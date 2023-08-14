Friends Remember Slain Fla. Man Whose Husband Is Now Suspect in Case: 'Most Amazing Human'

A caregiver whose killing has remained unsolved for months is being remembered as “a staple” in his hometown of Ocala, Fla., where his flashy outfits and kind personality “made everyone feel warm and loved in any room he walked into.”

Timothy Floyd Smith, 59, was found slain in late March after his coworkers at the Brookdale Senior Living community began to worry when he didn’t show up for work and asked police to check on him.

Smith’s husband, handyman Herbert Swilley, soon began raising money for his funeral and has mourned his husband’s death in more than half a dozen social media posts since then. “There is a big empty hole inside me,” Swilley wrote days after his husband was found brutally slain.



But now, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Swilley is a suspect in the investigation surrounding Smith’s mysterious killing and Swilley's daughter Jordan is a person of interest — and police say both have refused to cooperate with investigators without the promise of immunity.

“To hear about his unexpected passing was a shock to say the least, then to hear it was a brutal murder? How? And who?” a friend of Smith’s, who asked to remain anonymous, tells PEOPLE. “I mean we had just seen him! How could this be? What happened to our friend?”

PEOPLE spoke with a number of people who knew Smith and Swilley, who have all been left wondering that same thing.

“The murder was a shock,” says Smith’s friend John Sotomayor, publisher and editor-in-chief of Embrace Magazine, a publication with a goal of uniting the LGBTQ and straight communities. “Everyone that knew Tim always knew him as a kind, loving guy who always wanted to empower others.”

Police have asked the public for tips and information about Smith and Swilley, including “information regarding Timothy’s activities in the days and weeks leading up to his death, or information about Timothy and Herbert’s relationship.”

In a statement earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said “detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder.”

Jordan Swilley, Herbert’s daughter, is considered a person of interest, the sheriff's office said. “She, too, gave a preliminary statement but has declined to speak to detectives further,” the sheriff’s office said.

No charges have been filed in Smith's death. PEOPLE was unable to reach attorneys for Herbert and Jordan Swilley.

Police are offering a $14,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Smith's killer. Meanwhile, Smith’s friends and coworkers are remembering him as “one of the most compassionate leaders this community has seen in recent memory.”

“That is why it's been so hard to lose him for so many people,” Tom James, a friend who spoke at Smith's celebration of life, says. “When Tim spoke, people listened. But when you spoke to Tim, he listened like there was no one else in the room.”

Smith’s friend Sue Ellen Walters says “he was a breath of fresh air,” while Sam Draper says “Tim was put on this earth to ease people’s suffering and bring joy because that’s exactly how he lived his life.”



“Anyone who came in contact with Tim is better for having met him,” Draper says.