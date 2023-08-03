These ‘Super Comfy’ and ‘Durable’ Tennis Shoes Are on Sale for Under $25 Right Now

“I wear them every day”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 3, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Fracora Sneakers Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Basic white sneakers are a wardrobe staple. If you’re looking to replace your scuffed-up kicks with a sleeker selection, these Fracora Faux Leather Tennis Shoes are a great option. 

The sneakers, which are on sale for 50 percent off at Amazon, have earned tons of positive feedback for their comfort, style, and easy-to-clean design. What’s more, Amazon Prime members can score the sneakers for even less right now ($23, to be exact). If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the exclusive sale, along with other perks like fast and free shipping and Try Before You Buy.

The tennis shoes have a simple, lace-up design that’s timeless and a padded insole that makes them super comfortable, while their high-quality faux leather exterior gives them an elevated edge. What’s more, the outer is also water-resistant and “easy to wipe off and keep clean,” according to one reviewer. Plus, the rubber sole is durable, flexible, and made for walking. They’re available in sizes 5 through 11.

Fracora Faux Leather Tennis Shoes, $23 with Prime

Amazon PD FRACORA Women's PU Leather Tennis Shoes

Amazon

More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer shared, “I wear them every day,” while another raved, “[They are] super comfy, durable and go with everything. I’ve worn them with wide-leg trousers, dresses, skinny jeans, and more — and they look great with them all.” 

A third shopper said the shoes “look expensive” in their review, and a final reviewer wrote, “I wanted a shoe that mimicked a Converse low-top. I also wanted it to last. The [faux] leather is long-lasting and the price is a deal.”

Snap up the highly rated Fracora Faux Leather Tennis Shoes while they’re 50 percent off at Amazon (and don’t forget to take advantage of the extra Prime savings!). 

