Friends Help Each Other Have Children: 'Really Special,' Says Woman Who Carried Both Babies

“We talked about this seriously for a couple years and did a lot of research before trying," Kelsey Benton tells PEOPLE

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 04:56PM EDT
Woman Becomes Surrogate for Friends
Neva and Kelsey Benton with John and Amy Cardenas and baby Ezri. Photo:

Courtesy of Kelsey Benton

A journey that was years in the making for two couples resulted in two healthy babies.

Amy and John Cardenas wanted to start a family but after Amy had a hysterectomy, their path to parenthood wasn't clear, according to Good Morning America. But their dream of starting a family became possible when her good friend from college, Neva Benton, and Neva's wife Kelsey shared that they wanted to help.

“This journey began as kind of a joke of swapping kids — John would donate and I would carry a baby for Neva and then I [would carry] one for Amy and John,” Kelsey tells PEOPLE. “We talked about this seriously for a couple years and did a lot of research before trying.”

Kelsey says that "as a gay woman I knew that having kids of my own would have to look 'different' but I was not sure what specifically that would be."

She and her wife "began fostering kids about a year into our marriage" and adopted three children from foster care. They also "decided to look into what it would entail to have biological children."

"The process itself is quite expensive and not something we thought we would be able to afford. We decided if we could find a sperm donor that we knew we could try insemination," Kelsey says, noting that she's also "always wanted to be a surrogate if I was able."

Woman Becomes Surrogate for Friends
Baby Ora with siblings.

Courtesy of Kelsey Benton

Ultimately, after doing their research, the four friends decided to begin the insemination process.

“We got pregnant with Ora on the first try,” Kelsey says of her and her wife's daughter, who was born in 2021.

And when Ora was about 15 months old, Kelsey got pregnant again, but this time, as a surrogate for Amy and John.

Woman Becomes Surrogate for Friends
Kelsey Benton with wife Neva and baby Ora.

Courtesy of Kelsey Benton

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelsey describes that pregnancy as “a little harder,” and says she had morning sickness, sciatic nerve pain, fatigue, and began experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions as early as 21 weeks.

Still, sharing the experience with Amy and John was "really special."

“The baby was theirs the entire time and I never had the feeling of anything different,” Kelsey says. “I got to tell them they were going to be parents, Neva and I got to share in seeing their reaction to seeing the baby the first time and finding out the gender."

And possibly most important: The Arizona couple was able to be present at their baby’s birth last month because they happened to be visiting the Bentons in Kansas when Kelsey went into labor early.

“I had some serious contractions and told Neva we weren’t going to make it to the hospital,” Kelsey recalls. “[Neva] very calmly and reassuringly guided me to our bathroom, grabbed some towels and pillows and helped me climb into the tub.”

After first responders arrived, Kelsey quickly gave birth to baby Ezri in the tub, with John cutting the umbilical cord and Amy on hand to experience skin-to-skin with the newborn.

Woman Becomes Surrogate for Friends
Baby Ezri.

Courtesy of Kelsey Benton

Summing up the experience, Kelsey says that surrogacy was meaningful because it meant she could help “someone add to their family.” 

“I didn’t do it for me, I did it for them,” she says.

Kelsey went on to share gratitude for her wife. “It couldn’t have been easy for her to support me through two pregnancies while processing not being able to have kids of her own and then having to pick up the slack while I healed," she says. “I could not have gone through either of these pregnancies or births without her support and unconditional love.” 

As for their forever bond, Kelsey says she and her wife "are aunts to Ezri" while “Amy and John are aunt and uncle" to their kids.

“All of the kids in our lives are happy and healthy,” Kelsey adds.

Woman Becomes Surrogate for Friends

Courtesy of Kelsey Benton

For John, the long road to becoming a dad was a “natural” experience. 

"If I can advise anybody that decides to go down this route of surrogacy, it really is more of a test of faith and perseverance," the new dad told GMA. "If you want anything enough that you're going to work on it, the hard work part just comes naturally. You really got to keep the faith and you've really got to keep the perseverance to get through it." 

Related Articles
Lake Clark National Park and Preserve
Iowa Dad Drowns After Getting 'Swept Down' River by Current While Trying to Save Son at Alaska Park
Kaitlyn Cannon, Woman Awarded $10,000 in Damages After Suing Former Teacher for Posting Nude Photos She Sent to Her Boyfriend
Woman Awarded $10K in Damages After Suing Former Teacher for Posting Nude Photos She Sent to Her Boyfriend
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Nearby Campus Lake After Falling Off Boat: A Very, Very Unfortunate Situation
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Lake After Falling Off Boat: ‘Unfortunate Tragedy'
5-Year-Old Rings Doorbell of Home in Heartbreaking Call for Help After School Bus Drops Him at Wrong Location
Boy, 5, Rings Doorbell Asking for Help Finding Mom After Being Dropped Off at Wrong Spot
1 Rescued, 2 People Missing After Being Swept Away by Flooding in Vegas Canals
1 Person Rescued, 2 Others Missing After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters in Las Vegas Canals
Bill Gates and Questlove, Bill Gates Talks to Questlove on Podcast Gates Notes
Bill Gates Gets a New Nickname from Questlove After Telling Musician His Family Calls Him Trey
Calif. Mom on âHealingâ Trip to Maui Identified as First Tourist Killed in Wildfires: âShe Had a Heart of Goldâ
Grandmother of 4 Is First Tourist Identified as Victim of Maui Fires: 'She Had a Heart of Gold'
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning in Pool: âI Was Scared for His Lifeâ
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning After Finding Him at Bottom of Family Pool in Florida
Mega Millions
Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Lottery Prize in Iowa Set to Expire in 2 Weeks — Did You Win?
Christie Rockwood, was last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Calif. Woman Missing After Home Swept Away During Tropical Storm: 'We Still Have Hope,' Says Daughter
Arizona Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Claim They Found Live Bat in Room
Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Allegedly Found Live Bat in Room: 'Emotionally Distressing'
Lauren Sanchez Little Market Celebrates Mother's Day 2022 at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 06, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Lauren Sánchez Shares Photos of Her Volunteer Work in Mexico: ‘An Incredibly Moving Experience’
Von Viddy dead
TikToker VonViddy Dead at 32: 'All We Can Hope Now Is That He’s at Peace,' Says Sister
Man, 93, Reconnected with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, Theyâre Getting Married
Man, 93, Rekindles Romance with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, They’re Getting Married
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees
TV Anchors Engaged
Inside the ‘Special Report’ That Led to News Anchor’s Surprise On-Camera Proposal: 'Speechless'