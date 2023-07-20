Former USWNT Coach Jill Ellis Says World Cup 3-Peat Would Be ‘Unparalleled’ Accomplishment (Exclusive)

Ellis, who stepped down to help launch San Diego Wave FC, tells PEOPLE "it would be remarkable" if her former team wins an unprecedented third-straight World Cup

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 20, 2023 04:05PM EDT
USWNT Coach Jill Ellis
Jill Ellis. Photo:

 Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

As the U.S. Women’s National Team kicks off its quest for a third-straight World Cup title this week, one person knows the squad is “fully capable” of pulling off the unprecedented feat: former head coach Jill Ellis.

“We’re deeper than most other countries,” Ellis, 56, tells PEOPLE. “I think we could, at times, field two teams.”

Ellis, who coached the USWNT to its last two World Cup wins before stepping down in 2019, said she first grasped the team’s dynastic potential after the first of its back-to-back World Cup wins in 2015.

The former coach recalls going to the parade in Los Angeles thinking, “nobody’s going to come out,” only to be surprised by a crowd of about 12,000 fans welcoming the team home to celebrate.

“It just opened my eyes to the fact that this platform we had with the women's national team, it can be a source of lightning rod for it for inspiration for the next generation and we would get this bounce back,” Ellis says. 

This year’s team is a ripple effect of the team’s early success — “a great balance of players with experience who have been in the trenches and know what it takes, along with the younger guard that comes in with great skills and fresh faces,” she says. 

“That's the blend that helps you win,” according to Ellis.

USWNT Coach Jill Ellis
Jill Ellis.

Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty 

Ellis caught up with PEOPLE ahead of the women’s World Cup, which begins Thursday in Australia and New Zealand.

Ellis will be there, but as a fan this time. She says she made the decision to step down as the team’s coach in January 2019, before coaching the USWNT to its second World Cup title that summer.

“At some point, it’s good to have a fresh lens,” Ellis says. “And I’d missed more of my kids’ birthdays than I’ve been at, so it was a personal thing. But it was also this belief that I don’t think you should sit in a national team job for 20 years. I think you’re doing people a disservice. Players deserve to have new thoughts, new ideas coming at them.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This year, the USWNT looks as different as it has in nearly a decade with 14 players making their World Cup debut, including Trinity Rodman, 21, and Alyssa Thompson, 18. 

USWNT Coach Jill Ellis
Jill Ellis.

Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

History is on the line with the back-to-back champs shooting for a third-straight title, something no national team — men’s or women’s — has ever done before. But the 2023 World Cup tournament is also a changing of the guard for the USWNT, especially after veteran striker Megan Rapinoe announced this month she’s set to retire later this year.

Ellis, who finds it “more stressful” watching games as a fan than from the sidelines, is sure a three-peat would solidify the USWNT’s legacy as one of the greatest teams of all-time.

“One, it would be unparalleled,” she says. “But two, I think it would be a massive boost for our game. Every time the national team has success, it only continues to grow not just the importance but also the platform that women's soccer has in this country. It would be remarkable. I don't think it gets matched if they pull off the three-peat, I really don't. It would be an unparalleled legacy that some of those players will have.”

Since leaving the USWNT, Ellis has worked towards carving a new legacy of her own in the sport. She helped launch the San Diego Wave FC franchise last year, serving as the team’s president. “I want to create something that’s everlasting,” she says.

And discovering young talent to guide to the professional level is “something I’m very passionate about,” Ellis says, pointing out that women now have the opportunity to go pro in soccer at a younger age like men long have been able to do. “It's a massive step,” she says.

USA head coach Jill Ellis (C), her wife Betsy Stephenson (R) and their adopted daughter named Lily
From left: Lily Ellis-Stephenson, Jill Ellis, and Betsy Stephenson.

 TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

Ellis is also able to spend more time at home with her wife Betsy Stephenson, who she started dating in 2004 when she was the head coach at UCLA and later married in 2013, as well as their 18-year-old daughter Lily, who will head to William & Mary in the fall.

But before then, the Ellis-Stephenson family — along with millions of others around the country — will be watching closely to see if her former team can write themselves into the history books with a third-straight World Cup.

“It's such a great feeling,” Ellis says, remembering what it was like to win the first two. “To bring that joy to people and hopefully encourage them and inspire them, it’s very fulfilling.”

Related Articles
Kelley O'Hara #5 of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023
USWNT's Kelley O'Hara on Her 'Special' Year Getting Engaged and Making Her 4th World Cup Team (Exclusive)
Trinity, Alex and Rose US woman's soccer team
3-Peat’s the Goal!: Meet Members of the U.S.'s 2023 World Cup Team
US Women's National Team World Cup Ad
Megan Rapinoe, USWNT Stop Attempts to Keep Them from Winning Third-Straight World Cup in New Ad (Exclusive)
Jill Ellis
From Across the Pond to the Hall of Fame: World Cup Winning Coach Jill Ellis Reflects on Her Journey
Brandi_Chastain_Brain_Donation
24 Years After Brandi Chastain's Iconic World Cup Goal, She Says This Year's Team Is 'Ready' (Exclusive)
Trinity Rodman #6 of the United States
All About Trinity Rodman, the USWNT Star Making Her World Cup Debut in 2023
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and her teammate Alex Morgan, right, react after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match
Alex Morgan Not Ready to Retire Like Teammate Megan Rapinoe: 'My Body Feels Good' (Exclusive)
Trinity Rodman #20 of USA celebrating her goal during an international friendly game between Wales and USWNT
Trinity Rodman Dominates Late with 2 Goals in USWNT Send-Off Ahead of World Cup
Christen Press #23 of Angel City FC looks on after the game against the OL Reign
USWNT's Christen Press Reveals She Needs Fourth ACL Surgery: ‘An Athlete’s Recovery Nightmare’
Alex Morgan with her daughter Charlie and Husband Servando Carrasco
Alex Morgan Says Being a Mom Has Actually Upped Her Soccer Game — Here's Why (Exclusive)
Trinity Rodman and Kobe Bryant Trinity Rodman Will âNever Forgetâ the Advice Kobe Bryant Gave Her at Age 6: âHe Was an Amazing Humanâ
Trinity Rodman Will ‘Never Forget’ the Advice Kobe Bryant Gave Her: ‘He Was an Amazing Human’ (Exclusive)
Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on November 08, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Alex Morgan's Husband? All About Soccer Player Servando Carrasco
Neymar of Brazil looks dejected after the Quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Dec. 9, 2022.
Neymar 'Cried for Five Days Straight' After Brazil Was Knocked Out of the 2022 World Cup
Sophia Smith and Michael Wilson
Who Is Sophia Smith's Boyfriend? All About NFL Rookie Michael Wilson
Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season
Megan Rapinoe Announces Plans to Retire After 2023 Season: 'One Last Ride'
Lynn Williams Makes World Cup Roster
A Year After 'Devastating' Injury, Gotham FC's Lynn Williams Named to World Cup Roster (Exclusive)