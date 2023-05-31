Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the Works, Producer Confirms

Tom Holland and Zendaya are making their way back to the Marvel Universe!

In a conversation with Variety, producer Amy Pascal shared that a fourth Spider-Man film with the couple is still in the works but has recently paused development due to the ongoing writer's strike.

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she explained. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started."

The last film in the franchise came in 2021 with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

sony pictures

In the film, fans saw Holland, 27, return as Peter Parker and Zendaya, 26, as MJ to a world that learned of his superhero identity. Wishing to return to the way things were before everyone knew he was Spider-Man, Peter enlists help from Doctor Strange to change the course of history.

While not much is known about the fourth film's premise, the movie will mark the actors' return to where they reportedly first started seeing each other.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

While they've kept their relationship relatively private, they went Instagram official in September 2021 with a behind-the-scenes photo in which Holland called Zendaya "My MJ" as part of a birthday tribute.

The couple was most recently seen together catching an NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco earlier in May. For the occasion, the pair dressed casually, with Holland wearing a light gray sweatshirt while the Emmy Award-winner opted for a white baby tee, black Warriors cap, and gold-rimmed eyeglasses.