Shopping Everything You Need to Know About Freck, the Faux Freckle Beauty Brand By Rebecca Norris Updated on January 5, 2023 03:13 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Freck Beauty For years, beauty brands saturated the market with complexion products aimed at diminishing the appearance of freckles. In 2017, however, Remi (who goes only by her first name), thought it was high time that changed. And so, she launched Freck Beauty, a brand that became famous for its Freckle pens and eventually delved into clean skincare and beauty products as a whole. Remi grew up in gloomy Seattle and, as such, never knew what it was like to flaunt a naturally sun-kissed, freckle-faced complexion. “I started Freck Beauty in 2017 with the mission to create the world’s first faux freckle cosmetic for me and my friends,” she tells PEOPLE. “I always envied people who naturally had freckles, and it became an obsession! It was during those early days of working on our first product to market, Freck OG, that I realized there weren't any bold, clean beauty brands that were truly breaking the mold with creative and original makeup and skincare solutions.” And so, Freck Beauty was born. What started out as a faux freckle brand quickly evolved into a simple, clean skincare brand accented with fun names and chic, minimal packaging. “I created Freck Beauty for anyone who cares about ingredients, respects the process, and doesn't care about the rules,” Remi says. “When the brand was in ideation, the industry was all about blending in and hiding what people then perceived as flaws (think high-coverage foundation, laser treatments, etc). At Freck, we have always used makeup and skincare as a way to celebrate our uniqueness, and have built a community of creative thinkers around the brand who don’t follow beauty trends; they create them!” Another thing that sets Freck apart? The industry leaders who help bring its launches to life. “We love working with industry leaders to help us to continually push boundaries to create the best products we can,” Remi says. “And that’s why we recently started working with celebrity makeup artist Alex French (you also might recognize her work from season 2 of Euphoria) as Freck Beauty’s Director of Artistry. We are thrilled to have Alex’s expert eye to assist in future product launches and overall brand vision.” Read on for our favorite Freck products. Our Top Picks Freck Beauty OG at Beautybay.com Jump to Review Freck Beauty Cheekslime Lip + Cheek Tint at Beautybay.com Jump to Review Freck Beauty Cactus + Vitamin C Moisturizer at Beautybay.com Jump to Review Freck Beauty Cactus Water Lactic Acid Toner at Instacart.com Jump to Review Freck Beauty Foreclay Mask at Freckbeauty.com Jump to Review Freck Beauty Cactus Cleansing Gel at Freckbeauty.com Jump to Review Freck Beauty LASHROCKET MASCARA at Sephora Jump to Review Freck Beauty Lashrocket Liner at Sephora Jump to Review Freck Beauty Eye Jelly With Plant Collagen at Freckbeauty.com Jump to Review Freck LIL PRICK CACTUS SEED DRY SERUM at Beautybay.com Jump to Review Freck Beauty OG the Original Freckle Freck Beauty View On Beautybay.com View On Sephora View On Urban Outfitters To kick things off, we have the original Freck product. Our first impression of this product is that it's very small. That said, it's clear that this tiny tube packs a bunch of beauty potential. Although it was initially dubbed a pen, Freck OG actually comes with an itty-bitty brush (much like a liquid eyeliner brush) that’s built into the twist-off cap of the product. The formula itself is quite wet but dries down quickly. For the most realistic-looking freckles (which I know a lot about considering I’ve had them my whole life), I find it’s best to lightly dab the dots after applying them. That way they don’t look so crisp that they look drawn on. Price at time of publish: $22 Freck Beauty Cheekslime Lip + Cheek Tint Freck Beauty View On Beautybay.com View On Sephora I’m a sucker for blush and I love a multi-use product that can be easily used to create a monochrome makeup look. Needless to say, the Freck Cheekslime Lip + Cheek Tint was a quick "yes" in my book. The collagen-infused cream blush imparts color and a nice plump boost to revive cheeks and lips in a natural-looking way. It’s sold in five colors but my favorites are "Cuffed" (a light peachy-pink), "Fever Dream" (a coral-red), and "Jam Sesh" (a deep raisin). Just remember: A little goes a very long way, and it’s easy to squeeze out too much. As in, you need about a quarter of a pea-sized amount for both cheeks — it’s that pigmented. Price at time of publish: $26 Freck Beauty Rich Bitch Cactus + Vitamin C Moisturizer Freck Beauty View On Beautybay.com View On Sephora When Rich Bitch squeezes out of the tube, it’s thick and, well, rich. But as soon as you rub it in, it melts into the skin in the lightest way possible. It leaves skin looking