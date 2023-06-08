Fox News Anchor John Roberts Apologizes for Joke About Chris Christie's Weight

"I made a comment that I meant to be light-hearted but immediately realized was hurtful," Roberts said

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 01:20 AM
Fox News Anchor John Roberts Apologizes for Joke About Chris Christie's Weight
Photo:

getty (2)

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has received an on-air apology from John Roberts.

The apology came after the Fox News anchor made a comment about the former New Jersey governor's weight while discussing his entry into the 2024 presidential election during a segment on America Reports.

While speaking about Christie's chances against fellow Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, he compared the two candidates to milkshakes.

"If the Republican Party is two milkshakes, and this one representing almost half the party because that's what the polling shows has got one straw in it, and that's Donald Trump's straw," per The Hill.

Chris Christie
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty

Roberts, 66, continued: "And the other milkshake, which represents the non-Donald Trump part of the Republican Party, has how many straws in it now?" he asked.

"And now we’re gonna have Chris Christie’s straw in there, and judging by Chris Christie’s physical stature, he could drink a lot of the milkshake if he wanted to. But you’re not affecting the Donald Trump milkshake," he added.

Before the broadcast came to an end, Roberts addressed his remarks and issued an apology to the 60-year-old.

Fox News Anchor John Roberts Apologizes for Joke About Chris Christie's Weight

getty (2)

“I just want to take a moment to address something because I really do feel terrible about it,” he said, per The Hill. “Earlier on the show, I was making an analogy to describe the Republican voter pool, and I made a comment that I meant to be light-hearted but immediately realized was hurtful toward Governor Chris Christie. I should not have said what I said. I deeply regret it, and I sincerely apologize to the governor.”

Christie formally announced that he is running for president hours after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission during a two-hour town hall event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I am going to be very clear — I’m going out there to take out Donald Trump. But here’s why: I want to win, and I don’t want him to win,” he expressed at the event. “There is one lane to the Republican nomination, and he’s in front of it. And if you want to win, you better go right through him because let me guarantee something from knowing him for 22 years. He’s going to try to go through Ron [DeSantis] and Nikki [Haley] and Tim [Scott] and anyone else who stands in his way.”

Related Articles
Chris Licht
CNN Staff 'Celebrating' Ouster of Boss Chris Licht: 'Bad Move After Bad Move' (Source)
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Chris Christie Takes First Shot at Trump Since Joining Race: ‘Lonely, Self-Consumed, Self-Serving Mirror Hog’
Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
Human Rights Campaign Declares First-Ever 'National State of Emergency' for LGBTQ+ Community
Close up of Bible on table
Utah School District Bans Bible for ‘Vulgarity and Violence,’ Which Violates a GOP-Backed State Law
Chris Licht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNN Worldwide attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
CNN Boss Chris Licht Tells Staff ‘Sorry’ for Losing Their Trust, Says He’ll ‘Fight Like Hell’ to Win It Back
Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the countryâs most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission.
RFK Jr.’s Instagram Account Reinstated More than 2 Years After COVID-19 Misinformation Got Him Banned
Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker
Chuck Todd Departing NBC Show 'Meet the Press' After 9 Years with Kristen Welker Taking Over
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth Still Takes Pride in Helping Convince 'Handsome, Tall' Bill Clinton to Run for President (Exclusive)
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Transphobic Tweet on First Day of Pride Month
First Lady Betty Ford poses with Rosalynn Carter in the Blue Room prior to departing the White House for the Capitol and the inauguration of Jimmy Carter as 39th President on January 20, 1977
Inside Rosalynn Carter and Betty Ford's Unstoppable 40-Year Friendship: 'A Formidable Duo'
Sen. Markwayne Mullin attends the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing
GOP Senator Criticizing Kids' Books About Race and Diversity Says 'I Don't Want Reality' During Hearing
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rep. Angie Craig's Attacker, Who She Fended Off with Hot Coffee, Pleads Guilty
ormer San Diego Padres player Steve Garvey is introduced during Tony Gwynn's retirement ceremonies following his final game versus the Colorado Rockies at Qualcomm Stadium October 7, 2001 in San Diego, California. The Federal Trade Commission is suing the former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres first baseman for the $1.1 million he received for endorsing the Enforma weight-loss system in infomercials in 1999 and 2000. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Former L.A. Dodger Steve Garvey Is Reportedly Considering Running for U.S. Senate as a Republican
Joe Biden speech
President Biden Falls During U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement: 'He's Fine,' Says White House
Portrait of former US First Ladies, seated from left, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalynn Carter, and Betty Ford and, standing from left, Nancy Reagan and First Lady Barbara Bush, as they pose together at the opening of the Ronald Reagan Library, Simi Valley, California, November 4, 1991
The Most Iconic Moments Between Former First Ladies Caught on Camera