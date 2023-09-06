Get a First Look at Franco Noriega’s 'Hot' New Food Network Show (Exclusive)

Franco Noriega is turning up the heat for his new Food Network show.

On Hot Dish with Franco, airing Sept. 30, the restaurateur and model will share Peruvian-Italian fusion food in weekly episodes.

The six episodes will air weekly on Saturdays through Nov. 4 and showcase recipes that “bring people together,” says to the owner of Baby Brasa restaurant in New York City.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Noriega explains that he grew up in Lima, Peru but has an Italian mother — and his cuisine reflects that. “My food is…very much my own style,” Noriega says.

In each episode, he pairs recipes like cheese and chorizo arepas, vegetable ceviche and deconstructed tiramisu with personal stories of his Peruvian and Italian roots.

Franco Noriega. Food Network

Noriega's love of entertaining also comes from his family. He adds that he likes to make “delicious food that doesn’t take a lot of time.”

The exclusive clip continues with Noriega recreating his “most memorable meal,” which consists of steak frites “with a Latin American twist.”

He makes grilled skirt steak with a chimichurri sauce and thick-cut French fries. Noriega also cooks asparagus with lemon brown butter and adds a crunchy Parmesan cheese topping — and the decadent meal doesn’t stop there! Noriega prepares lava chocolate chip cookies, which he describes as “the easiest cookies you’ll ever make with a gooey surprise inside.”

“I mean, who doesn’t like a hot dish?” he asks at the end of the video with a wink to the camera.

“Delicious food has always been central in my life as some of my favorite memories have been in the kitchen eating and cooking with my family and traveling across the world enjoying fantastic meals," Noriega says in a release. "Now, I’m thrilled to share my favorite recipes and lifelong passion for cooking with Food Network viewers."