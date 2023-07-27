Francia Raisa Quietly Reacts to Selena Gomez's Birthday Tribute to Her on Instagram

The "Calm Down" singer wished the actress the "happiest of birthdays"

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa. Photo:

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

It looks like Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa might be on the mend.

After the "Calm Down" singer publicly paid tribute to Raisa for her 35th birthday by sharing a collection of photos that included an image of the two posing in front of a wall with red roses, the How I Met Your Father actress has subtly responded.

Not only did Raisa like the post, fans noticed that she actually re-followed Gomez, 31, on Instagram.

Gomez's wrote about their friendship in the caption of Wednesday's post. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Raisa shared her own Instagram post on Wednesday filled with pictures where she was dressed in a two-piece string bikini in front of a "Happy Birthday" balloon banner.

"If I’m not in a bikini on my birthday then it’s not my birthday 👙," the Secret Life of an American Teenager star captioned the photo.

In November, fans speculated on the state of their friendship after Raisa — who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 — appeared to take offense to comments Gomez made to Rolling Stone about Taylor Swift being her “only friend” in the industry. 

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post dedicated to Swift and Gomez's friendship, Raisa reportedly commented, "Interesting," before later deleting the comment.

Gomez seemingly responded to Raisa by commenting on a TikTok chronicling the alleged rift. She wrote, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

Fans noticed that the actress unfollowed Gomez that month.

During an episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear… in March, Gomez said she is forever "in debt" to Raisa and referred to her as her "best friend."

"My best friend, her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,' " she shared while speaking about her life-threatening health issues due to complications from lupus. "And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky."

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way," Gomez added.

Related Articles
sinead o'connor obit
Sinéad O'Connor's Autopsy Will Be Conducted After No Medical Cause of Death Given, Coroner Says
Tori Kelly 'Yellowjackets' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Tori Kelly Posts Health Update After Reported Collapse, Hospitalization for Blood Clots: 'Scary Few Days'
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B and Offset Tease 'Jealousy' Collab After Cheating Allegations — See the Cheeky Cover Art
Shinjiro Atae arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Comes Out as Gay: 'I Finally Have the Courage'
Russell Crowe performs in Teatro Politeama during Magna Grecia Film Festival ; Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow
Russell Crowe Says Sinéad O'Connor 'Was a Hero of Mine' in Moving Tribute
Mick Jagger seen dancing in the street as he leaves his 80th Birthday Bash with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday with Lenny Kravitz and Jerry Hall: See the Pics!
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson
Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson Files for Divorce from Actor Richard Lawson
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez Wishes Francia Raisa the 'Happiest of Birthdays' in Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You'
Rauw Alejandro Rosalia
Rauw Alejandro Denies 'Infidelity' in Rosalía Split as He Says 'Third Parties' Not Involved
Andre Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tori Kelly's Husband Gives Health Update Following Her Hospitalization: Singer 'Is Smiling Again'
melissa etheridge Bryan Adams, and More Pay Tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Bryan Adams, Melissa Etheridge, and More Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor: 'What a Loss'
sinead o'connor and prince
Sinéad O’Connor and Prince Controversy Explained: All About the Drama Behind ‘Nothing Compares 2 U'
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in the Studio
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes into Studio with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland as Producer Teases New Collab
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are 'Full-On Dating' After Being 'Sweet' with Each Other on Set: Source (Exclusive)
Sinead O'Connor seen at the ITV Studios on September 16, 2019 in London, England
Sinéad O'Connor's Mental Health Struggles: Inside the Irish Singer's Tumultuous Ups and Downs
Sinead O'Connor performing with Steve Cooney performing live at the Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Ireland on August 31st 2008
Sinéad O'Connor's Marriages: What She Said About Her Past Spouses