Francisco Lindor Is Proud of His Hair — But Says He'd Shave Head if Mets Ever Won World Series (Exclusive)

The All-Star shortstop speaks out to PEOPLE about his signature style

Published on June 13, 2023
Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on May 03, 2022
Photo:

Elsa/Getty

Francisco Lindor is hoping to have locks to lose in his New York Mets career.

While chatting about his latest New Balance signature collection, the star shortstop — known for his colorful hairstyles and snazzy buzz cuts — revealed to PEOPLE exclusively what he's willing to do to his 'do if his team wins the World Series.

"I'll shave my head if they want me to," Lindor, 29, tells PEOPLE. "We win, whatever. I don't care. At that point it's all in."

The four-time All-Star didn't just come up with a bold bet for himself, however. Lindor — who's rocked hair hues ranging from greens, grays, to blues while on the field — made a hair dye deal with Mets manager Buck Showalter, too.

"I did tell Buck, our manager, that if we win the World Series he has to do a certain color," Lindor shares with PEOPLE. "[Showalter] said, "'Yes. We'll see.'"

Francisco Lindor hair colors

Getty

As for whether his Mets teammates will join him in his hair-dying endeavor? Lindor says he's "sure" he can "get them to do it too." But, he made clear that it's most likely only going to happen "if we win the World Series."

While a championship win might be the only way the entire New York Mets team agrees to the tinting of their trestles, Lindor changes colors willingly throughout the MLB season — though, the pro athlete has been giving his hair a bit of a break in recent months.

"Right now, it's a little bit blonde and I've been braiding it the whole year," Lindor tells PEOPLE of his current hairstyle, a look that's different from his usual vibrant vibe and curly-cue top. "I don't want my hair to get damaged."

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12), with a design shaved into his hair painted green, in the dugout during the second inning of the Major League Baseball Interleague game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians on June 5, 2018

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"I haven't really done any other bleaching to put in colors," he continues. "So that's the reason why I don't have any colors right now in my hair. Otherwise, I'd definitely have something."

As one might imagine, when Lindor does commit to color, the process is thoroughly thought out.

"I call the colorist and say, 'Hey man, I want something that looks luxurious, or I want something that looks very bold or I want something that I can blend in with the crowd,'" the shortstop says. "And then we just go. We start playing with different colors, different pictures... that's how we pick the color."

Style Is 'a Form of Language'

In addition to putting care into his hair, Lindor steps up to the plate in other fashionable facets. The switch hitter launched his second signature shoe, the New Balance Lindor 2 Summer Storm, which he'll debut during the first game of this week's Subway Series against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on June 13.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets walks across the field during the game against the ""wat Nationals Park on June 18, 2021

G Fiume/Getty

"I was very, very involved in [the creative process]," Lindor tells PEOPLE. "Whenever I put my name in something, I want to make sure that I have some say in it for sure. From day one, New Balance has done an amazing job of including me in decisions and including me in the process," he says.

Displaying a sleek grey color paired with a burst of teal and a popping pixel green sole, the Lindor 2 Summer Storm is bold — just like Lindor. "I wanted something that would transcend the sport, that wouldn't just stay in baseball," he says.

Francisco Lindor for New Balance

Photos provided by New Balance 

In fact, Lindor explained how he wanted the Summer Storms to be a "lifestyle shoe," as well as a sneaker used for sports — in part the reason why he's "extremely excited" about them, since they are "luxury mixed with sportswear."

Francisco Lindor for New Balance

Photos provided by New Balance 

In comparison to the Lindor 1s (the Mets player's first New Balance signature shoe released in February 2022), the Lindor 2s "are almost completely different," he says. "That was one of my goals... to not be the same... to be comfortable like the first ones, but to be different."

While the colors, textures and overall design of the shoe have a different look from its predecessor, the Summer Storm brings the same fun, authenticity and creativity that defines the shortstop's personality and style — on and off the field.

"I 100% like to dress up. I believe dressing up is a way of expressing yourself without talking," Lindor tells PEOPLE. "It's a form of a language. It's a form of communicating."

