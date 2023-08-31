Entertainment TV How Many 'Hocus Pocus' Airings Will Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Treat Viewers to This Year? Freeform revealed its spooky lineup for 2023, with the Sanderson sisters classic playing alongside 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas', 'The Addams Family', 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and more By Kelly Martinez Kelly Martinez Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 04:49PM EDT Trending Videos Grab a bowl of candy and get cozy — it's time to get excited for spooky season! Freeform has unveiled this year's "31 Nights of Halloween" movies lineup, and it's sure to delight horror fans and families alike. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, the network will be kicking off its 25th anniversary of the iconic event with a jam-packed schedule full of familiar favorites and modern hits. Encanto, Zombies and Zombies 2 will make their Freeform premiere this October. Repeat watch highlights include Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family (1991), The Haunted Mansion (2003), Halloweentown, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror, The Craft (1996), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Monsters, Inc., Mrs. Doubtfire, Shrek Forever After and movies from The Twilight Saga. And Hocus Pocus fans, fear not — the Sanderson Sisters will be gracing everyone's screens 18 times. Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Hocus Pocus: (1993). Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock See the 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Then and Now Check out the full schedule: Sunday, Oct. 17:00 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire10:10 a.m. Scared Shrekless10:40 a.m. Halloweentown12:45 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween2:50 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)4:55 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas6:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus8:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania10:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation1:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic Monday, Oct. 210:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror11:00 a.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween1:00 p.m. Twitches3:00 p.m. Twitches Too5:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation12:00 a.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Tuesday, Oct. 310:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic11:30 a.m. Twilight: Special Edition2:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon5:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus7:50 p.m. Cruella12:00 a.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Wednesday, Oct. 410:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon1:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse4:30 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)6:30 p.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon12:00 a.m. Halloweentown Thursday, Oct. 510:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse1:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 14:00 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.8:30 p.m. Monsters University12:00 a.m Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge Friday, Oct. 610:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 11:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 23:30 p.m. Family Guy episodes12:00 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors (1986) Saturday, Oct. 77:00 a.m. ZOMBIES – Freeform Premiere9:00 a.m. ZOMBIES 2 – Freeform Premiere11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless11:30 a.m. Shrek Forever After1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas3:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values11:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls Jimmy Workman, Christopher Lloyd, Anjelica Huston, Carel Struycken, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci and Judith Malina in "The Addams Family Values". Sunday, Oct. 87:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless7:30 a.m. Shrek Forever After9:30 a.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls12:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania2:05 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus11:30 p.m. The Craft Monday, Oct. 910:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children1:35 p.m. Bewitched (2005)3:40 p.m. The Craft (1996)6:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus8:20 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Tuesday, Oct. 1010:30 a.m. Family Guy episodes1:00 p.m. Twilight: Special Edition4:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon7:00 p.m. Halloweentown9:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge12:00-2:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Wednesday, Oct. 1110:30 a.m. Family Guy episodes1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 13:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 26:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon12:00 a.m. Ready or Not Thursday, Oct. 1210:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 11:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 23:30 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire6:30 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR! 7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation12:00 a.m. Twitches Friday, Oct. 1310:30 a.m. Toy Story of TERROR!11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas12:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion2:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania4:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation6:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus12:00 a.m. Twitches Too Saturday, Oct. 147:00 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire10:10 a.m. Monsters Vs. Spider-Man 2 (2004)1:30 p.m. Spider-Man 3 (2007)4:30 p.m. Shrek Forever After6:30 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Wednesday, Oct. 1810:30 a.m. Halloweentown12:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge2:30 p.m. Halloweentown High4:30 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!5:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania7:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon Thursday, Oct. 1910:30 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)12:35 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire3:15 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus8:25 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)12:00 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors (1986) Friday, Oct. 2010:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children1:30 p.m. Bewitched (2005)3:30 p.m. Family Guy marathon8:00 p.m. Aladdin (2019)12:00 a.m. Bewitched (2005) Saturday, Oct. 217:00 a.m. Twitches9:00 a.m. Twitches Too11:00 a.m. ZOMBIES1:00 p.m. ZOMBIES 23:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)5:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania9:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation11:30 p.m. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)1:30 a.m. Family Guy Sunday, Oct. 227:00 a.m. Halloweentown9:10 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge11:10 a.m. Halloweentown High1:10 p.m. Return to Halloweentown3:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania5:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation7:35 p.m. Encanto – Freeform Premiere9:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus11:55 p.m. Shrek Forever After Monday, Oct. 2310:30 a.m. ZOMBIES12:35 p.m. Twitches2:40 p.m. Twitches Too4:40 p.m. Shrek Forever After6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Tuesday, Oct. 2410:30 a.m. Family Guy11:00 a.m. Frankenweenie1:00 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania6:05 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas7:45 p.m. Cruella12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Wednesday, Oct. 2510:30 a.m. Family Guy11:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children2:30 p.m. Bewitched (2005)4:30 p.m. The Craft (1996)7:00 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween9:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Thursday, Oct. 2610:30 a.m. Family Guy11:30 a.m. Bewitched (2005)1:35 p.m. The Craft (1996)4:05 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween6:10 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Friday, Oct. 2710:30 a.m. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)1:30 p.m. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)4:30 p.m. Family Guy marathon12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes Saturday, Oct. 287:00 a.m. Halloweentown9:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge11:05 a.m. Halloweentown High1:05 p.m. Frankenweenie (2012)3:05 p.m. Shrek Forever After5:10 p.m. Monsters, Inc.7:15 p.m. Monsters University9:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus11:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania Sally and Jack in "The Nightmare Before Christmas". 