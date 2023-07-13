Fran Drescher Responds to Backlash After Italy Trip, Kim Kardashian Photo: It Was 'Work, Not Fun'

The president of SAG-AFTRA was met with mixed reactions after she appeared at a fashion event during ongoing union negotiations

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Fran Drescher SAG-AFTRA President and Negotiating Committee Chair Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher on July 13. Photo:

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Fran Drescher addressed scrutiny of an appearance she made in Italy just before the Screen Actors Guild strike.

SAG-AFTRA President Drescher, 65, traveled to Italy last weekend for a promotional event with the fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. The Nanny actress was spotted at the event after she appeared in a photo Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram Story Monday.

Some took issue with the trip, calling into question Drescher's involvement with the union negotiations, which later stalled and resulted in a strike.

At a press conference Thursday announcing that the actors' strike will begin at midnight ET tonight, a reporter asked Drescher about the "selfie" with Kardashian that some CEOs or companies circulated on social media, she said, "That wasn't a selfie— excuse me, I just want to set the record straight."

Then, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, spoke up and said, "Before Fran answers that, I wanna say it is outrageous that they would do that. What Fran was doing is Fran was working, which is what our members do."

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Criticized for 'Tone Deaf' Promotional Trip to Italy on Eve of Possible Strike
Fran Drescher in April.

Paul Morigi/Getty

"For these employers to cynically try to turn our members against Fran because she was doing a job that she was under contract to do," he continued, "which, by the way, she was Zooming into our negotiations after work hours, working 18 hours or more a day. It is outrageous, it is wrong, it is despicable, and they should be ashamed of it."

Drescher then explained, "I'm a brand ambassador for a fashion company and so is Kim. I had only met Kim seconds before that publicity picture was taken."

"It had nothing to do with being at a party or having fun — it was absolute work," she said. "I was in hair and makeup three hours a day, walking in heels on cobblestones, doing things like that. Which is work, not fun. I'm sure Kim would've rather have been at home with her children in Malibu too."

"But," she continued, "we work. That's what we do. And at 10:30 at night, I would leave the event, I would go to my hotel room, and I'd call in to the [union] Zoom. And when I couldn't get through to them because I was on a plane, I was texting with [Duncan] constantly throughout the plane ride."

Drescher said she "worked around the clock in three different time zones" since "my parents live in Florida - though I keep asking them to move here! And I manage their wellbeing as well."

"So, you know, I think that all of the people standing behind me stand behind me," she concluded on the topic.

Fran Drescher (L) looks on as National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speaks during a press conference at the labor union's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, 2023
Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drescher said in her speech about the strike Thursday that she "went in in earnest thinking that we would be able to avert a strike" while in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

"The gravity of this move is not lost on me, or our negotiating committee, or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike," she said.

She added, "... But we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way that the people we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things."

Related Articles
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Criticized for 'Tone Deaf' Promotional Trip to Italy on Eve of Possible Strike
Why SAG President Fran Drescher Is Being Criticized for Italian Fashion Trip with Kim Kardashian as Strike Looms
Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers picket outside Paramount Studios on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles
Hollywood Actors to Go on Strike After Unanimous Vote: 'Left Us with No Alternative'
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
'Oppenheimer' Cast Squeezes in London Premiere Red Carpet as Potential Actors Strike Looms
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon Among Actors Showing Support for Imminent Strike
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner, Matt Damon Among Actors to Show Support for Imminent Strike: 'Necessary Change'
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and 300 More Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Report
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Over 300 Actors Tell SAG They Are 'Prepared to Strike': Reports
SAG Strike
Everything to Know About the SAG Strike and How It Will Affect TV and Movies
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Tension Deepens amid Accusations of 'No Respect' in New Kardashians Teaser
Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Claims She Was 'Copying' Kourtney's Wedding: 'You Stole My F---ing Wedding Country'
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim of Having No 'Loyalty' as Tensions Brew Over Fashion Show: 'So Intolerable'
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Admits She Has 'Impostor Syndrome' but Says Self-Doubt 'Keeps Me Going'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Signage is displayed during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Nixes Live Show After Scrapping Red Carpet amid Writers' Strike
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
This November 20, 2007 photo shows demonstrators holding signs during the 20072008 Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. - Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike May 2, 2023, their union said, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
Everything to Know About the Hollywood Writers Guild Strike, Including the TV Shows and Movies Affected
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Gown Features More than 50,000 Pearls and Took 1,000 Hours to Make
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Jennifer Coolidge Supports WGA Strike While Accepting 2023 MTV Awards' Comedic Genius Award
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Fallon
Late-Night Shows Shut Down as Hollywood Writers Strike Begins After Failed Negotiations