Formerly Conjoined Twins Home Almost a Year After Being Separated: ‘Eternally Grateful,’ Says Mom

"It is from the hand of God that my children are here,” said mom Lorena Barrera

By
Published on July 18, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Lucas and Mateo Villalobos Barrera, Formerly Conjoined Twins Going Home Almost a Year After Being Separated;
Lucas and Mateo Villalobos Barrera. Photo:

Texas Childrenâs Hospital

Two formerly conjoined twin boys are finally home, nearly a year after they were successfully separated.

Lucas and Mateo Villalobos Barrera were connected at the lower abdomen and pelvis when they were born on Jan. 18, 2022, according to a news release from Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

The brothers also shared multiple organs, including small intestines and a single colon. It's a condition called ischiopagus twins, per Texas Children's.

That same year, in August, the twins underwent a successful, 17-hour separation surgery. Their family remained in Texas for a few more months before returning to Las Vegas, where the boys are now “doing well,” per the hospital.

“I don’t know what else we can ask for in life,” the boys’ mother, Lorena Barrera, said, according to the news release. “We have our boys here, and that is God’s gift to us. We are eternally grateful to the specialists at Texas Children’s.”

Barrera and her husband, Alejandro Villalobos, “were surprised and excited” when they learned in 2021 that they were expecting twins, per the release. A short time later, they learned that the twins were conjoined.

“We knew from their first interaction with the Fetal Center that the team needing to care for Lucas and Mateo was going to be massive, and we have all of the necessary experts in one place,” said Dr. Rita Shah, a neonatologist at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The family temporarily moved to Houston so that Lorena could receive treatment at Texas Children’s Fetal Center before she gave birth on Aug. 17.

Lucas and Mateo Villalobos Barrera, Formerly Conjoined Twins Going Home Almost a Year After Being Separated;
Lorena Barrera and her husband Alejandro Villalobos with their boys Lucas and Mateo Villalobos Barrera.

Texas Childrenâs Hospital

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Doctors then prepared for the “complex delivery” with “very detailed planning and simulation training,” according to Dr. Michael Belfort, Obstetrician and Gynecologist in-Chief at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Alice King, a pediatric surgeon at Texas Children’s Hospital, said the “incredibly complex case” required assistance from “nearly every single surgical subspecialty” at the hospital. 

Lucas and Mateo weighed a combined 8 lbs., 4 oz. when they were born. The twins were eventually transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit, where 30 different teams worked with them until they were discharged on Oct. 26, 2022. 

The boys’ family remained in Texas “for several months, and each twin underwent one final operation on June 28, 2023, before their family went back to Nevada. Both boys “are now starting to walk,” per the hospital.

“It is from the hand of God that my children are here,” their mother said in the hospital’s news release. “The nurses and the specialists were excellent."

Lucas and Mateo Villalobos Barrera, Formerly Conjoined Twins Going Home Almost a Year After Being Separated
Lorena Barrera and her husband Alejandro Villalobos with their boys Lucas and Mateo Villalobos Barrera.

Texas Children's Hospital

"We are very grateful indeed," she added.

Related Articles
Douglas Ordonez and Dominique Adams Couple Charged $30,000 For Uber Ride
Couple Charged Nearly $30K for Uber Ride: 'Worst Way You Could Possibly Start Your 5-Year Anniversary'
Pregnant Woman Dies After Truck Hits Alligator in Texas
Pregnant Woman Dies in Texas Crash After Truck Hits Alligator and Rolls Over
Bison yellowstone
47-Year-Old Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park Sustains ‘Significant Injuries’
Australian sailor and his dog being found alive after 2 months being stranded out at sea
Sailor and Pet Dog Found Alive After Being Stranded in Pacific Ocean for 2 Months
Texas Troopers Reportedly Told to Deny Migrantâs Water and Push Their Children into Rio Grande
Texas Troopers Reportedly Told to Deny Migrants Water and Push Them Back Into Rio Grande
Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff will fly on the Galactic 02 mission in August.
80-Year-Old Man with Parkinson’s Among Passengers on First Virgin Galactic Space Tourism Flight
Merman Mike scuba diver finds $9500 ring and returns it
Scuba Diver Finds Woman’s Missing $9,500 Wedding Ring After She Lost it in California Lake
A 15-year-old girl completed what is known as the 20 Bridges Swim -- a 28.5-mile swim around Manhattan
15-Year-Old Girl Takes 28.5-Mile Swim Around Manhattan to Raise Funds For Cancer Research
Mountain biker dies helping hiker
Mountain Biker Helped Save 4 Hikers Before He Died in Hot Calif. Valley
robert pholman huntley fairground accident
Ill. Carnival Shut Down After 10-Year-Old Is Thrown from Ride: 'Prayers Go Out to the Child'
Amina Alhaj-Omar, Body of Ohio State Grad Student Amina Alhaj-Omar Found in Quarry
Ohio State Grad Student, 25, Who Went Missing in June Found Dead in Quarry
5 dead, 2 missing in Penn. flash floods
Mother Visiting Pa. Among 5 Killed in 'Fierce' Flash Floods; Her 2 Kids Still Missing
Elise Finch
Elise Finch, CBS New York Meteorologist, Dead at 51
Martha's vineyard light aircraft crash
Passenger Lands Private Plane on Its Belly After Pilot Suffers Mid-Air 'Medical Condition'
Powerball
Powerball Prize Soars to $900 Million After No Jackpot Winner
Landslides and Floods in South Korea
At Least 26 Dead, Thousands Evacuated Following Landslides and Floods in South Korea