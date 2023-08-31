How Many 'Hocus Pocus' Airings Will Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Treat Viewers to This Year?

Freeform revealed its spooky lineup for 2023, with the Sanderson sisters classic playing alongside 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas', 'The Addams Family', 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and more

By
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
Published on August 31, 2023 04:49PM EDT

Grab a bowl of candy and get cozy — it's time to get excited for spooky season!

Freeform has unveiled this year's "31 Nights of Halloween" movies lineup, and it's sure to delight horror fans and families alike. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, the network will be kicking off its 25th anniversary of the iconic event with a jam-packed schedule full of familiar favorites and modern hits.

Encanto, Zombies and Zombies 2 will make their Freeform premiere this October. Repeat watch highlights include Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family (1991), The Haunted Mansion (2003), Halloweentown, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror, The Craft (1996), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Monsters, Inc., Mrs. Doubtfire, Shrek Forever After and movies from The Twilight Saga.

And Hocus Pocus fans, fear not — the Sanderson Sisters will be gracing everyone's screens 18 times.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker Hocus Pocus - 1993 Director: Kenny Ortega Walt Disney USA Scene Still Comedy Hocus Pocus
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Hocus Pocus: (1993).

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Check out the full schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 1
7:00 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
10:10 a.m. Scared Shrekless
10:40 a.m. Halloweentown
12:45 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:50 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
1:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Monday, Oct. 2
10:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror
11:00 a.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:00 p.m. Twitches
3:00 p.m. Twitches Too
5:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3
10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
11:30 a.m. Twilight: Special Edition
2:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon
5:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:50 p.m. Cruella
12:00 a.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4
10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon
1:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
4:30 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:30 p.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
12:00 a.m. Halloweentown

Thursday, Oct. 5
10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
1:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
4:00 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls
6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Monsters University
12:00 a.m Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Friday, Oct. 6
10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
3:30 p.m. Family Guy episodes
12:00 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7
7:00 a.m. ZOMBIES – Freeform Premiere
9:00 a.m. ZOMBIES 2 – Freeform Premiere
11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless
11:30 a.m. Shrek Forever After
1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls

The Addams Family - 1991, Jimmy Workman, Christopher Lloyd, Anjelica Huston, Carel Struycken, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci, Judith Malina
Jimmy Workman, Christopher Lloyd, Anjelica Huston, Carel Struycken, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci and Judith Malina in "The Addams Family Values".

Orion/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sunday, Oct. 8
7:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless
7:30 a.m. Shrek Forever After
9:30 a.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls
12:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
2:05 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. The Craft

Monday, Oct. 9
10:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:35 p.m. Bewitched (2005)
3:40 p.m. The Craft (1996)
6:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:20 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10
10:30 a.m. Family Guy episodes
1:00 p.m. Twilight: Special Edition
4:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon
7:00 p.m. Halloweentown
9:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:00-2:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11
10:30 a.m. Family Guy episodes
1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
3:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
6:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
12:00 a.m. Ready or Not

Thursday, Oct. 12
10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
3:30 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
6:30 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m. Twitches

Friday, Oct. 13
10:30 a.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
2:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
4:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
6:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Twitches Too

Saturday, Oct. 14
7:00 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
10:10 a.m. Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space
10:40 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:45 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition
3:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition
5:35 p.m. The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
8:15 p.m. Incredibles 2
10:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
1:00 a.m. Family Guy episodes

Welcome to Hotel Transylvania
"Hotel Transylvania".

Sony Pictures Animation, Inc.

Sunday, Oct. 15
7:00 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
10:05 a.m. Twitches
12:10 p.m. Twitches Too
2:15 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. Cruella
11:50 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Monday, Oct. 16 – DISNEY 100
10:30 a.m. Spider-Man (2002)
1:10 p.m. Spider-Man 2 (2004)
4:20 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Monsters University
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17
10:30 am. Spider-Man 2 (2004)
1:30 p.m. Spider-Man 3 (2007)
4:30 p.m. Shrek Forever After
6:30 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18
10:30 a.m. Halloweentown
12:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m. Halloweentown High
4:30 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
5:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 19
10:30 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
12:35 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
3:15 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
12:00 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:30 p.m. Bewitched (2005)
3:30 p.m. Family Guy marathon
8:00 p.m. Aladdin (2019)
12:00 a.m. Bewitched (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21
7:00 a.m. Twitches
9:00 a.m. Twitches Too
11:00 a.m. ZOMBIES
1:00 p.m. ZOMBIES 2
3:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
11:30 p.m. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
1:30 a.m. Family Guy

Sunday, Oct. 22
7:00 a.m. Halloweentown
9:10 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
11:10 a.m. Halloweentown High
1:10 p.m. Return to Halloweentown
3:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
5:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:35 p.m. Encanto – Freeform Premiere
9:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m. Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 23
10:30 a.m. ZOMBIES
12:35 p.m. Twitches
2:40 p.m. Twitches Too
4:40 p.m. Shrek Forever After
6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24
10:30 a.m. Family Guy
11:00 a.m. Frankenweenie
1:00 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:05 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:45 p.m. Cruella
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25
10:30 a.m. Family Guy
11:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
2:30 p.m. Bewitched (2005)
4:30 p.m. The Craft (1996)
7:00 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26
10:30 a.m. Family Guy
11:30 a.m. Bewitched (2005)
1:35 p.m. The Craft (1996)
4:05 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:10 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Friday, Oct. 27
10:30 a.m. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
1:30 p.m. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
4:30 p.m. Family Guy marathon
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. Halloweentown
9:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
11:05 a.m. Halloweentown High
1:05 p.m. Frankenweenie (2012)
3:05 p.m. Shrek Forever After
5:10 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
7:15 p.m. Monsters University
9:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

On the set of The Nightmare Before Christmas, a stop motion musical fantasy film written and produced by Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick.
Sally and Jack in "The Nightmare Before Christmas". Touchstone Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

Sunday, Oct. 29
7:00 a.m. ZOMBIES
9:00 a.m. ZOMBIES 2
11:00 a.m. Shrek Forever After
1:00 p.m. Scared Shrekless
1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary
3:10 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30
10:30 a.m. The Craft (1996)
1:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
3:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31
10:30 a.m. Family Guy
11:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

