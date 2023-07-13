Fox Business' Taylor Riggs Ran Her 16th Marathon at 19 Weeks Pregnant: 'My Form of Therapy' (Exclusive)

The co-host of 'The Big Money Show' shares her story and offers tips to stay active while pregnant

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 13, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Taylor Riggs runs the marathon pregnant
Photo:

Courtesy of Taylor Riggs

Running a marathon is already a challenge — but what about running 16 marathons and doing it while pregnant?

As she enters her third trimester and wraps up her second year of law school, Fox Business' Taylor Riggs just completed her 16th marathon while 19 weeks pregnant with her first baby.

The co-anchor of The Big Money Show, 37, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about how she's breaking barriers and paving the way for women to stay fit throughout their pregnancies.

When she found out she was pregnant, Riggs realized that she had already signed up for her next marathon. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant but I've already signed up for the London Marathon, which is one of the six majors.' I did not want to miss it," she reveals.

Though she was going to be 19 weeks pregnant by the time the marathon came around, Riggs says her doctor gave her the okay.

Taylor Riggs runs the marathon pregnant

Courtesy of Taylor Riggs

"I told her right before I got pregnant, I had just done two marathons back to back, I was in the best shape of my life, and she said, 'Go for it.'"

While part of her impetuous to continue running marathons was to say in shape, Riggs explains that there's more to it than just athleticism. "For me, running is more than just a physical activity, it's so mental for me and emotional, and it's my form of therapy, and so to not be able to do that I think would've been very difficult," says the television host.

"I wanted to be healthy for me, healthy for baby," she tells PEOPLE. "I had read some studies or notes from people saying it's actually been proven that if you continue to stay active in pregnancy, babies are healthier and better and maybe better mental acuity...so I was excited from the physical aspect, but also mental."

Taylor Riggs runs the marathon pregnant

Courtesy of Taylor Riggs

"I just needed to have that one thing that had always been so familiar to me...and it was so nice to be able to continue [running] and have that be the one constant in my life," Riggs says.

Of course, running a marathon while pregnant is different than a typical race. For Riggs, she notes that while her time was "a full hour slower," the point was not to compete. "It was always to go slower and to enjoy the experience, to make sure my heart rate didn't spike," she says.

Halfway through her most recent marathon, Riggs spotted her husband on the London Bridge and had a moment of panic. "I looked at him and was like, 'Are you sure I can do this? Am I doing the right thing? This feels a lot harder than it usually does," she remembers.

"But I always try to remember our bodies are really strong, and me as a woman, my body was meant for this," she says. "I've been running my whole life, my body was also meant to give birth, and so if you take that holistically and understand your bodies are resilient, strong, and made for this...then everything will be okay on the other end."

As for tips she can share for other moms who want to run or exercise safely while pregnant, Riggs recommends that first, "every woman should talk to their doctor."

Once they're cleared, "go slow. I just made sure I was conversational-paced at all times. If I ever started to feel out of breath or I couldn't carry on a conversation, I would walk and I drink fluids at every chance I could get."

Taylor Riggs runs the marathon pregnant

Courtesy of Taylor Riggs

While drinking more fluids can cause runners to lose time from running to the bathroom, she encourages everyone "to listen to their body and do all the fun things. And squats. Squats are great."

With only a few weeks left in her pregnancy, Riggs is gearing up to welcome her first child with husband Bryan Kolterman. "I feel very blessed, it's been easy, very few, if any complications," she tells PEOPLE.

The couple doesn't know the sex of their baby yet, choosing to keep it a surprise. "As an adult, you don't get those surprise moments anymore and so we thought keeping it a surprise for now would be a way to have that element of surprise," the marathoner says. "We may find out the sex before we deliver, we're taking it week by week, but there's something to be said about being surprised and just seeing the beautiful nature of the baby that comes out."

However, Riggs and her husband have a contingency plan. "We have a backup," she explains. "We have a name for a boy and a girl, so we're ready just in case either one comes."

And of course, Riggs has another marathon on the horizon. "I haven't gotten in yet and I haven't consulted with my doctor yet, but I'm hoping maybe at least six months postpartum, maybe seven months, eight or nine months, there's a marathon I have my eye on that I would love to do."

"But I think I also want to remind myself that you only give birth a few times in your life, if not, maybe sometimes just one, and I want to make sure that I'm recovered, but I would love to be able to take the baby out with me for a run."

