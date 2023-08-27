Former Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Paul Dead at 31: 'A Shining Star On and Off the Ice'

Paul and her infant son were among the victims of a transport truck’s collision into six stopped vehicles in a construction zone in Ontario Tuesday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 03:27PM EDT
Former Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Paul Dead at 31
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam. Photo:

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty

Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul was killed in a car accident on Tuesday. She was 31.

According to ESPN and the Associated Press, Paul and her infant son were among the victims of a transport truck’s collision into six stopped vehicles in a construction zone on County Road 124 in the Township of Melancthon in Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police shared on Facebook Wednesday that a woman approximately Paul’s age was declared dead at the scene of the accident. Her son — who she welcomed late last year with her figure-skating partner and husband Mitchell Islam — was transported to a nearby hospital, but the injuries to the child sustained are not known.

Two men and a woman were also taken to a local hospital by ambulance as a result of the crash, according to police.

Former Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Paul Dead at 31
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam.

Matthew Stockman/Getty 

Skate Canada confirmed Paul’s death in a statement on Friday: “It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating.”

“During her illustrious career, Alexandra and partner Mitchell Islam won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games,” the statement read. “Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike."

It went on: “As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified. She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

Former Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Paul Dead at 31
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam.

Vaughn Ridley - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Our thoughts are with Alexandra’s family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Paul won silver at the 2010 World Junior Figure Skating Championships and secured three bronze medals when she and Islam — whom she began dating in 2011 before tying the knot in 2021 — competed in the national Canadian figure skating championships. 

Paul and Islam, 33, went on to represent Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, before she retired from the sport in 2016. 

Related Articles
Terry Funk Bray Wyatt
'WWE Smackdown!' Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk After Their Deaths
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Bronny James Expected to Make ‘Full Recovery,’ Doctors Share Cause of Cardiac Arrest
Paul Wesley Ian Somerhalder Tennis channel 20th anniversary 08 23 23
See All the Stars Celebrating the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales Refuses to Resign After Kissing Player on the Lips at World Cup
Bray Wyatt
WWE Star Bray Wyatt Dead at 36
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
'Blind Side' Producers Defend the Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher (73) looks on from the sidelines during a week 10 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn
Michael Oher's Biological Brother Not Upset By 'Blind Side' Film Controversy: 'We Know the Truth' (Exclusive)
NBA MVP Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant (left) on Terminator Salvation
Vanessa Bryant Announces Lakers Will Unveil a Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Arena: 'Celebrated Forever'
Michael Oher Cheerfully Greets Fans at Florida Book Signing as Legal Dispute with Tuohy Family Continues
Michael Oher Cheerfully Greets Fans at Florida Book Signing amid New Legal Filing Against Tuohy Family
Kelce on Prime Video
Jason Kelce Considers Retirement in New Documentary: 'It's Getting Harder and Harder to Stay Healthy'
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 12 25 22
Tua Tagovailoa Tells TV Analyst to Keep ‘My Name Out Your Mouth’ After Comments About His Offseason Training Appearance
John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London,
John Isner Announces Retirement from Tennis Ahead of US Open: 'It Is the Right Way to Go'
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Write Hilarious Season Script in New NFL Promo
Travis and Jason Kelce React to Mom Donna's 'Forbidden Romance' with NFL Star in Hilarious New Promo – Watch
Nico Ali Walsh poses during a ceremonial weigh-in prior to their middleweight bout against Danny Rosenberger at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nico Ali Walsh on Grandfather Muhammad Ali's Boxing Lessons and His Undefeated Streak: ‘I Was Born for This’
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley sits outside of the rubble of his home after an explosion in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Titans’ Caleb Farley Speaks Out After Dad Is Killed in Home Explosion: ‘Wasn’t Supposed to Go Out Like This’
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Posts Birthday Tribute to Late NBA Star
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Says His 'Presence is Missed Every Day' in 45th Birthday Tribute