Francia Raisa Reveals Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Diagnosis: 'Still Learning How to Live with It'

Francia Raisa is giving fans a new health update.

After recently celebrating her 35th birthday, the How I Met Your Father star shared on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"My friend wrote a book about PCOS," she wrote in an Instagram Story Monday next to a photo with Living With PCOS: Road To Reversal author Candice Craig. "I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it. Thanks for this @candice."

Francia Raisa/ Instagram

While Raisa did not share details about her diagnosis, the Cleveland Clinic explains on its website that the condition develops when one's ovaries create excess hormones which leads to "unusually high levels" of androgens.

As a result of the hormonal imbalance, individuals with PCOS often experience unpredictable ovulation, irregular menstrual cycles, and missed periods. Although the cause of the condition is unknown, the clinic explains that individuals who are diagnosed with the disorder may be at higher risk for other health conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Francia Raisa/ Instagram

Craig shared in a prior Instagram post that the inspiration behind her new book, which was released on Monday, came after her own PCOS diagnosis.

"This book is more than just words on paper, it’s my truth, my struggles, and my triumphs, wrapped in one. I remember the days when PCOS had me feeling defeated, questioning if there was any hope for change," she wrote next to a collection of photos and videos from her personal health journey. "But in my darkest moments, I found a spark that led me onto this path of healing. I literally asked you guys what you would like to know about my findings while on this journey and you told me what you need so I put it all in one place for you. This is something I wish I had when 1st being diagnosed."

Other celebrities that have been open about their PCOS diagnosis include Bebe Rexha, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, and Romee Strijd.

Raisa has often been open about her health since donating a kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017.

“I couldn’t do anything active," she shared about the recovery process during a talk show appearance in 2018. "All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me, and I have a dog. Every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee, and walking, and I couldn’t do that. It was really, really hard.”

