These ‘Super Comfy’ and ‘Durable’ Tennis Shoes Are on Sale for Under $25 Right Now

Basic white sneakers are a wardrobe staple. If you're looking to replace your scuffed-up kicks with a sleeker selection, these Fracora Faux Leather Tennis Shoes are a great option. The sneakers, which are on sale for 50 percent off at Amazon, have earned tons of positive feedback for their comfort, style, and easy-to-clean design. What's more, Amazon Prime members can score the sneakers for even less right now ($23, to be exact). If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the exclusive sale, along with other perks like fast and free shipping and Try Before You Buy. The tennis shoes have a simple, lace-up design that's timeless and a padded insole that makes them super comfortable, while their high-quality faux leather exterior gives them an elevated edge. What's more, the outer is also water-resistant and "easy to wipe off and keep clean," according to one reviewer. Plus, the rubber sole is durable, flexible, and made for walking. They're available in sizes 5 through 11. Fracora Faux Leather Tennis Shoes, $23 with Prime Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $23 More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer shared, "I wear them every day," while another raved, "[They are] super comfy, durable and go with everything. I've worn them with wide-leg trousers, dresses, skinny jeans, and more — and they look great with them all." A third shopper said the shoes "look expensive" in their review, and a final reviewer wrote, "I wanted a shoe that mimicked a Converse low-top. I also wanted it to last. The [faux] leather is long-lasting and the price is a deal." Snap up the highly rated Fracora Faux Leather Tennis Shoes while they're 50 percent off at Amazon (and don't forget to take advantage of the extra Prime savings!).