Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul was killed in a car accident on Tuesday. She was 31.

According to ESPN and the Associated Press, Paul and her infant son were among the victims of a transport truck’s collision into six stopped vehicles in a construction zone on County Road 124 in the Township of Melancthon in Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police shared on Facebook Wednesday that a woman approximately Paul’s age was declared dead at the scene of the accident. Her son — who she welcomed late last year with her figure-skating partner and husband Mitchell Islam — was transported to a nearby hospital, but the injuries to the child sustained are not known.

Two men and a woman were also taken to a local hospital by ambulance as a result of the crash, according to police.

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam. Matthew Stockman/Getty

Skate Canada confirmed Paul’s death in a statement on Friday: “It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating.”



“During her illustrious career, Alexandra and partner Mitchell Islam won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games,” the statement read. “Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike."

It went on: “As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified. She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam. Vaughn Ridley - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty

“Our thoughts are with Alexandra’s family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.



Paul won silver at the 2010 World Junior Figure Skating Championships and secured three bronze medals when she and Islam — whom she began dating in 2011 before tying the knot in 2021 — competed in the national Canadian figure skating championships.

Paul and Islam, 33, went on to represent Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, before she retired from the sport in 2016.

