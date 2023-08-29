Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has suspended his campaign for president of the United States just two months after declaring his candidacy.

Suarez made the announcement in a statement posted to X on Tuesday, writing, "Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life," and adding, "While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains."

The campaign's suspension makes Suarez the first Republican to drop out of the race.



Suarez became the third Florida politician — behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — to announce a 2024 presidential bid when he released a video in July saying, "I'm going to run for your children and mine. Let's give them the future they deserve."

In the video, which came one day after Suarez filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, Suarez suggested a contrast between himself and Trump, saying: "America’s so-called leaders confuse being loud with actually leading. All Washington wants to do is fight with each other instead of fighting for the people that put them in office.”

Trump, who has been indicted four times in recent months — and who recently became the first U.S. president to have a mug shot released — is currently leading the other contenders by double digits in polls.

Suarez is a Cuban-American attorney and was the first Hispanic candidate to enter the 2024 race. He was elected to the office of Miami mayor in 2017 and reelected in 2021.

His long-shot bid for the presidency was suspended shortly after he failed to qualify for the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, which took place last week.



In his Tuesday statement, Suarez said he plans to "[keep] touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win."