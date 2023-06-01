Freddie Mercury's Personal Notes Show Iconic Queen Song Was First Called 'Mongolian Rhapsody'

A previously unseen draft of the late singer's hit song reveals his songwriting process in more detail

By Jenny Haward
Updated on June 1, 2023 01:15 PM
Freddie Mercury performing live on stage
Freddie Mercury. Photo:

Fin Costello/Redferns

Freddie Mercury's old songbooks have revealed the original name for one of the world's most famous rock anthems.

A new exhibition of the Queen frontman's songwriting drafts at Sotheby’s Auction House in London shows that Mercury — who died in November 1991 at age 45 — originally called the band's most famous song "Mongolian Rhapsody."

Written in black and blue ink and pencil on stationery from the long-closed U.K. airline British Midland Airways, Mercury's lyrics for the 1975 rock classic span 15 pages and reveal he later crossed out the word "Mongolian" and replaced it with the famous "Bohemian Rhapsody" instead.

On another page, a possible opening for the second verse is revealed. Mercury's notes read, "Mama, There's a war began, I've got to leave tonight." The final version of the song ultimately lost the military reference and used the now-famous lyrics: "Mama, I just killed a man."

Handwritten working lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody c. 1974
Freddie Mercury's handwritten working lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody.

Â© Queen Music Ltd - Sony Music Publishing UK Ltd

Though the drafts don't reveal why Mercury changed the title of the hit song, "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been sold or streamed more than 10 million times in the U.S. and streamed more than 4 billion times globally on Spotify and YouTube.  

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The song manuscripts, which also include drafts for Queen classics including "Don't Stop Me Now," "Somebody to Love," and "We Are the Champions," come from a personal collection stored in the London home Mercury purchased in 1980, called Garden Lodge.

A selection of the items will be revealed for the first time at Sotheby's New York City from June 1 to June 8, before touring Los Angeles and Hong Kong and returning to London in August.

Draft lyrics for Somebody to Love
Freddie Mercury's draft lyrics for Somebody to Love.

Â© Queen Music Ltd - Sony Music Publishing UK Ltd

The lyrics also form part of a collection of more than 1,500 Mercury items, including clothing and artwork, titled "Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own" which will be auctioned in London in September.

Sotheby's estimate the lyrics will reach between $250,000 and $400,000, while a crown and cloak Mercury wore to sing "God Save the Queen" during his final tour with Queen is expected to reach between $75,000 to $100,000.

"For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved," Mercury's close friend Mary Austin, who has cared for the late singer's belongings since his death, said in a Sotheby's release. "But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life."

Handwritten working lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody c. 1974
Freddie Mercury's handwritten working lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody.

Â© Queen Music Ltd - Sony Music Publishing UK Ltd

"It was important to me to do this in a way that I felt Freddie would have loved, and there was nothing he loved more than an auction," added Austin. "Freddie was an incredible and intelligent collector who showed us that there is beauty and fun and conversation to be found in everything."

"I hope this will be an opportunity to share all the many facets of Freddie, both public and private, and for the world to understand more about, and celebrate, his unique and beautiful spirit," she continued.

Austin will share a percentage of the proceeds from the sales to HIV/AIDS charities the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Related Articles
Freddie Mercury's collection of personal items going up for auction by Sotheby's - Freddie Mercury's Crown and accompanying cloak
Freddie Mercury's Never-Before-Seen Personal Items to Be Auctioned
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward items up for auction
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Personal Possessions from Their 50-Year Marriage Up for Auction
Lizzo Says There Wouldnt Be No Rock n Roll Without Tina Turner in Emotional Tour Tribute
Lizzo Covers 'Proud Mary' on Tour Tribute to Tina Turner: 'There Wouldn't Be No Rock ‘n’ Roll Without' Her
Sting Requires PR approval Contact the below for usage Henry Oliver credit: Eric Ryan Anderson
Sting Tells Stories Behind Hits, from Prostitutes ('Roxanne') to Bond ('Every Breath You Take') (Exclusive)
John Mayer and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 presented by H&M at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2009 in New York City
Taylor Swift and John Mayer's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen and Adam Lambert Open Up About New Tour — and How the Singer Keeps Them 'Young'
Queen's Brian May Says Adam Lambert Teaches Him and Roger Taylor 'How to Stay Young' Ahead of New Tour
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Copyright Case as He's Grilled About 'Let's Get It On' and 'Thinking Out Loud'
Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida
Janet Jackson Kicks Off Opening Night of Her 'Together Again Tour' in Florida with 40-Song Set
Granger Smith Reveals He's Leaving Country Music to Focus on Ministry: 'A New Direction for My Life'
Granger Smith Is Leaving Country Music to Focus on Ministry: 'A New Direction for My Life' (Exclusive)
Madison Beer and Nick Austin
Who Is Madison Beer's Boyfriend? All About Nick Austin
Shania Twain, winner of the CMT EQUAL PLAY award, speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain Calls for an 'All-Inclusive Country Music' as She Accepts Equal Play Award at 2023 CMT Awards
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' By Simple Minds | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson Channels 'The Breakfast Club' with Fun Kellyoke Cover of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'
Queen, the rock band Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon seen here in New Orleans, USA. They are rehearsing for their forthcoming tour of South America. 21st September 1981.
Queen Releases 'Very Passionate' Unheard Song 'Face It Alone' Featuring Freddie Mercury's Vocals
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
12 Girl Groups Who Have Made Their Mark on the Music Industry
david bowie
David Bowie Museum to Showcase 80,000 'Unique' Items: 'He Didn't Just Make Art, He Was Art!'
From left, Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi, and Edward Kosinski appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes from the famous Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Curator Among Trio Accused of Conspiring to Sell Stolen Eagles Lyrics