Fox News Dedicates London Bureau to Pierre Zakrzewski, Storied Photojournalist Killed in Ukraine

The beloved war photographer was killed by Russian missiles in March 2022 while covering the Ukraine war with his colleague, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall

By People Staff
Updated on May 9, 2023 12:04 PM
Pierre Zakrzewski, photojournalist killed in Ukraine while on assignment
Photo:

Fox News

Fourteen months after the sudden death of beloved photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, his longtime employer renamed its London bureau in his honor.

Zakrzewski, who worked for Fox News' London bureau, was on assignment in Ukraine during the beginning of Russia's invasion, when on March 14, 2022, a Russian missile attack killed him and three others — and critically injured his friend and colleague, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall.

On Thursday, Fox News held a dedication ceremony for its London offices, hanging a photo of Zakrzewski above a plaque declaring the building the Pierre Zakrzewski London Bureau. The move recognized the war photographer's legacy and contributions to the network's international coverage.

“Pierre was renowned throughout the media industry for his passionate storytelling and remarkable skill, and he was an all-around exceptional colleague," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement about the dedication shared with employees. "While we are still devastated by his loss, we are extremely proud to honor his legacy by dedicating and naming our London bureau after him.”

RELATED: Injured War Reporter Benjamin Hall Remembers His Slain Colleague: 'He Laid Down His Life to Save Me'

Pierre Zakrzewski, photojournalist killed in Ukraine while on assignment
Fox News' London Bureau, now dedicated to photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski.

Fox News

Scott and Hall attended the dedication ceremony along with a handful of senior Fox News employees, and Zakrzewski's widow, Michelle Ross-Stanton, was also present.

In Hall's memoir, Saved — which was excerpted by PEOPLE in March — the attack survivor described what made Zakrzewski so special, writing, "every day that I knew him, he made me a better human. He taught me how to find the beauty in the ugliest places, as well as the goodness amid the worst of humanity. He fought even harder to make people's lives better than those who fought to destroy life."

RELATED: Mom of Fox News Cameraman Killed While Covering Invasion of Ukraine Speaks Out: 'I Was Always Worried'

Speaking to the Irish Examiner the week of Zakrzewski's death, his mother, Marie-Ange Zakrzewska, told of the fears she always had watching her son enter conflict zones, but knew that he was good at it and she couldn't stop him from making his own decisions.

"He escaped so many, so many problems and so many things, that we thought once more he will get away," Zakrzewska said at the time.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an ever-evolving story. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