dewy and fresh but not at all oily or sticky. It has a light, fresh scent, boosted by prickly pear seed oil, that brings images of cucumbers and cactuses to mind. Price at time of publish: $34 Freck Beauty Cactus Water Cleansing Lactic Acid Toner Freck Beauty View On Instacart.com View On Sephora The Freck Cactus Water Cleansing Lactic Acid toner is a fan-favorite thanks to how gently it exfoliates the skin and how effectively it removes any traces of potentially pore-clogging makeup, dirt, or debris. It can be used daily following cleansing, and will leave skin looking clear, smooth, and hydrated. One thing to note, though, is that while the scent is light, it does smell a bit like mouth rinse. Price at time of publish: $32 Freck Beauty Foreclay Cactus Clay Mask Freck Beauty View On Freckbeauty.com As someone with sensitive, redness-prone skin, any product that promises a reduction in inflammation catches my attention. The Freck Foreclay Cactus Clay Mask just so happened to retain it. Unlike many clay masks that feel dry and uncomfortable the longer they sit, Freck’s doesn’t cause my skin to constrict at all. It’s made with purifying kaolin clay, redness-reducing prickly pear oil, and calming kelp extract. Together, these ingredients leave my often flushed, combination skin looking radiant and noticeably less red. Price at time of publish: $22 Freck Beauty On Repeat PH Balanced Cactus Cleansing Gel Freck Beauty View On Freckbeauty.com Let me start by saying that I don’t love the scent of this cleansing gel. It’s rather clinical and doesn’t add to the spa-like oasis I prefer my shower to smell like. That said, the way this cleanser works makes it a quality choice in my book. It’s a medium-thickness gel that massages into skin to break through even the longest-lasting makeup — including on the eyes and lips. When rinsed off, it leaves skin looking not only clean but plump and hydrated too. Price at time of publish: $30.25 Freck Beauty LASHROCKET MASCARA with Lash Enhancing Peptides Sephora View On Sephora One of Freck’s most recent launches is the Lashrocket Mascara. “From day one, we have made it our mission to create innovative, problem-solving, and time-saving products that deserve to come to market,” Remi says. “There are so many amazing beauty products out there, so every time we launch something we ask ourselves, ‘Is this something that’s truly unique from anything else out there?’” To ensure that Lashrocket stood apart from the rest, the brand infused it with a conditioning lash peptide complex that enables high-performance mascara that’s both clean and vegan. What really sets it apart, though, is that the more you wear it, the more it nourishes your natural lashes and boosts growth. So, yes, your lashes will look longer with it on, but they’ll actually grow longer the more you wear it, too. Price at time of publish: $26 Freck Beauty Lashrocket Liner Sephora View On Sephora The Freck Lashrocket Liner is another newbie for the brand and shoppers are already becoming huge fans. What I love most about the liquid eyeliner, apart from its pitch-black hue, is the fact that it has an ultra-fine foam tip, so you don’t have to worry about little bristles disrupting your crisp lines. That said, this liner does take longer to dry, so I recommend wiping off the tip so that you only apply exactly as much as necessary, otherwise you run the risk of smudging. Price at time of publish: $24 Freck Beauty So Jelly Cactus Eye Jelly With Plant Collagen Freck Beauty View On Freckbeauty.com Looking to boost your under-eye area? The Freck So Jelly Cactus Eye Jelly With Plant Collagen is here to help. I’ll admit, when I first used it, I was confused as to why it’s called a jelly, considering it’s not clear or of the consistency of other beauty jelly’s I’ve tried. Still, it’s an intriguing product. The reason? It stays cool on contact, which can help make the under-eye area look particularly bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. While it takes a second to sink into the skin, I’d say those results make it well worth giving a try. Price at time of publish: $28 Freck LIL PRICK CACTUS SEED DRY SERUM Freck Beauty View On Beautybay.com Last but not least, we have the Freck Lil Prick Cactus Seed Dry Serum. The ultra-lightweight serum is designed to sink quickly into skin to leave your complexion looking firmer, smoother, and more hydrated. A single drop goes a long way, and two will take care of your entire face, neck, and chest. Price at time of publish: $35 Take Our Word For It Rebecca Norris has covered beauty for over eight years. As someone with freckles, she was instantly intrigued by Freck’s debut in the beauty space. What started as a faux freckle pen quickly expanded into a full range of skincare, and she knew she had to check it out. She reviewed each of the brand’s products and their customer ratings and chose the top products accordingly.