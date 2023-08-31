Son of Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Brady Poppinga Dies Following Severe Asthma Attack

"I miss him more then anyone can ever imagine," Julius Poppinga's sister wrote on social media

By
Sean Neumann
Published on August 31, 2023 04:02PM EDT
Julius Poppinga. Photo:

Brady Poppinga/Instagram

Julius Poppinga, the son of retired NFL star Brady Poppinga, has died from a severe asthma attack.

The high school football player, 17, had been hospitalized last week after a severe asthma attack. His death was reported by The Los Angeles Times, local television station KTLA 5, and the Ventura County Star.

Julius’ death was also confirmed by family members on social media this week.

“Words can not even begin to describe the immense amount of love, kindness, compassion, humor, athleticism, knowledge, trustworthiness, consideration for others, sincerity, loyalty, and friendly characteristics Julius holds,” his older sister Jasmine Poppinga wrote in a Wednesday tribute. “He is the best younger brother I could ever ask for and the most amazing older brother to my younger sisters. He always lights up a room with his loving and warm energy.”

Jasmine also shared images of tributes his Westlake High School made for her brother in recent days, including a memorial with flowers and a photo of the football field’s scoreboard reading “Julius” and “Poppinga” in place of the home and away team names alongside his number displayed in lights.

Julius Poppinga.

Brady Poppinga/Instagram

Julius is one of Brady and wife Brooke Hubbard’s three children. Brady, 43, played in the NFL from 2005 until 2012, winning a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2010 before joining the St. Louis Rams and finishing out his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ventura County Star reported that Julius had suffered a collapsed lung while in the hospital and died Wednesday. Westlake High School Principal Jason Branham sent out a letter to students announcing his death, according to the Times.

In addition to its tributes on campus, the high school memorialized Julius in a post on social media through its football team. 

“Julius was a beloved member of our team and will be greatly missed by the entire tribe,” the football team wrote alongside a photo of Julius and Jasmine, who was a cheerleader at the high school.

Brady Poppinga.

Getty

“He always knows how to make me laugh or smile even on the hardest days,” his sister wrote in her tribute post. "Everyone who has a chance to interact with Julius and all of his accomplishments in this life have been blessed. Taking this tragic event and looking at it in a positive way has been hard, but instead of grieving I would rather celebrate his 17 wonderful and beautiful years on this earth and all the impacts he made in my life, my families, his peers, teammates, teachers, coaches, and anyone who has ever met him.”

Jasmine added: “I am beyond proud to be his sister and best friend. I miss him more then anyone can ever imagine, but knowing that Julius’s lovely soul is in the hands of God comforts me.”

