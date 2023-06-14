There’s a ‘Friends’ Central Perk Coffeehouse Opening — and It’s Not in New York! (Exclusive)

Friends fans, rejoice! You can soon enjoy a cup of joe with pals inside a real-life Central Perk coffeehouse.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Central Perk Coffee Co. is opening its doors in Boston, Mass. Opening later this year, the permanent location will be heavily inspired by the coffee spot and gossip epicenter in Friends. The Warner Bros. sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004 and reached unprecedented success with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Set to open on Newbury Street, Central Perk is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LLC, which is composed of coffee and food experts like Top Chef judge and restaurateur Tom Colicchio, who has helped inspire the highly anticipated menu, per a release.

Fans have already been enthralled by the Friends Experience in New York City and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Los Angeles with sets that feel like guests are living in the sitcom. However, the Boston iteration seeks to take inspiration from the original set all while operating a modern, fully-functional coffeehouse that is here to stay.

Courtesy The Central Perk Coffee Company

For fans who just can’t wait for the opening of the establishment, coffee inspired by the show is still available nationwide.

In August 2022, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LLC announced the release of three coffees inspired by the show: the "How You Doin'?" medium roast blend, the "Pivot Blend" medium to dark roast coffee, and the "We Were on a Coffee Break" dark roast blend.

Since its launch, the brand has expanded its offerings from the simple spectrum of medium to dark roasts. Now, fans can also order items like the “Oh.My.GAWD” cold brew blend, the “Gunther!” espresso or the “Moo Point” for coffee drinks who aren’t looking for caffeine.

Central Perk coffee is available in either a customizable coffee subscription service, a curated multi-blend sampler pack or sold individually.

