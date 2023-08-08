When it comes to wedding planning, Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are going all-out!

“We were debating for a while about if we wanted to go big or not,” Farago tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We decided we only do this once and to just go huge!”

The Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match star, 29, tells PEOPLE that while she and her TikToker fiancé, 33, are still in the “beginning stages” of planning for the ceremony, they have set a date (or at least a month) already — next May.

For the location of the epic ceremony, there are two destinations on the table — a European country and a spot closer to home.

“We would love somewhere in Italy,” Farago says, adding that if a destination wedding “doesn’t work out,” she and Sullivan are also considering Catalina Island, California, “to make it easier for all of our family to come.”

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan got engaged in May. Azalea Events, Roman Ivanov

Farago says that wedding planning has been a joint effort for the couple, who got engaged in May. “Extremely excited” about finding the perfect gown, the reality star already has a trip planned for the occasion. “I’m going to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York with all my friends in September to look for a dress,” she says. “So I’m extremely excited about that!”

According to the couple, the “huge” spring ceremony next year has been a longtime coming — since their very first date.

After meeting on a Zoom call (Farago was interviewing the influencer for a TikTok pride event) there was an “instant attraction through the screen,” she says.

“We both couldn’t stop staring at each other,” she tells PEOPLE. “After the Zoom I remember running around the house and telling my friends I found my new boyfriend.”

She continues, “I think meeting over Zoom, looks was the first thing that drew us in. But after the interview I spent hours scrolling through his entire TikTok account [and] I fell in love with who he was as a person also.”

It did not take long for Sullivan and Farago to realize they had found The One.

"Pretty instantly we knew,” the reality star says. “We both left our first date texting our close friends that we were in love! We just had this instant connection that was undeniable.”

The couple, who started dating shortly after Farago finished filming Perfect Match last year, have only fallen more in love since. “I love how caring and thoughtful Jesse is,” Farago says of her TikTok-famous fiancé. “He always puts me first and makes sure my needs are met. He takes care of me."

She adds: “He also has always loved my dog like his own."

Sullivan even had the Pomeranian pup’s paw print engraved on the inside of Farago’s already deeply personalized engagement ring.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are planning their "huge" wedding for May 2024. Azalea Events, Roman Ivanov

“I love Arlo as well,” she says of Sullivan’s 15-year-old son, who is frequently featured on his TikTok account. “Our family dynamic is amazing.”

The TikToker also gushes about his fiancée, telling PEOPLE, “Francesca has so many things to love. She’s the type of person that surprises me constantly with how kind and loving she is to everyone around her.”

“I think the same way she admired me as a parent to Arlo, I admired the same qualities with how she is with our dog and with all of her friends and family,” he adds.

The family-oriented couple says that they want to expand their household as soon as possible — but they are waiting until after they tie the knot next year.

"We want to get pregnant right after the wedding,” Farago says, adding that what she and Sullivan are most excited about married life is “babies babies babies!”

“Growing our family, getting more animals, raising kids together and just being in love,” the Too Hot to Handle star adds.

