Former WWE Star Mike 'Mantaur' Halac Dead at 55: 'A Man Who Was Larger Than Life'

Halac wrestled for WWE throughout the 1990s and was inducted into the Nebraska Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018

Published on July 12, 2023 04:40PM EDT
Former WWE wrestler Mike “Mantaur” Halac has died. He was 55 years old.

Halac wrestled for the World Wrestling Entertainment — then known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) — intermittently throughout the 1990s after making his debut with the company in 1994.

Halac’s daughter Demi first shared the news on her father’s Facebook page, saying “he went peacefully in his sleep,” according to TMZ.

“He's no longer in pain,” she said.

"This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others. I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me."

WWE said in a statement that it was “saddened to learn” of Halac’s death. 

“Halac’s combination of size and charisma immediately captivated fans worldwide as he took to the ring in a giant bull head to highlight his half-man, half-minotaur persona,” the company said.

WWE noted that Halac spent time working for both its company and the Philadelphia-based Extreme Championship Wrestling throughout the 1990s, “where he faced some of the biggest stars of his generation like Bam Bam Bigelow, Razor Ramon and Bret Hart.”

“WWE extends its condolences to Mike Halac’s family, friends and fans,” the wrestling promotion said.

Known best under the in-ring name “Mantaur,” Halac began his career using the name “Bruiser Mastino” when he first began wrestling in Germany. He was also briefly known as “Tank” on the independent circuit in the 1990s.

Outside of WWE, Halac once held the Memphis, Tennessee-based United States Wrestling Association’s World Heavyweight Championship — a title held by the likes of Jerry “The King” Lawler, Randy Savage and Owen Hart before him.

The Omaha, Nebraska native retired from professional wrestling full time in 2001, but made a handful of one-off appearances on the independent wrestling circuit throughout the last decade.

He was inducted into the Nebraska Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018 and last wrestled in 2019.

“His loss will be felt by many," the hall of fame said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they grieve the loss of a man who was larger than life.”

Wrestling event promoter Eric Simms said on social media that Halac was scheduled to appear at a 1990s-themed wrestling convention in late September.

Halac was rumored to have weighed more than 400 pounds at one point in his career, according to The Los Angeles Times. His in-ring persona was based on the minotaur character from Greek mythology, portraying himself as half-man, half-bull. He was also one of dozens of wrestlers who sued WWE in 2016 for mishandling its wrestlers' neurological injuries, according to the Times.

