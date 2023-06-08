Fox News Anchor John Roberts Apologizes for Joke About Chris Christie's Weight

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has received an on-air apology from John Roberts.

The apology came after the Fox News anchor made a comment about the former New Jersey governor's weight while discussing his entry into the 2024 presidential election during a segment on America Reports.

While speaking about Christie's chances against fellow Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, he compared the two candidates to milkshakes.

"If the Republican Party is two milkshakes, and this one representing almost half the party because that's what the polling shows has got one straw in it, and that's Donald Trump's straw," per The Hill.

Roberts, 66, continued: "And the other milkshake, which represents the non-Donald Trump part of the Republican Party, has how many straws in it now?" he asked.

"And now we’re gonna have Chris Christie’s straw in there, and judging by Chris Christie’s physical stature, he could drink a lot of the milkshake if he wanted to. But you’re not affecting the Donald Trump milkshake," he added.

Before the broadcast came to an end, Roberts addressed his remarks and issued an apology to the 60-year-old.



“I just want to take a moment to address something because I really do feel terrible about it,” he said, per The Hill. “Earlier on the show, I was making an analogy to describe the Republican voter pool, and I made a comment that I meant to be light-hearted but immediately realized was hurtful toward Governor Chris Christie. I should not have said what I said. I deeply regret it, and I sincerely apologize to the governor.”

Christie formally announced that he is running for president hours after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission during a two-hour town hall event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

“I am going to be very clear — I’m going out there to take out Donald Trump. But here’s why: I want to win, and I don’t want him to win,” he expressed at the event. “There is one lane to the Republican nomination, and he’s in front of it. And if you want to win, you better go right through him because let me guarantee something from knowing him for 22 years. He’s going to try to go through Ron [DeSantis] and Nikki [Haley] and Tim [Scott] and anyone else who stands in his way.”