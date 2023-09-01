Frances Tiafoe Brings 20 Spare Shirts to Each Match in Case He Gets Too Sweaty

The American tennis star said he changes shirts in order to be "as light as you can on the court" after his second-round win at the US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays against members of Dude Perfect with a frying pan as part of Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Frances Tiafoe of the United States competes at the US Open in New York City. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty

Frances Tiafoe leaves it all on the court – including a puddle of sweat.

The 25-year-old American tennis star revealed that he brings 20 extra shirts with him to each match because of how sweaty he gets while competing, according to Insider.

After defeating Sebastian Ofner of Austria in the first round of the US Open, Tiafoe said on Wednesday that he "easily" went through six different shirts over the course of his victorious match in New York City, the outlet reported.

"It's crazy — I mean, you're sweating a lot, obviously," Tiafoe told reporters during his post-match press conference.

Frances Tiafoe (USA) celebrates winning his quarter final match at the US Open
Frances Tiafoe (USA) celebrates winning his quarter final match at the US Open. Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tiafoe isn't changing his shirts for vanity purposes, however. The Break Point star explained that the wardrobe change is strategic to his game. "You want to be as light as can you on the court. If I'm a little wet, I just change the tee," he said.

"Especially with a tank top, you get sweatier easier than an actual T-shirt," he added, per Insider.

The US Open enforces a somewhat lax dress code for both players and spectators, compared to other major tennis tournaments. “Every player must be dressed in a professional manner for all matches. Clean and customary tennis attire must be worn," according to the official 2023 US Open Handbook.

Frances Tiafoe of USA returns ball during quarterfinal of US Open Championships
Frances Tiafoe of USA returns ball during quarterfinal of US Open Championships. Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

If the attire is deemed "not acceptable" in the referee's "opinion," they "will have the authority to order the player to change" immediately.

Compared to Wimbledon, which requires its players to wear almost entirely white, Eric Butorac, Director of Player Relations for the United States Tennis Association and former doubles pro, told PEOPLE the US Open dress code has "nothing to do with colors."

While they "can wear everything as bright as they want," they "have to wear clothing from an approved manufacturer."

Before his second-round victory over Ofner, Tiafoe told PEOPLE the US Open is his "favorite tournament of the year."

Frances Tiafoe of USA reacts after victory in quarterfinal of US Open Championships
Frances Tiafoe of USA reacts after victory in quarterfinal of US Open Championships. Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Specifically, he said the "crowd and energy" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York is "pretty hard to beat" as far as tournaments go. "It's indescribable energy and obviously, one of the best atmospheres in sports."

Last year, he became the first Black American man since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to reach the US Open semifinals. Tiafoe was also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Tiafoe said he's a big believer in "energy and vibrations," which helps him harness the mental focus required to excel in his sport.

"The mental side of the sport is super tough. I mean, you've got to really try to be your best at all times, but I think that's the beauty of the game; traveling around the world and get that one-on-one competition."

Tiafoe said he looks forward to "really tapping into the one-on-one competition" while he competes against his peers "at the highest level all around the world."

"When you win, it's all on you. When you lose, it's all on you. And obviously, that's tough to handle sometimes, but," he added, "it's great to handle when things are going well."

