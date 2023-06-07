Former USC Football Player Charged with Raping 2 University Students

A former University of Southern California football player was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one felony count of forcible sexual penetration and three felony counts of forcible rape, according to police.

In a press release obtained by PEOPLE, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Joshua Fred James Jackson Jr. had been charged with raping two women from the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

The former collegiate athlete, 21, is accused of raping the unidentified UCLA student “sometime between June 1 and September 1, 2020” at his apartment and an unidentified classmate at "her USC apartment" in March 2023.

He is expected to be arraigned this week in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. His bail was set at $1.4 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jackson Jr. entered the NCAA transfer portal in April and graduated from the institution in May, where he did not play in his last season.

Meg Oliphant/Getty

He is reportedly also being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Southwest Division’s Sexual Assault Investigation Unit, who shared in a news release on Wednesday that they are "seeking any additional victims." The press release alleges Jackson targets college-age females and claims Jackson Jr. "was involved in additional unreported sexual assaults."

It is not clear whether Jackson Jr. has acquired legal representation at this time.

A USC representative shared in a statement to PEOPLE that the university "takes all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously" and has "been cooperating with law enforcement authorities in this matter and will continue to do so."

In a statement shared through Wednesday's news release, District Attorney George Gascón expressed that his department is working to "ensure that justice is done."

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated,” he said in the statement. “These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault, now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”