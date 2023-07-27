Francia Raisa Quietly Reacts to Selena Gomez's Birthday Tribute to Her on Instagram

It looks like Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa might be on the mend.

After the "Calm Down" singer publicly paid tribute to Raisa for her 35th birthday by sharing a collection of photos that included an image of the two posing in front of a wall with red roses, the How I Met Your Father actress has subtly responded.

Not only did Raisa like the post, fans noticed that she actually re-followed Gomez, 31, on Instagram.

Gomez's wrote about their friendship in the caption of Wednesday's post. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Raisa shared her own Instagram post on Wednesday filled with pictures where she was dressed in a two-piece string bikini in front of a "Happy Birthday" balloon banner.

"If I’m not in a bikini on my birthday then it’s not my birthday 👙," the Secret Life of an American Teenager star captioned the photo.

In November, fans speculated on the state of their friendship after Raisa — who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 — appeared to take offense to comments Gomez made to Rolling Stone about Taylor Swift being her “only friend” in the industry.

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post dedicated to Swift and Gomez's friendship, Raisa reportedly commented, "Interesting," before later deleting the comment.

Gomez seemingly responded to Raisa by commenting on a TikTok chronicling the alleged rift. She wrote, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."



Fans noticed that the actress unfollowed Gomez that month.

During an episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear… in March, Gomez said she is forever "in debt" to Raisa and referred to her as her "best friend."

"My best friend, her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,' " she shared while speaking about her life-threatening health issues due to complications from lupus. "And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky."

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way," Gomez added.

