were so positive, and they had so much happiness,” she recalled. “They were just so full [of] spirit and so full of life.”

Jazlynn Rodriguez, Paul's girlfriend and coworker, agreed. “They had the most beautiful souls I have ever come across,” she told News-Press. "They all left me with a warmer heart. They made me become a better person.

Eric Paul, 5 Teens Die in Florida Crash
Eric Paul.

Texas Roadhouse Fort Myers, FL

Four of the five victims were employees at a local Texas Roadhouse, according to a statement from the company. (Salinas was the only passenger who did not work for the restaurant, per the News-Press.)

Law worked with some of the passengers who were killed in the crash. She told WFTX-TV that was particularly close with Ferguson and Eyre.

“I went to school with Jackson,” said Law, who recently received her diploma from South Fort Myers High School, which Eyre also attended. “He walked me to my car after graduation,” she added.

Jackson Eyre, 5 Teens Die in Florida Crash

Texas Roadhouse Fort Myers, FL

Eyre had quite the sense of humor, Law recalled. “He would sit with me at lunch and he would make me laugh so hard from all of his little jokes,” she told WFTX-TV.

The recent high school graduate also shared some of her fondest memories of Ferguson, whom she worked with at Texas Roadhouse. “Every time you would come in, Amanda would be standing there “Oh my gosh, Hi, welcome back!’ ” Law explained.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez told the News-Press that she “will never forget” her “sweet, handsome” boyfriend and his friends. "But I'm very grateful for them,” she added. “Each and every one of them will always have a piece of my heart."

Amanda Fergeson, 5 Teens Die in Florida Crash
Amanda Fergeson.

Texas Roadhouse Fort Myers, FL

Memorials for the teens have been growing outside of the Texas Roadhouse where four of the victims worked, according to the News-Press. The restaurant is less than two miles from the site of the crash.

A memorial event is scheduled to take place Thursday night in front of the Roadhouse, per the report.

“We are all connected and everybody feels the sadness right now,” Law told WFTX-TV.

