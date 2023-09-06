Francis Ford Coppola Says He Is 'More Than Proud' of Daughter Sofia Coppola Over 'Priscilla' Venice Reception

Francis Ford Coppola is one proud papa.

The five-time Oscar winner, 84, shared his appreciation for daughter Sofia Coppola's latest movie, Priscilla, on Instagram Wednesday, after its positive reception on Monday at the Venice Film Festival.

Posting a trailer for the movie, Francis wrote, "I am more than proud of my daughter @sofiacoppola and excited by the reaction to the premiere of her film @priscillamovie receiving such a long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival @labiennale this past weekend!"

Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the film — starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley, respectively — received a standing ovation from the audience in Venice, Italy, that lasted seven minutes, according to Variety. (The A24 film was granted a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement amid the strike since it was filmed in Canada with a non-AMPTP studio.)

A video shared to Twitter, now known as X, by The Hollywood Reporter's Alex Ritman showed Priscilla, 78, wiping tears from her eyes as the audience applauded her along with Sofia, 52, Spaeny, 25, and Elordi, 26.

Among the first reviews to arrive Monday afternoon, Variety critic Owen Gleiberman's called Priscilla “a piercingly honest drama” that approaches its subjects with “meticulous docudrama authenticity.”



“The book that the new movie is based on was Elvis and Me. But Coppola’s film is called, simply, Priscilla," Gleiberman wrote, "and that cues us to something essential: that the movie, while you could describe it as a love story, is not going to be told from a dual point-of-view.”

Said Deadline's Stephanie Bunbury, “Coppola has been at her best when observing the workings of fame, affluence and excess, not trying to skewer or accuse anyone but simply registering what she sees. The strength of her films is that seems to see everything.”

Bunbury added that Priscilla is “a damning view of a man and — eventually — a marriage… Most people know the bare bones of the Presley story. Told from his former wife’s point of view, however, it becomes another story altogether.”

Elordi’s take on the King of Rock and Roll follows Austin Butler’s Oscar-nominated performance in last year’s Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which co-starred Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla.



Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla Presley, Sofia Coppola and Jacob Elordi attend a red carpet for the movie Priscilla at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2023, in Venice, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In a clip from an interview with The Hollywood Reporter shared on Instagram, Spaeny said that she felt a wide range of emotions as she sat with Presley at the world premiere.

“I think the thing that was most touching to me, also terrifying, [was] to be watching the movie with Priscilla Presley right next to me," the actress said in the clip.

"But at the end, I think she felt really moved by it," Spaeny added of Priscilla's reaction to the film. "She looked at me and she said, 'That was a great performance,’ and that was the first time hearing that, which was — it’s just been absolutely surreal."

At a press conference for the movie, Spaeny — otherwise known for roles in 2018's On the Basis of Sex and HBO's 2021 miniseries Mare of Easttown — said that she felt Priscilla was a major supporter of hers throughout her time filming the movie.

“It was very daunting, but I got very lucky to have some time with Priscilla and she was very generous with her time," she said when asked about how she and Elordi prepared. "She was very kind to me and supportive and I think if I didn’t have that, I would have had a much harder time. That was my main source and obviously the book, but I got really lucky that the person I was playing was also very supportive.”

Priscilla is in theaters Oct. 27.