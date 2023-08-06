The Cast of 'Freaky Friday': Where Are They Now?

In commemoration of the film's 20th anniversary, see how the stars of Freaky Friday are doing and find out what they've been up to years after its Aug. 6, 2003 release.

"Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be," Lohan told The New York Times in a joint interview with Curtis. "We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

A lot can change in two decades: Lohan and her on-screen crush, Chad Michael Murray , have both become parents, while Curtis has added an Oscar to her trove of accolades. But even as the years fly by, the film's stars remain fond of their unforgettable roles. This May, Curtis and Lohan reunited to reminisce and discussed the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel.

It's been 20 years since Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis switched bodies as Anna and Tess Coleman in Disney's 2003 adaptation of Freaky Friday.

01 of 07 Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman Lindsay Lohan, then and now. Walt Disney/Everett; Jamie McCarthy/Getty After her 1998 breakout in The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan took on yet another feature film role playing rebellious teen Anna Coleman in Freaky Friday. In the years that followed, the young actress continued appearing on the big screen throughout the 2000s. She starred in flicks like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Mean Girls and Herbie: Fully Loaded. Having shown her musical talents in Freaky Friday, Lohan also released two studio albums in 2004 and 2005. As her teen years wrapped, Lohan started nabbing more mature roles in the comedies Just My Luck and Georgia Rule, as well as the critically acclaimed ensemble drama Bobby in 2006. The former child star wasn't seen in many major leading roles during the 2010s, though she made guest cameos on TV shows like Glee and 2 Broke Girls. Her eight-episode docu-series, Lindsay — which aired on Oprah's OWN channel in 2014 — followed her recovery in rehab, personal struggles and professional journey. Lohan reclaimed her leading lady status in 2022 when she starred in Netflix's holiday film Falling for Christmas, alongside Chord Overstreet. In addition to her career comeback, Lohan has started a family! The actress married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, and they welcomed their first baby, son Luai, in the summer of 2023.

02 of 07 Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman Jamie Lee Curtis, then and now. Walt Disney/Everett; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic By the time she was switching bodies in the Disney film, Jamie Lee Curtis had already established herself as a queen of scream with the Halloween film franchise. She continued her scary streak in '80s horror movies like The Fog, Prom Night and Terror Train, but eventually transitioned to lighter work with Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy in the 1983 comedy,Trading Places. Prior to the turn of the century, Curtis also starred in the cult comedy, A Fish Called Wanda, before stepping into a main TV role for four seasons of Anything But Love. Hardly neglecting her scream queen start — which followed in the footsteps of her mother, Psycho star Janet Leigh — Curtis continued starring in Halloween films as the aughts began. After playing Tess Coleman in Freaky Friday, Curtis stepped back from acting to focus on her family. She returned to TV in 2012, with a five-episode stint on NCIS (with her Freaky Friday costar Mark Harmon). In 2015, she joined Ryan Murphy's black comedy-slasher Scream Queens before revisiting her Halloween character Laurie Strode in 2018, 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the Hollywood mainstay took home her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress with her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

03 of 07 Chad Michael Murray as Jake Chad Michael Murray, then and now. Walt Disney/Everett; Noel Vasquez/Getty Chad Michael Murray was well-regarded as a teen heartthrob by the time he played Anna Coleman's crush, Jake, in the 2003 remake. Having already appeared in Y2K television staples Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek, Murray followed his Freaky Friday fame with a leading role in One Tree Hill, in which he played star athlete Lucas Scott for six seasons. During his time on One Tree Hill, Murray continued his movie career in 2004's teen rom-com A Cinderella Story and the 2005 slasher House of Wax. In more recent years, he's appeared in A Madea Christmas, Road to Christmas and two thrillers with Bruce Willis: Survive the Night and Survive the Game. On TV, Murray has starred in Chosen, Texas Rising, Agent Carter and Sun Records. He also made recurring appearances in Riverdale, and he currently stars in the Canadian series Sullivan's Crossing. In Murray's personal world, he's become a dad of two! The actor and his wife Sarah Roemer married in 2014 and share a son and daughter together.

04 of 07 Mark Harmon as Ryan Mark Harmon, then and now. Buena Vista Pictures/Everett; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Before he played Tess Coleman's husband-to-be, Ryan, in Freaky Friday, Mark Harmon made quite a name for himself as an Emmy-nominated TV star, a major film favorite and as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 1986. Just a few weeks after playing Jamie Lee Curtis' on-screen fiancé in 2003, Harmon began starring in NCIS as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a role he played for 19 seasons.

05 of 07 Ryan Malgarini as Harry Coleman Ryan Malgarini, then and now. Walt Disney/Everett; Paul Redmond/WireImage At just 11 years old, Ryan Malgarini played Anna Coleman's pesky little brother, Harry. He later returned to the big screen in 2006's How to Eat Fried Worms, though he appeared mainly in TV movies and shows for the remainder of the decade. In 2008, he began starring in the sitcom Gary Unmarried as Tom Brooks, the son of a newly divorced couple. After the series' two-season run, Malgarini guest starred on shows like Harry's Law, Bones, Fresh Off the Boat and Teen Wolf. Malgarini returned to film work with the 2013 thriller Riddle, and he costarred with Haley Lu Richardson in The Young Kieslowski the following year.

06 of 07 Christina Vidal as Maddie Christina Vidal, then and now. Walt Disney/Everett; Rick Kern/WireImage Christina Vidal had spent time on big and small screens by the time she played Maddie, one of Anna Coleman's teen bandmates. She made her acting debut alongside Michael J. Fox in the 1993 comedy Life With Mikey and played the titular character in Nickelodeon's series Taina. After playing Maddie, Vidal guest starred on ER, Monk, House, Castle and Blue Bloods, among other shows, and she had recurring roles on Code Black and Training Day. Vidal currently stars as Drea in the Amazon Freevee series Primo.