See John Cena and Alison Brie Together in the Action-Packed Trailer for 'Freelance' (Exclusive)

John Cena and Alison Brie stick together to stay alive in their new film.

On Monday, Relativity Media debuted the trailer for Freelance exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the movie, Cena, 46, plays Mason Petits, a former military special forces operative who is offered a significant sum of money to work as security for a disgraced freelance journalist named Claire Wellington (Brie, 40) while she interviews a dictator.

The trailer teases moments from Mason's military career before he begrudgingly takes on the security detail job for a whopping $20,000 payment. But his journey with Claire to the fictional country Pandoña takes a turn for the worse when a military coup breaks out against President Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba).

Mason saves Claire and Venegas from the initial attack, but the trio is forced to flee into the wilderness and evade the country's military. The trailer teases Mason's fighting capabilities as they race to escape the country and get Claire's story to the world.



"When a military coup breaks out just as she's about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle and each other in order to make it out alive," according to a synopsis.



Brie, who earlier this year starred in a movie she wrote with husband Dave Franco titled Somebody I Used to Know, previously told PEOPLE that Freelance required her to use "a number of stunt doubles" for scenes involving horseback riding, which she said feature "crazy horse stunts."



"We did shoot scenes where we're going through a river, this rapids river, and I'm up to my neck in the water and stuff like that, which is really fun and adventurous," she said. "Honestly, sometimes just a regular day shooting in the jungle feels like doing your own stunts because there's an interesting terrain and wildlife that you're navigating. But it was really fun."



"I loved being in Colombia. I loved it," Brie added of their filming location. "I thought the food was great and the people were so sweet. I had a great time."



The upcoming movie, directed by Pierre Morel (Taken, Peppermint), also features Christian Slater in its cast.



Freelance is in theaters Oct. 6.

