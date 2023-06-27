Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6, Graduate Kindergarten: ‘The Sky Is the Limit for Them’ Says Mom

"Watching them graduate, it was like we were dreaming," said Abby and Erin Delaney's mom

By
Published on June 27, 2023 03:19PM EDT
Erin, Abby
Erin and Abby Delaney. Photo:

Heather Delaney/SWNS

Conjoined twins Abby and Erin Delaney once had just a 2% chance of surviving. Now, the sisters are both kindergarten graduates.

Abby and Erin were born at 30 weeks on July 24, 2016, according to SWNS. Mother Heather Delaney, 33, learned that she was carrying “craniopagus twins” when she was about 11 weeks pregnant.

The twins shared a skull, skin and a vessel known as the “superior sagittal sinus,” which transports blood away from the brain.

In June 2017, the twins underwent the 11-hour separation procedure at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Abby and Erin reached another major milestone earlier this month, by graduating from their local kindergarten, per SWNS.

"Watching them graduate, it was like we were dreaming,” Heather said.

Erin and Abby
Erin and Abby Delaney with their mom Heather Delaney.

Heather Delaney/SWNS

Heather and her husband Ryley Delaney, 30, were concerned when they learned that their twins were conjoined at the head early in the pregnancy, according to SWNS.

"When we first found out we went into shock first, we had no idea what to think,” Heather recalled. "It's something you only see on TV, I thought this doesn’t actually happen to people."

The parents also learned that their daughters, who were given a 2% chance of survival, could be candidates for a rare separation surgery after birth. It had been done before, but not at their local hospital.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After their arrival, he twins — who weighed about 6 lbs. at birth— stayed at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Children’s Hospital until their surgery on June 6, 2017. All Heather and her husband could do during the time was “keep praying really hard."

About 48 hours after the surgery, Heather said she “was finally able to take a breath.” Her daughters were discharged five months later.

Erin and Abby
Erin and Abby Delaney.

Heather Delaney/SWNS

Both Abby and Erin, who turn 7 in July, are developing at a slower pace than other children due to their condition. Erin has been walking since age 5, and Abby is beginning to learn how to walk, as well.

The sisters attend special classes at their mainstream school, and their mother says both daughters are doing well.

Now, her daughters have accomplished a goal many weren’t sure they’d reach — graduating kindergarten.

At the ceremony, Erin received a “dolphin award” for her "adventurous heart,” while Abby got a “deer award” for being a "gracious friend who treats all people in a gentle and kind way.”

"It has always been our goal in sharing our story to try and reach any other parents faced with the same type of pregnancy we were — to give them hope,” Heather said.

"We want to show there is the possibility they can be separated and then lead healthy and happy lives," she added.

As for her girls, she added, "the sky is the limit for them."

Related Articles
Ross Kemp attends the ITV Palooza 2022 on November 15, 2022
British Actor Ross Kemp Turned Down Seat on ‘Titan’ Sub After Being Warned About Safety
Brett Detamore
Tx. Man Whose Car Was 'Severely Burned' Found Alive After What Seems to Be ‘Pre-Planned’ Disappearance
delta-airlines-2000x1333
Texas Airport Worker Who Was 'Ingested' into Plane Engine Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Rules
Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden
1 Dead, 9 Injured After Roller Coaster Partially Derails at Sweden's Oldest Amusement Park
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Jim Crown attends The Aspen Institutes 33rd Annual Awards Dinner at The Plaza Hotel on November 3, 2016 in New York City.
Chicago Billionaire, 70, Dies in Race Car Crash in Colorado on His Birthday
Ohio Grandmother, 66, Becomes Lifeguard So Pool WouldnÃ¢ÂÂt Have to Close
Ohio Grandmother, 66, Becomes Lifeguard So Local Pool Wouldn’t Have to Close: 'It’s Been Fun'
A full super moon known as the "Buck Moon" is seen as a deer grazes outside the village of Taarbaek, some 15 km north of Copenhagen, on July 14, 2022.
All About July's Buck Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign
An undated photo shows tourist submersible
Robot Looking for Debris from 'Titan' on Ocean Floor amid Investigation into Implosion
CHAPEA, NASA Mars simulation
4 Volunteers Embark on Mission to Live Inside 3D-Printed Mars Simulation for 378 Days
Arnie Weissmann, titan submersible
Close Call Stories From People Who Almost Dove in the 'Titan' Submersible
Big Bend National Park
Man and 14-Year-Old Stepson Die After Hiking at Texas National Park in 119-Degree Heat
Florida Teen Attacked By Gator Speaks Out.
Fla. Teen Fights Back After Being Bitten by Alligator, Then Calls 911: ‘He’s Superman,’ Says Mom
New Orleans Nursing Student Graduates in Hospital After Car Crash
New Orleans Nursing Student Graduates in Hospital After Car Crash: 'She's Going to Do Great Things'
businessman Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman
Wife and Mom of ‘Titan’ Victims 'Lost Hope' After 96 Hours, Told Family She Was 'Preparing for the Worst'
Christine Dawood Interview
Mom of 19-Year-Old ‘Titan’ Victim Says She Gave Him Her Seat on Sub: ‘He Really Wanted to Go’
businessman Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman
'Titan' Sub Victim Shahzada Dawood Remembered as 'Free Spirit' by Close Friend (Exclusive)