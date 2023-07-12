Rupert Murdoch Has Lost Faith in Ron DeSantis, Report Alleges, as Fox News Gets Tougher on Florida Governor

The top brass at Fox News is reportedly worried that Republicans "may end up being stuck with Trump," a network source tells Rolling Stone in a new report

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Published on July 12, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees his poll numbers sag, the top brass at Fox News is allegedly worried that Republicans "may end up being stuck with Trump," a network source tells Rolling Stone in a new report.

Fox founder and chairman Rupert Murdoch had reportedly favored DeSantis over Donald Trump, allegedly viewing the governor as a more electable, less controversial pick for the GOP nominee.

But according to various network sources who spoke to Rolling Stone, Murdoch — whose family controls Fox News, the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and other media properties — now feels "that DeSantis is underperforming."

The network has had its own share of problems with Trump, however, particularly in the wake of the last presidential election, when the former president targeted Fox News for accurately calling the state of Arizona for now-President Joe Biden.

The network was at the center of a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems, which was the subject of conspiracies of widespread election fraud and other wrongdoing in the wake of the November 2020 presidential election. The network ultimately settled with the company.

More recently, the former president has directed his ire at Fox for its coverage of DeSantis, who has been widely viewed as Trump's toughest competitor in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Many Fox News analysts had predicted that Trump's lead over his Republican opponents in the 2024 presidential race would tighten once Florida Gov. DeSantis announced his own candidacy.

But since DeSantis officially announced his bid in May, his poll numbers have only gone up slightly.

According to FiveThirtyEight's most recent polling average, DeSantis trails Trump by nearly 30 points nationally, even as the former president faces a number of high profile legal issues and was recently indicted on both the state and federal level.

And as one source alleged to Rolling Stone, Fox executives — including the Murdochs — "are transactional and can smell a loser a mile away,” 

According to the report, the network executives feel DeSantis is leaning in too heavily to his far-right culture wars, and alienating many voters as a result. In recent weeks, some Murdoch-owned properties have begun openly criticizing DeSantis for things like Florida's anti-immigration bill and some of his statements on Trump's Supreme Court picks.

