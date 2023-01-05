Everything You Need to Know About Freck, the Faux Freckle Beauty Brand

For years, beauty brands saturated the market with complexion products aimed at diminishing the appearance of freckles. In 2017, however, Remi (who goes only by her first name), thought it was high time that changed. And so, she launched Freck Beauty, a brand that became famous for its Freckle pens and eventually delved into clean skincare and beauty products as a whole.

Remi grew up in gloomy Seattle and, as such, never knew what it was like to flaunt a naturally sun-kissed, freckle-faced complexion.

“I started Freck Beauty in 2017 with the mission to create the world’s first faux freckle cosmetic for me and my friends,” she tells PEOPLE. “I always envied people who naturally had freckles, and it became an obsession! It was during those early days of working on our first product to market, Freck OG, that I realized there weren't any bold, clean beauty brands that were truly breaking the mold with creative and original makeup and skincare solutions.” And so, Freck Beauty was born.

What started out as a faux freckle brand quickly evolved into a simple, clean skincare brand accented with fun names and chic, minimal packaging. “I created Freck Beauty for anyone who cares about ingredients, respects the process, and doesn't care about the rules,” Remi says. “When the brand was in ideation, the industry was all about blending in and hiding what people then perceived as flaws (think high-coverage foundation, laser treatments, etc). At Freck, we have always used makeup and skincare as a way to celebrate our uniqueness, and have built a community of creative thinkers around the brand who don’t follow beauty trends; they create them!”

Another thing that sets Freck apart? The industry leaders who help bring its launches to life. “We love working with industry leaders to help us to continually push boundaries to create the best products we can,” Remi says. “And that’s why we recently started working with celebrity makeup artist Alex French (you also might recognize her work from season 2 of Euphoria) as Freck Beauty’s Director of Artistry. We are thrilled to have Alex’s expert eye to assist in future product launches and overall brand vision.”

Read on for our favorite Freck products.

