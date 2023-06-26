Frankie Valli Is Married! Four Seasons Frontman Weds Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas (Exclusive)

It's (almost) too good to be true: Frankie Valli is married! The Four Seasons frontman, 89, wed Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas on Monday, June 26, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas.

"It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively.

They exchanged wedding vows at a private ceremony with just the two of them. "Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You," Valli's 1967 certified gold record, played in the background as Valli romantically sang it into his new bride's ear.

The 60-year-old wore a white bridal gown, with her hair pinned up in soft curls with dainty silver earrings. Valli wore a navy suit, a white collared shirt with a simple gold chain.



Jacobs is a native of Maryland and a former CBS marketing executive. She and Valli met in 2007, though they didn't begin dating until 2015, she tells PEOPLE.



Cashman Photography

"We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner," she recalls to PEOPLE. "We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."



Known for his signature falsetto voice and as the frontman of the Four Seasons, Valli has notched more than 35 hits — including "Sherry," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," and "Grease" — in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, both with the group and as a solo artist.

Along with Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, the original Four Seasons members, Valli was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1990 as well as the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999. The group's music and story were also immortalized in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Jersey Boys.

Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs at the 2019 Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio in Newark, New Jersey, Valli has previously been married three times. He first wed Mary Delgado, who already had a daughter named Celia, in his early 20s in 1958, and they had two daughters: Antonia (Toni) and Francine.

Valli and Delgado divorced in 1971 after 13 years together, and they faced more hardships over the next decade: Celia tragically died in a car accident in 1980, and Francine died six months later due to a drug overdose. "We were still grieving Celia's death, [but] Francine was in a good place, gearing up to start singing with my dad," Valli's daughter Toni told PEOPLE in 2008.

In 1974, Valli married MaryAnn Hannagan. The pair remained together for eight years before divorcing in 1982. Two years later, he married Randy Clohessy, and the pair later had three sons: Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando. Valli and Clohessy separated in 2004 after 20 years of marriage.

Valli told PEOPLE in 2008 he considers himself a family man, and has found "unconditional love" through his kids and grandkids. He has remained especially close with his children, even taking his twin sons with him on tour at one point, and his granddaughter Olivia followed him into show business, starring in a touring production of Pretty Woman and an Off-Broadway run of Jersey Boys.

Later this year, Valli and the Four Seasons will kick off a year-long residency at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas.

