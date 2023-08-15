Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead at 28 Following Fatal Crash: His 'Light Shined Brightly'

Former NFL running back Alex Collins is dead at 28 following a fatal crash in Florida.

The former Seattle Seahawks player was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Suburban SUV near Lauderdale Lake, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.

While his death remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said that the impact from the collision caused Collins to "enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car." According to their report, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Seahawks shared a statement on Twitter, now known as X, from his family.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," the statement read. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available."

The team shared they are "absolutely heartbroken" in a separate post on the social media platform while extending prayers to his family.

Collins began his NFL career when the Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After one season in Seattle, Collins played the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Collins returned to Seattle for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In their own statement on X, the Ravens remembered him as a player who "was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went" and would "greet everyone with a smile."

Head coach John Harbaugh shared similar comments in his own statement, adding that Collins was "a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly."



Throughout his five seasons in the NFL, Collins had 483 carries for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with another 467 yards while receiving in 50 career games and 29 starts.

According to FOX Sports, Collins played for the United States Football League's Memphis Showboats this past spring. He had 98 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards before being placed on injured reserve.

The USFL mourned his death in a statement on X, writing, "The entire USFL family mourns the loss of @USFLShowboats Alex Collins. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates at this time."