The Cast of 'Free Willy': Where Are They Now?

'Free Willy' was released on July 16, 1993. See what the cast has been up to as the heartwarming film celebrates its 30th anniversary

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on July 16, 2023 09:15AM EDT
Free Willy 1993
Photo:

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Free Willy was released on July 16, 1993. The poignant film became an instant hit as it followed a young boy's attempts to save a captive whale.

Directed by Simon Wincer, the movie starred Jason James Richter in his breakthrough role as the protagonist with a big heart, Jesse Greenwood. Also in the cast were Michael Madsen, Jayne Atkinson, and Mykelti Williamson among others. The hype surrounding the film was sent into the stratosphere as Michael Jackson sang the lead track on the film's soundtrack with "Will You Be There."

As the film celebrates its 30th anniversary, see what some of the cast of the original Free Willy have been up to.

01 of 07

Jason James Richter: Jesse Greenwood

Free Willy 1993
Jason James Richter.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

At just 12 years old, Jason James Richter got the role of a lifetime playing the lead character, Jesse, a young runaway abandoned by his mother who befriends the endangered captive whale while cleaning a local adventure park as penance for having vandalized it. He would reprise the role in the subsequent films, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home which came out in 1995 and Free Willy 3: The Rescue, which was released in 1997.

Since then, the now 43-year-old has continued to act, appearing in the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch as well as other hit shows such as Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Bones.

You can catch him in the upcoming horror movie Natty Knocks which comes out on July 21 and costars Robert Englund.

02 of 07

Michael Bacall: Perry

Free Willy 1993
Michael Becall.

Getty, Warner Bros

Following his stint in Free Willy, Michael Bacall found success both in front of and behind the scenes.

Not only did he have small roles in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds, but he was also a screenwriter on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 21 Jump Street and its sequel, 22 Jump Street as well as Project X.

03 of 07

Mykelti Williamson: Dwight Mercer

Free Willy 1993
Mykelti Williamson.

Michael Tullberg/Getty, Warner Bros

Mykelti Williamson was one of the most unmissable actors of the early '90s.

He came back for Free Willy 2, before starring in another megahit: Waiting to Exhale, in 1995.

And of course, 1994, Williamson gained legions of fans for his role as the sweet, doomed Bubba in Forrest Gump.

"I fell right in place with Forrest Gump because I knew [it] from my spirit," he told Bevy Smith on her podcast, Bevelations. "I had this interpretation for this character and stuffed my lip for the audition and ended up getting the job."

04 of 07

Michael Madsen: Glenn Greenwood

Free Willy 1993
Michael Madsen.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Michael Madsen may be known to many as a quintessential tough guy, but for a subset of Millennials, he'll always be in dad mode as Glenn Greenwood, the protagonist's adoptive father in the Free Willy franchise.

To date, Madsen has a career that spans four decades. Most will recognize him from classic Tarantino films such as Reservoir Dogs and both volumes of Kill Bill, but he also appeared in Thelma & Louise, Donnie Brasco and Die Another Day, among many others.

05 of 07

Jayne Atkinson: Annie Greenwood

Free Willy 1993
Jayne Atkinson.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty, Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Playing Jesse's adoptive mother was English actress Jayne Atkinson.

Since then, the 64-year-old actress has made a career out of playing stern characters in procedural dramas. She portrayed the notorious Erin Strauss on Criminal Minds from 2007 to 2020, starred in House of Cards as secretary of state Catherine Durant from 2013 to 2018 and as head of Homeland Security in 24 from 20006 to 2007.

Most recently, she starred in Baby Ruby opposite Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant.

06 of 07

Lori Petty: Rae

Free Willy 1993
Lori Petty.

Getty, Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

She's now recognizable as the quirky Lolly Whitehill from Orange is the New Black, but Lori Petty had quite an established career prior to being on the Netflix original.

Aside from being in Free Willy in 1993, Petty also appeared in Point Break, Poetic Justice and A League of Their Own. Most recently, the 59-year-old actress starred in Max's post-apocalyptic mini-series, Station Eleven.

07 of 07

August Schellenberg: Randolph Johnson

Free Willy 1993
August Schellenberg.

 E. Charbonneau/WireImage, Warner Bros

Schellenberg starred as whale trainer Randolph Johnson in all three movies about the captive whale.

Schellenberg continued to act in subsequent years; in 2007, he garnered an Emmy nomination for his role as Sitting Bull in HBO's Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.

He died of lung cancer on Aug. 15, 2013. He was 77.

Related Articles
Indiana Jones and The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull - 2008
The Cast of the 'Indiana Jones' Movies: Where Are They Now?
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
'A League of Their Own' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
'Sleepless in Seattle' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox Back To The Future - 1985
'Back to the Future' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Coming to America
'Coming to America' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Wonka
'Wonka' Movie: Everything to Know
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
The Cast of 'Beetlejuice': Where Are They Now?
Only Murders In The Building
The Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building': Everything to Know
TDOSLWH
Nicolas Cage Almost Played Superman: The Story Behind the Movie That Never Happened
Mike Myers, Shrek
The Voices of 'Shrek': Where Are They Now?
MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS, David Yost, Thuy Trang, Jason David Frank, Austin St. John, Amy Jo Jo
The Cast of 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers': Where Are They Now?
'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Jan 2018
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Relationship Timeline
Sweet Home Alabama
'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast: Where Are They Now?
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Meet 'The Flash' Cast: From Past DC Universe Appearances to Off-Screen Controversies