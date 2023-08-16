Will Donald Trump Appear at GOP Presidential Debate? Fox News Moderators Prepare for the 'Unprecedented'

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum explain why "not knowing exactly who will be on stage" on Aug. 23 — including front-runner and four-time indictee Donald Trump — adds a twist to their debate prep

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 01:36PM EDT
Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier host FOX News Channel
Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier . Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Fox News Channel's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum admit that preparing for debates is always a challenge — but say that looming questions surrounding the upcoming Republican presidential debate adds a unique element to this year's event.

"Not knowing exactly who will be on stage makes it a little different," Baier — who will moderate alongside MacCallum in Milwaukee on Aug. 23 — tells PEOPLE.

As both Fox News personalities acknowledge, former President Donald Trump has not yet committed to attending the debate. That the 77-year-old Trump is currently the front-runner in the race — and the subject of numerous investigations, which will likely be topics of discussion among the candidates — is unusual.

"You have to plan for him to show up at the last minute," says MacCallum of Trump. "He usually enjoys being in on the action and we certainly hope he will do that."

Donald Trump and Ted Cruz debating during the 2016 presidential election campaign
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz at one of Fox News' Republican presidential debates in 2016.

Getty Images Staff

 

The situation is a re-run of sorts for those who follow elections closely. Back in 2016, Trump — then a first-time candidate — decided at the last minute not to attend the second in a series of Republican primary debates.

"He didn’t say [that he wasn't coming] until debate night," Baier, who also sat in the moderator's chair that evening, recalls. "Literally as we’re walking out on the stage, there was still the chance that he would show up, so we had two stacks of questions. One for a debate with Trump and one for a debate without Trump."

Whether he attends or not, Trump's presence will no doubt be felt. He's currently well ahead of his Republican rivals in the most recent polls and a recent slew of indictments against him ensure that his rivals will have no choice to speak about the former president.

"He’s the front-runner, and he’s facing six or seven really big trial-related dates in the middle of a campaign season, when he’s expected to campaign in New Hampshire and Iowa," MacCallum notes. "This is absolutely unprecedented to see the lead candidate facing these sorts of charges [and] no one has ever covered an election cycle like this. Obviously what the other candidates think about that ... that’s really important."

Fox News
Fox News' Martha MacCallum, one of the moderators tapped to lead the network's Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23, 2023.

Fox News

The debate will also be an opportunity for the other, largely overlooked candidates to claw their way out of Trump's shadow.

"There's a very important task [for the other candidates] because there will be … two, maybe three who rise to the top and are serious contenders to the former president," MacCallum says. "They are in a very intense competition, so either way the stakes are high."

Baier, who's hosted at least eight previous GOP debates, says he and his co-moderator have been prepping for the event for months, holding meetings "a couple times a week" to discuss the initial framing of questions and the "buckets of topics" they'll cover.

"It’s a process of having a lump of coal," he says, "and polishing it to a diamond, ideally."

While the moderators won't give too much away about the questions that can be expected that evening, MacCallum suggests that major issues like the economy and education will come up. She adds that topics like the commitment in the war in Iraq and the border are also focal points of many voters.

"I think it's incredible to have this front row seat to a historic moment. When you look up on that stage, you see these people who have given up a lot and committed a lot to be president ... it's an extraordinary moment," MacCallum says. "I feel really excited to be part of it and give the people at home ... a strong line of questioning."

The challenge for the moderators, of course, will be fact-checking in real time and trying to "prevent politicians from having off-ramps to their talking points," Baier says.

Fox News
Bret Baier interviews Donald Trump in June 2023. Trump later called Baier's questions "nasty".

Fox News

"We are planning for all kinds of things," says Baier. "You plan for all contingencies. These guys ... they’re trailing the former president significantly. They need to have big moments and mostly on substance and policy and differences."

But more than anything, he says, his and his colleagues' goal is to shine a light on the candidates, and not themselves.

"Martha's a true pro ... we just respect and get each other," Baier says. "And I think we’re in the same mindset of trying to get viewers and voters what they need. It’s not about either one of us."

Related Articles
St Theresa's School, Washington Avenue, Kenilworth, NJ, USA
N.J. Supreme Court Sides with Catholic School That Fired Pregnant Unmarried Teacher
Gov. Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, Sharply Rebukes Donald Trump: 'Election Was Not Stolen'
laura george and jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the ‘Absolute Best Blessing’ from Her Parents During Her Teen Years (Exclusive)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies about the Biden Administration's FY2024 federal budget proposal before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 16, 2023 in Washington
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says She Ate Psychedelic Mushrooms During China Visit: ‘I Learned That Later’
Dwyane Wade Says He Suffers from âMental Fogâ Sometimes: âThings Just Go Blank Sometimesâ
Dwyane Wade Says He’s Been Approached by Florida Democrats About Running for Office
Donald Trump and Judge Scott McAfee | Superior Court of Fulton County
Trump's Georgia Case Assigned to GOP-Appointed Judge Up for Election in 2024: What to Know About Scott McAfee
Kanye West's Former Publicist Trevian Kutti Among Those Charged in Donald Trumpâs Georgia Indictment
Why Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist Is Facing Felony Charges in Georgia's Election Interference Case Against Trump
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Husband Jason Dead at 55: He’ll ‘Be Forever Missed’
HELENA, MONTANA - JUNE 12: Youth plaintiffs await the start of the nation's first youth climate change trial at Montana's First Judicial District Court on June 12, 2023 in Helena, Montana.
Montana Judge Rules in Favor of Youth Activists in First-of-Its-Kind Climate Change Trial
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani, One of Trump’s Jan. 6 ‘Co-Conspirators,’ Points the Finger as DOJ Mulls Additional Charges
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Georgia Prosecutors Have Messages Linking Donald Trump’s Legal Team to a 2020 Election Breach: Report
Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Sidney Powell
18 Trump Allies Indicted in Georgia Election Interference Probe, Including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., conducts a news conference on the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Says He's 'Thinking' About Becoming an Independent
Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps and lawyer Michael Cohen
It's About Trump: How the Former President's Disgraced Lawyer Ignited an Iconic 'RHONY' Scandal
First Landing of Christopher Columbus, 1800/1805. Artist Frederick Kemmelmeyer.
Christopher Columbus Says Slavery Was ‘Better than Getting Killed’ in New Videos Approved for Florida Students
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, administers the oath to defend the Constitution to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as President Bill Clinton looks on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1993
Bill Clinton Shares Why RBG Stood Out Among 'Dozens of Candidates,' 30 Years After Her Swearing-In (Exclusive)