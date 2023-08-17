Former Olympic Swimmer Helen Smart Dead at 42: 'She Will Be Greatly Missed'

Friends and family mourned the British swimmer, who competed under the name Helen Don-Duncan, after her "sudden death"

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Updated on August 17, 2023 04:43PM EDT
Helen Don-Duncan
Photo:

Mike Egerton/EMPICS via Getty

Olympic swimmer Helen Smart, who competed for Great Britain in the 2000 Sydney Games, has died at the age of 42, according to reports.

Smart’s death was confirmed by the Greater Manchester school where she was head teacher.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce the sudden death of our beloved Headteacher, Mrs. Helen Smart,” Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences are sent to Helen’s family at this very difficult time.”

Smart, who was known by her maiden name Helen Don-Duncan on the Olympic stage, was a backstroke specialist who won bronze at the 1998 Commonwealth Games and silver in the World and European championships, according to LBC London.

After retiring from swimming, she focused on her goal of working in education, her husband Craig Smart wrote in a comment on the school’s Facebook post.

Helen "loved the school, staff, children and parents so much" and was "so proud" to have become a headteacher, Craig said.

"I remember only last week she said her goal was to get the school to outstanding and that she had the right staff to achieve this! I hope you all keep learning like champions,” he wrote.

elen Don-Duncan celebrates her win in the Women's 200 Metres Backstroke, where she broke the British record

Steve Mitchell/EMPICS via Getty

Helen’s fellow former swimmers also mourned the loss of the competitive athlete, who they say was known for her smile.

“Helen’s steely determination and natural competitive spirit always inspired me,” Rachael Ashcroft told Swimming.org. “We competed against each other many times but somehow it always felt like we were competing with each other, helping each other along the way.”

“Helen was such a vibrant character, always happy and a great friend and roommate,” Katy Sexton, a champion backstroker, told the organization. “She was such a dedicated athlete and had an amazing work ethic which she carried into her life outside of sport. She will be greatly missed and my biggest sympathies go to her family.”

Helen is survived by her husband Craig, daughter Heidi and son Stanley, per LBC London.

“Please learn from this and live your best life, no regrets, take lots of photos, make memories and keep smiling just like Helen always did!" Craig wrote.

