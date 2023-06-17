FOX News' Steve and Peter Doocy Reflect on First Father's Day They'll Celebrate Together as Dads (Exclusive)

The Doocy family is reveling in how special their Father's Day is this year.



This year marks the first time Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy, 35, will celebrate the special occasion as a dad, having welcomed daughter Bridget Blake in February with his wife, Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn.

It also makes for the first year his dad, FOX & Friends host Steve Doocy, 66, will be celebrating as a grandfather — to both Bridget and daughter Sally's baby boy, Arthur, born just three weeks after Bridget.

Courtesy of Steve Doocy and Peter Doocy

“Watching my parents' faces the moment they laid eyes on my daughter Bridget for the first time, just a few days after she was born in February, was one of the most special moments of my entire life. It is something I think about a lot, and it is something I will never forget," Peter tells PEOPLE.



"In less than a month, we had a grandson and granddaughter—both healthy and happy…talk about lucky," Steve tells PEOPLE of his and wife Kathy's joy at becoming grandparents.

Though they celebrated early with a father-son pickleball game and will enjoy some moments together over FaceTime Sunday, it's the big picture of what this new chapter means for the Doocys that excites everyone.

Courtesy of Steve Doocy and Peter Doocy

"A few years ago Kathy and I wrote a book on fatherhood, we used this quote; 'There are three stages of a man’s life: he believes in Santa Claus, he doesn’t believe in Santa Claus, he is Santa Claus.' Now with grandkids, we intend to be Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus every day—and can’t wait for Christmas," Steve says, joking, "Kathy says she’ll need a forklift at the toystore."

One of the big takeaways from his dad's parenting that Peter is eager to continue is making sure every moment is documented.

“My parents and my wife Hillary’s parents both live out of town. Luckily, I learned from my mom and dad as a kid how important it is to get as many photos and videos as possible - clips we will have forever - but can also share in real-time - making sure that in between visits, everyone is getting baby updates at the speed of a group text," Peter explains. "And we can’t wait for Bridget to get a little older, so she can update them herself, via FaceTime!”

Courtesy of Steve Doocy and Peter Doocy

"Having majored in journalism, I made sure our three kids were 35 mm photographed and camcordered at every significant event in their lives," Steve laughs. "Now with 35 years of family photos organized in a giant online album, when Peter sends me a photo of his daughter, I’ll find a corresponding historical photo of a Doocy baby at that exact age, and split screen them."

The grandparents — who say they'll let their grandchildren decide what they'll call them — also plan to continue recreating shots of Peter as a baby with him as an adult, and now, with his own baby in tow.



"We can’t get enough photos of these babies. And await the day when we can clear off our refrigerator with newspaper clippings of our now adult children like Peter and POTUS and replace them with macaroni portraits by our grandkids," Steve says.

"We already brag to our friends that these are the most beautiful, brilliant, hilarious grandchildren who ever walked the earth…which is exactly what my parents said," he adds.

Steve notes that "time flies when you're raising your children," but is looking forward to having another chance at the magical moments with their grandkids.



"The period of time between Huggies and beer pong zips by fast," the new grandpa remarks. "But the silver lining is—with grandkids they are back—big-time. My wife Kathy observed that because Sally’s newborn Arthur looks so much like Sally did when she was born, being grandparents is the chance to see your children grow up—all over again, which is the best gift ever," he shares.

Courtesy of Steve Doocy and Peter Doocy

"It’s also quite handy because in our basement, we’ve saved every one of our kid’s toys. And as soon as we Clorox-wipe them to get rid of them 30 years of basement smells, this new generation of Doocy kids will be playing with them—just like their parents. Lego legacy," he laughs.

Peter enjoys the opportunity to get to learn some of his parents' ways as he figures out fatherhood on his own terms.

“I don’t know how any parent raised a child without Google, and the ability to quickly look up any possible question about a baby. Or, without Instagram, for that matter," he says. "My mom has found our daughter so many cute and useful things on there, and my dad has mastered - in a way we haven’t yet - a specialty on baby-Instagram: 'the magic burp.'”

“For the last 14 years, I’ve constantly leaned on my dad for advice about the right way to approach my job. Now, I’m always leaning on him and my mom about raising a kid," Peter says. "I had no idea how stress-free the work part is, by comparison!”