4-Time 'Titanic' Sub Passenger Says Vessel Lost Contact with Host Ship During Previous Expeditions

A former Titan submersible passenger is sharing his story.

Amid an ongoing search for OceanGate Expedition’s five-man submersible that went missing on June 18 following a dive to visit the Titanic wreckage, Mike Reiss recalled his experience on four of its 10-hour dives during an interview with ABC News.

"Every time they lost communication — that seems to be just something baked into the system," he said.

One of Reiss' trips involved a visit to the Titanic wreckage, which he shared took three hours to find despite landing "just 500 yards from the ship."

Alamy Stock Photo

"It is always in the back of your head that this is dangerous, and any small problem will turn into a major catastrophe," he recalled, adding that he signed "a waiver that mentions death three times on the first page."

Reiss shared that his greatest fear as a passenger on the sub was that it would not release the weights that force it to submerge as it is "just propelled by two fans on the outside."

"Even I was able to steer and navigate the sub for a while," he added.

Per NBC News, OceanGate Expeditions began offering trips to the Titanic wreckage in 2021 and had only made two previous trips before its latest excursion. As of Tuesday, search efforts for the missing submarine “have not yielded any results," shared United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick at a press conference.

“This is a very complex search, and the unified team is working around the clock to bring all available assets and expertise to bear as quickly as possible in an effort to solve this very complex problem,” he explained, confirming that the vessel is equipped with just 96 hours of oxygen.

According to BBC News, the sub's breathing air supply is expected to run out Thursday, June 22, at around 6 a.m. ET.

