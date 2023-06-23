Fox Weather's Jason Frazer and WNBC's Romney Smith Welcome First Baby: 'Redefined Life' (Exclusive)

Jason Frazer and Romney Smith have welcomed a little ray of sunshine!

The Fox Weather First host, 39, and WNBC reporter Romney Smith, welcomed a baby girl, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Mahalia Frazer was born on Saturday, June 3 at 4:09 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz., "just in time for the morning news and breakfast," the new mom and dad share.

"I am thrilled!" Frazer tells PEOPLE of the new arrival. "While I miss sleeping, it's been such a great experience so far."

"Immediately after Mahalia was born, Romney and I both did skin-to-skin contact with Mahalia. It's a moment I will never forget. To feel her small breath against my chest was a joyful experience," he shares. "Mahalia immediately stretched out and laid against me. It was as if time briefly stopped and the only thing that mattered was this new connection we made."

The new mom jokes that she's gone from "being an early bird" to "feeling like a permanently tired pigeon!"

"My life used to revolve around news deadlines, travel and entertainment. Now it’s all about keeping my precious daughter fed, burped and clean," she raves. "I’ve never enjoyed exhaustion so much!”

The couple explains that they were looking for a "unique name that denotes some of the personality characteristics we wanted our daughter to have" as they mulled over baby names.

"Mahalia means love. Its roots can be traced to the Hebrew and Arabic meaning of 'powerful,'" the new dad explains. "In South Africa, It means Warrior. So Mahalia means Powerful Loving Warrior."

They first got the idea during a visit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while they were living in Cleveland.

"There was a small exhibit about Mahalia Jackson discussing her gospel career and her impact on the Civil Rights Era," he recalls. "In 1961, Jackson performed at President John F. Kennedy's inauguration. She was a big supporter of the Civil Rights Movement, singing at the famous March on Washington in 1963 just before Martin Luther King gave his famous 'I Have A Dream' speech."



The couple is taking the work ahead as parents seriously while basking in the joy of becoming a family of three.

"My job is to be her guiding light and teacher. I want to make sure she understands what it means to be a good person, show empathy, and always give back," Frazer says. "I want her to also understand that happiness begins from within."

"She has already reminded me of several life lessons including appreciating the small moments and always counting your blessings," he continues. "Fatherhood is the best job in the world!"



“My daughter has redefined my life in the best way! I’m so in love with her," Smith shares. "To be a mother, means to be blessed with the awesome and gigantic responsibility to raise another human to the best of my capacity. To love her unconditionally, protect her, and help her navigate this crazy world. My goal is to foster whichever gifts, interests and talents she has in order to help her realize her dreams and become exactly who she wants to be."



Right now, they're enjoying getting into a routine as they settle into the new normal.



"The best part of my day is our afternoon tummy time in addition to teaching her about the weather," says Frazer. "You have to start early! Because Romney is a TV reporter and I am a meteorologist, there's a small part of me that hopes she pursues TV so that we can do at least one newscast together! How awesome would that be?"

He adds, "However, whatever she chooses to do, I will support her."