Former 'Wild 'N Out' Star Jacky Oh Dead at 32: 'Forever Treasured and Missed'

The MTV star was remembered as "a talented 'Wild N’ Out' family member" and "tremendous mother to three beautiful children"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on June 1, 2023 08:31 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Actress Jacky Oh attends the Atlanta screening of "Scheme Queens" at Regal Atlantic Station on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty

Jacky Oh, the former star of Wild ‘N Out, has died. She was 32.

A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed her death to PEOPLE, sharing, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson added. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 10: Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Prince Williams/Wireimage

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” their statement concluded.

The statement was also shared in a post on the Wild ‘N Out Instagram alongside a photo of Jacky Oh.

Jacky Oh died in Miami, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. A cause of death has not been made public. 

DC Young Fly, the MTV personality's longtime partner, was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of Wild 'N Out when he found out about Jacky Oh’s death, according to TMZ.

He has not yet commented on the matter. PEOPLE has reached out to his reps for comment.

The pair met in 2015, the same year that he made his first appearance on the sketch comedy show where she was one of the show's Wild 'N Out girls. They have since welcomed three children: Nova, Nala and Prince.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 06: Jacky Oh, John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly and family attend HOUSE PARTY Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

Paras Griffin/Getty

After exiting Wild ‘N Out, the mother of three launched her own lip gloss line and sold real estate.  On Mother’s Day, Jacky Oh shared on Instagram, “I do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite 🥹🤞🏽” 

She added: “God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man!”

