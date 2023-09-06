Get a First Look at Franco Noriega’s 'Hot' New Food Network Show (Exclusive)

'Hot Dish with Franco' highlights the restaurateur and model's Peruvian-Italian fusion food

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 03:55PM EDT

Franco Noriega is turning up the heat for his new Food Network show.

On Hot Dish with Franco, airing Sept. 30, the restaurateur and model will share Peruvian-Italian fusion food in weekly episodes. 

The six episodes will air weekly on Saturdays through Nov. 4 and showcase recipes that “bring people together,” says to the owner of Baby Brasa restaurant in New York City.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Noriega explains that he grew up in Lima, Peru but has an Italian mother — and his cuisine reflects that. “My food is…very much my own style,” Noriega says.

In each episode, he pairs recipes like cheese and chorizo arepas, vegetable ceviche and deconstructed tiramisu with personal stories of his Peruvian and Italian roots.

Host Franco Noriega with his Steak Frites, Asparagus dish, as seen on Hot Dish with Franco, Season 1.
Franco Noriega.

Food Network

Noriega's love of entertaining also comes from his family. He adds that he likes to make “delicious food that doesn’t take a lot of time.”

The exclusive clip continues with Noriega recreating his “most memorable meal,” which consists of steak frites “with a Latin American twist.”

He makes grilled skirt steak with a chimichurri sauce and thick-cut French fries. Noriega also cooks asparagus with lemon brown butter and adds a crunchy Parmesan cheese topping — and the decadent meal doesn’t stop there! Noriega prepares lava chocolate chip cookies, which he describes as “the easiest cookies you’ll ever make with a gooey surprise inside.”

“I mean, who doesn’t like a hot dish?” he asks at the end of the video with a wink to the camera.

“Delicious food has always been central in my life as some of my favorite memories have been in the kitchen eating and cooking with my family and traveling across the world enjoying fantastic meals," Noriega says in a release. "Now, I’m thrilled to share my favorite recipes and lifelong passion for cooking with Food Network viewers."

Related Articles
Pumpkin Spice Cravings
Wendy’s Drops a Pumpkin Spice Frosty — and the First 5 Are Free with Their $1 Coupon Book
Starbucks Fall Beverages
Starbucks Has BOGO Pumpkin Spice Lattes (and Other Fall Drinks!) All September
Mike Tindall Launches Gin Brand with His Fellow Rugby Friends and Podcast Co-Hosts
Mike Tindall Launches Blackeye Gin Brand for a Good Cause
Giada De Laurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley Host a Labor Day Weekend Barbecue at Home
Joanna Gaines makes multiple types of cookies for son Drake's visit home from college
Joanna Gaines Welcomes Son Drake Home from College with Multiple Trays of Cookies
Ina Garten Soaks Up 'Last Official Day of Summer' with Husband Jeffrey in the Hamptons
Ina Garten Soaks Up 'Last Official Day of Summer' with Husband Jeffrey in the Hamptons
Jimmy Buffett attend Margaritaville Resort Times Square "First Look" at Margaritaville Resort Times Square on June 10, 2021
Honor Jimmy Buffett's Legacy with the Official 'Margaritaville' Margarita Recipe
Great British Baking Show
‘The Great British Baking Show' Eliminates Theme Weeks After Accusations of Racism
Meredith Hayden Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook
Wishbone Kitchen's Meredith Hayden Is 'Stepping Away' from Her Private Chef Work
Keanu Reeves as John Wick 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' Film - 2019
There's a 'John Wick' Hotel Bar Opening — See Inside 'The Continental'
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Embraces Her Name with a Nod to a Particular Color of M&M
Dwayne Johnson and Chef Rocky; French Toast With Bananas Foster Syrup and Macadamia Nuts
Dwayne Johnson's Private Chef Shares the French Toast Recipe He Eats 'Every Single Weekend'
Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus Recalls Leaving 'Hannah Montana' for the Cheesecake Factory with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato
Food Lover's Guide, Stone Mountain Vineyard
Food Lovers' Travel Guide: 15 Things to Eat, See & Do This Fall
Today with Hoda & Jenna, the cohosts discussed snacking in bed, and they disagree. Hoda is a snacker, Jenna thinks it's gross.
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Are Split on Snack Drawer Trend: 'Keep the Ritz Out of Your Bed'
Paul Rudd at Samuel's Sweet Shop; Pe a n u t B u t t e r C u p B l o n d i e s
Paul Rudd's Candy Shop Has Been Serving These Blondies for Over a Decade — Get the Recipe (Exclusive)