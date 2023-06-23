Frankie Valli's Dating History: From Mary Ann Hannigan to Jackie Jacobs

Frankie Valli is best known for his hit love songs "Can't Take My Eyes off You" and "My Eyes Adored You" — and he has had plenty of personal experience to draw on for his music.

The singer and songwriter has been married three times and is currently dating Jackie Jacobs. His first marriage to Mary Mandel lasted from 1957 to 1971, and together, they had two daughters: Antonia and Francine. Valli was also a stepdad to Mandel's daughter Celia from a previous relationship. He then wed Mary Ann Hannigan in 1974, with the pair later splitting in 1982. His longest marriage was to Randy Clohessy, with whom he welcomed three sons; the couple were married from 1984 to 2004.

Though his marriages ended, Valli is a family man and has found "unconditional love" through his kids and grandkids, as he told PEOPLE in 2008. He has remained especially close with his children following the tragic deaths of his daughter and stepdaughter, Celia and Francine, in 1980. In fact, Valli has even taken his twin sons with him on tour.

These days, Valli has been dating Jacobs since 2017. Though they are relatively private and keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they have attended several red carpet events together.

Here is a look back at Frankie Valli's dating history.

Mary Mandel

Valli was married to Mary Mandel, who was also known as Mary Delgado, from 1957 to 1971. Mandel had a 2-year-old daughter named Celia when the pair met, and they went on to have two daughters together, Antonia and Francine.

Though the details of Valli and Mandel's relationship were kept private, Valli's first wife has been portrayed onstage by a number of actresses in the play Jersey Boys. In fact, a familiar face from the Valli family has even had the opportunity to bring part of Mandel's story to life — the pair's granddaughter, Olivia Valli.

Olivia joined the cast of Broadway's production of Jersey Boys in 2019 as Mary Delgado, marking what many believe is the first time someone has portrayed a family member on Broadway. As Olivia told the Italian Tribune, the experience was very special.

"I love honoring my family eight times a week doing what I love," she said. "I'm absolutely honored to join such an incredible cast. Everyone is so wonderful and insanely talented. To know I am performing on stage with them is really something special."

In 1980, several years after the pair's divorce, Valli's stepdaughter Celia died in an accident. Just six months later, Valli and Mandel's daughter Francine died of a drug overdose. As Antonia later explained to PEOPLE in 2008, "We were still grieving Celia's death, [but] Francine was in a good place, gearing up to start singing with my dad."

"That lives with you forever," Valli added. "She died a long time ago, but I often imagine what it would be like if she were alive. She had a wonderful voice."

According to the Jersey Boys Blog, Mandel died on May 10, 2007.

Mary Ann Hannigan

Michael Putland/Getty

Valli met his second wife, Mary Ann Hannigan, in 1970 when she was 20 years old. As he later told PEOPLE in April 1975, "She was a pal when I needed one but because I'd been hurt before, I resisted what I was feeling about her."

The two went on to get married in June 1974, and they moved to New Jersey to live near Valli's daughters.

At the time, the move ended up being perfect for Valli in a number of ways. He continued, "I've finally found my place. It's been a long, tough road. But if I had my pick of ten thousand songs right now, I'd choose 'My Eyes Adored You' all over again. It's where I want to be."

Valli and Hannigan divorced in 1982, though the details of their split have not been shared publicly.

Randy Clohessy

Mike Hollist/ANL/Shutterstock

Valli remarried for a third time in 1984, when he and Randy Clohessy tied the knot. The two met following Valli's second marriage and went on to welcome three sons together: Francesco and twins Brando and Emilio.

Most of Clohessy and Valli's relationship flew under the radar, though they remained married for 20 years.

In October 2004, PEOPLE reported that Clohessy and Valli announced their intention to divorce. Friend Stewie Stone told PEOPLE of the split, "This was a tough breakup because of the boys. He doesn't get them as often as he'd like. It's tough when you have kids and they're not in the house anymore. You don't hear that noise."

He added, "I really don't know why it didn't work out. People don't get married to get divorced. Maybe people weren't meant to be together forever."

Jackie Jacobs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Valli and former CBS executive Jackie Jacobs were first linked in 2017. The couple have since made a handful of red carpet appearances together, including attending several Marvel movie premieres.

The duo attended the premieres of Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame. At the latter, Jacobs spoke about Valli on the red carpet, telling FabTV that she "never" gets tired of hearing him sing his hit song "Can't Take My Eyes off You."

"His shows are so fantastic," she continued. "He did a show a few weeks ago at the Saban Theater and there have been people who have said it may have been one of the best shows he's ever done in his life. It was incredible."