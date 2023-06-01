Former 'Wild 'N Out' Star Jacky Oh Dead at 32: 'Forever Treasured and Missed'

Jacky Oh, the former star of Wild ‘N Out, has died. She was 32.

A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed her death to PEOPLE, sharing, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson added. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” their statement concluded.

The statement was also shared in a post on the Wild ‘N Out Instagram alongside a photo of Jacky Oh.

Jacky Oh died in Miami, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. A cause of death has not been made public.

DC Young Fly, the MTV personality's longtime partner, was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of Wild 'N Out when he found out about Jacky Oh’s death, according to TMZ.

He has not yet commented on the matter. PEOPLE has reached out to his reps for comment.

The pair met in 2015, the same year that he made his first appearance on the sketch comedy show where she was one of the show's Wild 'N Out girls. They have since welcomed three children: Nova, Nala and Prince.

After exiting Wild ‘N Out, the mother of three launched her own lip gloss line and sold real estate. On Mother’s Day, Jacky Oh shared on Instagram, “I do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite 🥹🤞🏽”

She added: “God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man!”

